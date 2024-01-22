The ref yesterday was a throw back some might say poor but he just let everything go which I guess is good/bad !



I knew as soon as Bradley did that challenge he'd be booked as it was 60-70th min and refs always get card out then.



The kluvert challenge was bad but that is what VAR is for only issue is who was controlling it.



Madley wasnt that bad compared to some he was "let down" by Tierney who was never giving us anything.