That is probably the most corrupt refeering display you'll ever see in England.
I mean, how did Howard Webb get to be head of the PGMOL? He was the senior FIFA referee for a large part of his career.And how does a ref get to a senior position in the game during Alex Ferguson's reign at Manchester United?Here's the former head of the PGMOL, Mike Riley, refereeing a game between United and Arsenal.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&t=26s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&t=26s</a>
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.
