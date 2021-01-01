Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.
Johnathan Wilson adopts the Gary Neville linehttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-brentford-jonathan-wilsonInsidious he reckons. Of course, the media making a living off such controversies is just dandy, but clubs complaining? No sir, we will have none of that. Know your place club owners, sacrifice your sanity at the altar of PGMOL.
Liverpool perhaps had some justification after Luis Díazs wrongly disallowed goal away at Tottenham this season, given there had been such a failure of process, although even then it seemed a needless act of theatre.
What a wanker
"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.
Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them. He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.
