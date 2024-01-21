Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.
Johnathan Wilson adopts the Gary Neville linehttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-brentford-jonathan-wilsonInsidious he reckons. Of course, the media making a living off such controversies is just dandy, but clubs complaining? No sir, we will have none of that. Know your place club owners, sacrifice your sanity at the altar of PGMOL.
Liverpool perhaps had some justification after Luis Díazs wrongly disallowed goal away at Tottenham this season, given there had been such a failure of process, although even then it seemed a needless act of theatre.
What a wanker
"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.
Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them. He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.
Craig Pawson reffing tonight. Expect some absolute howlers as usual.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Tierney has been appointed ref for our game with Chelsea next week
If he had any sense at this point he'd be proper biased towards us in that game
How many games does he ref us compared to other teams? It really feels deliberate, he is involved in so many of our games.
According to soccerbase, he's only reffed 16 games this season, and only 2 of ours (Brentford H and Burnley A)He's been involved with VAR for more than that, but not sure on the numbers.
I fucking can not believe this.Are they truly taking the fucking piss?Gang of shitbags.
Wolves away, Fulham home, Bournemouth x 2 - I think
If I remember a Tomkins Times piece correctly, Tierney got a load of games last season reffing us and, I think, over the years, has done the most as VAR and ref combo.
I think there are some officials that only do VAR aren't there? No idea on the numbers. So far 25 refs have taken charge of league games this season. Come next week, Tierney will have been involved in at least 7 out of our 22 games. Just seems an unusually high amount, but no idea how it compares to other officials for our games or how often any other ref is involved in another team's games.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Anyone know how a Ref and VAR team are selected ?Is it the PL who pick them or Howard Webb ? ( Webb would make perfect sense , being a complete c*nt )
Jonathan Wilson absolutely hates us. He never has anything positive to say about Liverpool. He wrote this when we had all but wrapped up the title in 2020 after winning almost every league game until March. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/mar/12/liverpool-season-threatens-limp-end-missed-european-opportunity-atletico-madrid-champions-league
As the PGMOL is responsible for supplying the match officials, its got to be Webb and his crew.
