Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23400 on: Today at 04:28:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:41:48 pm
Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.

He could have disallowed Trent's winner against Fulham when he was on VAR because Tsimikas absolutely slams into the defender's back.
:D

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,025
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23401 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:15:18 pm
Johnathan Wilson adopts the Gary Neville line
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-brentford-jonathan-wilson
Insidious he reckons. Of course, the media making a living off such controversies is just dandy, but clubs complaining? No sir, we will have none of that. Know your place club owners, sacrifice your sanity at the altar of PGMOL.
What a wanker
Quote
Liverpool perhaps had some justification after Luis Díazs wrongly disallowed goal away at Tottenham this season, given there had been such a failure of process, although even then it seemed a needless act of theatre.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23402 on: Today at 04:38:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:36:01 pm
What a wanker

"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off ;D

Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23403 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:38:50 pm
"Needless act of theatre" surely only because of the way the media built it up? Hahahaha fuck off ;D

Love the way they act like some kind of authority on stuff like this like the club should heed the all-knowing Jonathan Wilson who assures us we had "perhaps some justification" - bless you Jonathan for giving us that crumb of comfort, we'll get your opinion before we complain about stuff in future. Dickhead.
Like parasites suckling on the corporate teat, they only occassionally look away from their nosh to loftily opine on what a bunch of inbred peasants the fans are, before hungrily returning to their feast.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23404 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,269
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23405 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.

Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".

I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.

Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them.

He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23406 on: Today at 05:52:06 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:36:04 pm
Imagine being such a biased c*nt that even as an ex professional and now someone who gets paid millions to give his professional opinion on football that you can't understand why a club, who's only defeat in 32, have complained that it came at the hands of inept officials taking a legit goal off of them.

He needs fucking off, sharpish. I mean that.
Watch it happen to one of the Manc or London clubs, and you'll see these c*nts change their tune
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,269
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23407 on: Today at 05:57:01 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:51:12 pm
Gary Neville preaching morality always makes me chuckle, after he played a lovely role in inciting a riot where a load of people got injured. All because over a billion wasn't enough money to spend on players and expect a good team.

And never, ever gets called on it. Or any of it. I almost want to let that thug, Joey Barton go ape on him like he was threatening to see what he's got on the rat.
