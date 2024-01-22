« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23360 on: Today at 09:56:00 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:28:40 am
The one on Jota was definitely inside the box:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/19calov/outside_the_box/

I actually think this is a perfect time for the club to question Tierney's performances against us. We won 4-0, so it's not a case of sour grapes or being bad losers, there are no excuses for the two decisions yesterday (not sure about the penalty on Clark, thought he was fouled at the time, didn't see the footage back so not sure about the offside). With the exception of the fiasco at Spurs, last night was as bad as MacAllister's red, Odegaard's hand ball, and all the other wrong decision they've had to own up and/or apologise to other clubs for. Just because we won 4-0, no one is talking about it.

If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.

Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm


Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23361 on: Today at 09:57:00 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:33:15 am
I dont get the Toney one. Hes clearly moved the ball to gain an advantage. VAR shouldve recommended a retake. Also dont get why all the reporting is criticising the Forest players for not alerting the ref. Thats the VARs job.

I haven't seen a game of football for decades where a player hasn't moved the ball to their clubs advantage. Happens in every single game in every single league since the 60s (Not seen too many games before the 60s, so probably happened then too)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23362 on: Today at 09:57:52 am
Most players do move the ball from a free kick, but Ive not seen a player get the referees spray on his hands before.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23363 on: Today at 10:07:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:57:52 am
Most players do move the ball from a free kick, but Ive not seen a player get the referees spray on his hands before.

PSG V Chelsea 2015

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23364 on: Today at 10:08:04 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:00 am
If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.

Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.

That still is made before the contact was made, and it wasn't his toes that fouled Jota, it was the back of his foot or his ankle. Attached is a still taken a few frames later, the contact is clearly on the line, which is considered inside the box. I agree that Tierney in any case neglected his duties by not bothering to even check.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23365 on: Today at 10:13:11 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:33 am
Watching live I said the wall didn't look right before it was even taken there was a gap before he even moved it, then the player on the end jumps inwards too. Happens every game, nobody has ever highlighted this before because the wall is usually set up better.

Yeah I didn't notice Toney move the ball as I'd already seen that there was a huge gap.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23366 on: Today at 10:17:12 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:07:33 am
PSG V Chelsea 2015



If that's not literally cheating, I don't know what is :D ......oh hang on I'll ask Ivan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23367 on: Today at 10:26:43 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:08:04 am
That still is made before the contact was made, and it wasn't his toes that fouled Jota, it was the back of his foot or his ankle. Attached is a still taken a few frames later, the contact is clearly on the line, which is considered inside the box. I agree that Tierney in any case neglected his duties by not bothering to even check.

He didn't neglect anything. He's a fucking cheat and has been a fucking cheat in many, many games now


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23368 on: Today at 10:33:06 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:17:12 am
If that's not literally cheating, I don't know what is :D ......oh hang on I'll ask Ivan

I'm pretty sure I've seen defenders booked for wiping out the line where the wall is to be placed. Surely, it should be the same for attackers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23369 on: Today at 10:43:59 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:57:00 am
I haven't seen a game of football for decades where a player hasn't moved the ball to their clubs advantage. Happens in every single game in every single league since the 60s (Not seen too many games before the 60s, so probably happened then too)


Indeed. This has to be the biggest non-story of the weekend.
The ref marks the distance but what if the patch of ground isn't suitable? Call the ref back and debate the issue for five minutes? Of course not - you move it and play on.

And nobody has even mentioned the Madrid game yet  :o :butt ;D
Last Edit: Today at 10:45:46 am by HomesickRed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23370 on: Today at 10:48:04 am
Tierney managed to screw us twice in a losing effort. I wonder if that makes him feel any better?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23371 on: Today at 11:17:18 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:43:59 am


Indeed. This has to be the biggest non-story of the weekend.
The ref marks the distance but what if the patch of ground isn't suitable? Call the ref back and debate the issue for five minutes? Of course not - you move it and play on.

And nobody has even mentioned the Madrid game yet  :o :butt ;D

Also, as long as youre not moving the ball nearer the goal does it matter hugely? Should be like when you get a free drop in golf!

