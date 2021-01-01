« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1208256 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:54:01 pm
That is probably the most corrupt refeering display you'll ever see in England.

I liked the bit where Martin Tyler mentioned that it was the eighth penalty in the last eight games Riley had given at Old Trafford.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 04:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:17:00 pm
I mean, how did Howard Webb get to be head of the PGMOL?

He was the senior FIFA referee for a large part of his career.

And how does a ref get to a senior position in the game during Alex Ferguson's reign at Manchester United?

Here's the former head of the PGMOL, Mike Riley, refereeing a game between United and Arsenal.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&amp;t=26s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mM747L9Wf8M&amp;t=26s</a>

As Rob said, the most dodgy display I've ever seen
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,164
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 04:43:32 pm »
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,653
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:43:32 pm
Really? That's just standard Mike Riley.

Yeah. It was like that pretty much every week when Ferguson was there. They regularly got away with murder and if they were behind then the rules were 'play until United score and equalise or win'
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Up
« previous next »
 