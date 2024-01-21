« previous next »
Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23400 on: Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:41:48 pm
Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.

He could have disallowed Trent's winner against Fulham when he was on VAR because Tsimikas absolutely slams into the defender's back.
:D

Agent99

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23401 on: Yesterday at 04:36:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:15:18 pm
Johnathan Wilson adopts the Gary Neville line
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-brentford-jonathan-wilson
Insidious he reckons. Of course, the media making a living off such controversies is just dandy, but clubs complaining? No sir, we will have none of that. Know your place club owners, sacrifice your sanity at the altar of PGMOL.
What a wanker
Quote
Liverpool perhaps had some justification after Luis Díazs wrongly disallowed goal away at Tottenham this season, given there had been such a failure of process, although even then it seemed a needless act of theatre.
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23402 on: Yesterday at 04:38:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:36:01 pm
What a wanker

"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off ;D

Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.


DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23403 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:38:50 pm
"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off ;D

Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.
Like parasites suckling on the corporate teat, they only occassionally look away from their nosh to loftily opine on what a bunch of inbred peasants the fans are, before hungrily returning to their feast.


Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23404 on: Yesterday at 04:51:12 pm
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.
Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23405 on: Yesterday at 05:36:04 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on January 21, 2024, 10:05:13 pm
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.

Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".

I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.

Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them.

He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Enders

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23406 on: Yesterday at 05:52:06 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 05:36:04 pm
Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them.

He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Watch it happen to one of the Manc or London clubs, and you'll see these c*nts change their tune


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23407 on: Yesterday at 05:57:01 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:51:12 pm
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.

And never, ever gets called on it. Or any of it. I almost want to let that thug, Joey Barton go ape on him like he was threatening to see what he's got on the rat.
Yevgeny

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23408 on: Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:38:50 pm
"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off ;D

Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.

Jonathan Wilson absolutely hates us. He never has anything positive to say about Liverpool. He wrote this when we had all but wrapped up the title in 2020 after winning almost every league game until March.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/mar/12/liverpool-season-threatens-limp-end-missed-european-opportunity-atletico-madrid-champions-league
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23409 on: Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
Craig Pawson reffing tonight.

Expect some absolute howlers as usual.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23410 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
Craig Pawson reffing tonight.

Expect some absolute howlers as usual.

Wolves a fcuked, they're wearing Red.


TALBERT

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23411 on: Yesterday at 07:49:40 pm
A Wolves win and they go above Man Utd




Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23412 on: Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao



Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23413 on: Today at 10:56:56 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao

I fucking can not believe this.
Are they truly taking the fucking piss?


Gang of shitbags.
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23414 on: Today at 11:05:01 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Oh get fucked. For fucks sake.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23415 on: Today at 11:15:32 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Best Robbo's happy he's not back from his injury.


Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23416 on: Today at 11:23:58 am
If he had any sense at this point he'd be proper biased towards us in that game
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23417 on: Today at 11:43:22 am
Jon Brooks on VAR as well.

Sent VVD off at Newcastle and I'm sure he did a recent game on VAR of ours where he was shit.

It has Howard Webb's grubby fingers over this.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23418 on: Today at 11:52:50 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:23:58 am
If he had any sense at this point he'd be proper biased towards us in that game

Should re-read the Paul Tomkins analysis he did last year on Tierney versus Liverpool.



redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23419 on: Today at 11:57:18 am
Looking forward to a few rounds of FUCK OFF TIERNEY! during that one then  :butt

They are definitely taking the piss at this stage.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23420 on: Today at 11:57:55 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Its fucking corruption and as far as I'm now concerned, they are actively trying to stop us winning the league, cheating c*nts


vicar

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23421 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:19 am
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week  :lmao :lmao :lmao

How many games does he ref us compared to other teams?
It really feels deliberate, he is involved in so many of our games.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23422 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 12:55:40 pm
How many games does he ref us compared to other teams?
It really feels deliberate, he is involved in so many of our games.

According to soccerbase, he's only reffed 16 games this season, and only 2 of ours (Brentford H and Burnley A)

He's been involved with VAR for more than that, but not sure on the numbers.



Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23423 on: Today at 01:07:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:59:47 pm
According to soccerbase, he's only reffed 16 games this season, and only 2 of ours (Brentford H and Burnley A)

He's been involved with VAR for more than that, but not sure on the numbers.

Wolves away, Fulham home, Bournemouth x 2 -  I think
Bincey

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23424 on: Today at 01:42:05 pm
If I remember a Tomkins Times piece correctly, Tierney got a load of games last season reffing us and, I think, over the years, has done the most as VAR and ref combo.
lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23425 on: Today at 01:54:26 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:56:56 am
I fucking can not believe this.
Are they truly taking the fucking piss?


Gang of shitbags.
We need to start applying pressure to stop them doing it we should be calling him into question in  subtle ways






Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23426 on: Today at 01:54:51 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:07:56 pm
Wolves away, Fulham home, Bournemouth x 2 -  I think

I think there are some officials that only do VAR aren't there? No idea on the numbers.
So far 25 refs have taken charge of league games this season.
Come next week, Tierney will have been involved in at least 7 out of our 22 games.

Just seems an unusually high amount, but no idea how it compares to other officials for our games or how often any other ref is involved in another team's games.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23427 on: Today at 01:58:38 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 01:42:05 pm
If I remember a Tomkins Times piece correctly, Tierney got a load of games last season reffing us and, I think, over the years, has done the most as VAR and ref combo.

Yeah he'd been our ref 7 times in 33 games

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/referees-treat-lfc-very-differently

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:54:51 pm
I think there are some officials that only do VAR aren't there? No idea on the numbers.
So far 25 refs have taken charge of league games this season.
Come next week, Tierney will have been involved in at least 7 out of our 22 games.

Just seems an unusually high amount, but no idea how it compares to other officials for our games or how often any other ref is involved in another team's games.

Tomkins said him reffing 7 of our 33 (at the time) games was a high number and higher than other clubs - they almost never get the same ref 7 times

Taylor got 5 of our games last season, manc refs (Tierney, Taylor, Kavanagh and Brooks) did 15 games -oddly Kavanagh only got 1 game and Brooks 2


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23428 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm
How is Tierney the ref yet again. Some odd shit going on here.



Saltashscouse

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23429 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm »
Anyone know how a Ref and VAR team are selected ?

Is it the PL who pick them or Howard Webb ? ( Webb would make perfect sense , being a complete c*nt )
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23430 on: Today at 02:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:36:01 pm
What a wanker

Wilson is indeed a wanker and always seems to be half on the windup. Best ignored, along with that gobshite Ronay. Vastly overrated writer too. His prose is actually so poor. All his articles end on a terribly clunky line.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,782
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23431 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 02:37:53 pm
Anyone know how a Ref and VAR team are selected ?

Is it the PL who pick them or Howard Webb ? ( Webb would make perfect sense , being a complete c*nt )

As the PGMOL is responsible for supplying the match officials, its got to be Webb and his crew.
Fuck the Tories

Online ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 872
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23432 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm »
It's just a coincidence. Nothing to see here... :butt
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,473
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23433 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
Going to be a lot of 'Fuck off Tierney' chants then
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23434 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Yevgeny on Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm
Jonathan Wilson absolutely hates us. He never has anything positive to say about Liverpool. He wrote this when we had all but wrapped up the title in 2020 after winning almost every league game until March.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/mar/12/liverpool-season-threatens-limp-end-missed-european-opportunity-atletico-madrid-champions-league

Can vividly remember him on Second Captains around December 2018, when we'd gone top after City had had a couple of bad results - compared us to a team of idiots at a table quiz, where all the questions had been easy, and then when there was finally a hard one, we'd been lucky to know the answer. I know that sounds ridiculous, but he actually said this.

The team of idiots won the Champions League and got 97 points. He's an absolute twat.
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23435 on: Today at 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:46:24 pm
As the PGMOL is responsible for supplying the match officials, its got to be Webb and his crew.
Cheers , makes perfect sense now

Someone should pull them up on these joke selections , everyone of the Manc c*nts has an agenda against us
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