I do get annoyed when we give away a free kick on the touchline and then somehow its taken 5 yards infield, or ten yards further forward.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23372 on: Today at 11:22:21 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:43:59 am


Indeed. This has to be the biggest non-story of the weekend.
The ref marks the distance but what if the patch of ground isn't suitable? Call the ref back and debate the issue for five minutes? Of course not - you move it and play on.


This is wrong in two respects. The first is that the ball is usually placed before the ref sprays his foam around it. No footballer would deliberately place his own free kick in a divot or a mud pie. The second is that Toney not only moved the ball some distance but moved the foam as well. I'd never seen that before, though apparently PSG once did it. The cheating couldn't be more blatant.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23373 on: Today at 11:22:29 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 10:43:59 am


Indeed. This has to be the biggest non-story of the weekend.
The ref marks the distance but what if the patch of ground isn't suitable? Call the ref back and debate the issue for five minutes? Of course not - you move it and play on.

And nobody has even mentioned the Madrid game yet  :o :butt ;D
I think some of it may be a backlash to the nauseating media-led celebration of Toney returning to the Brentford team and some it may be that, because of that OTT celebration, Toney is currently a headline maker so the same media outlets will want to cash in.  The incident itself was much ado about nothing.

Has VAR ever intervened because a set-piece was taken from the wrong position in the lead-up to a goal?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23374 on: Today at 11:29:49 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:22:29 am
I think some of it may be a backlash to the nauseating media-led celebration of Toney returning to the Brentford team and some it may be that, because of that OTT celebration, Toney is currently a headline maker so the same media outlets will want to cash in.  The incident itself was much ado about nothing.

Has VAR ever intervened because a set-piece was taken from the wrong position in the lead-up to a goal?

You can guarantee the first and only time it does intervene will be to rule out one of our goals.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23375 on: Today at 11:50:49 am
At least no one can say the refs are inconsistent when reffing Liverpool. Just too bad we seem to have a different set of rules applied than the rest of the world.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23376 on: Today at 11:56:34 am
Hiding behind nudges. c*nts!

Never heard of them taking these into account before but suddenly now, surprise surprise, they do.

Fairly sure Curtis was also nudged by the player behind him vs Spurs too but not an issue then.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23377 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm
That is a new one to me. Mr D Gallagher stating Mac nudging Kluivert didn't help and it should have been a yellow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23378 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 11:50:49 am
At least no one can say the refs are inconsistent when reffing Liverpool. Just too bad we seem to have a different set of rules applied than the rest of the world.

Looking forward to everyone falling over themselves to say why it shouldn't have been a red after the same people fell over themselves to say why Curtis's SHOULD have been a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23379 on: Today at 12:13:45 pm
I think there was no yellow either for when Gomez was hauled down and Jota was free in his own half on a break
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23380 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm
I'd rather that sort of tackle wasn't a red card....but to not give one after the Jones one really is just laughable. And I dont really understand why they've made this rule that you cant give a yellow card from a VAR review, it makes no sense.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23381 on: Today at 01:29:37 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:14:29 pm
I'd rather that sort of tackle wasn't a red card....but to not give one after the Jones one really is just laughable. And I dont really understand why they've made this rule that you cant give a yellow card from a VAR review, it makes no sense.

Yeah I would happily have agreed with it not being a red and just an unfortunate incident, but they have shown different previously. It wasn't even the Jones red being given, it was that they rejected the appeal meaning they clearly felt the red was correct.

We can't be hit with the double standards line if we have been told that decision is correctly a red card.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23382 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:14:29 pm
I'd rather that sort of tackle wasn't a red card....but to not give one after the Jones one really is just laughable. And I dont really understand why they've made this rule that you cant give a yellow card from a VAR review, it makes no sense.


Totally, makes no sense, there are some really bizarre rules (not the referees fault) in football. Rugby League manages to apply common sense and adjust regularly but football seems unable to.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23383 on: Today at 02:15:53 pm
I'd say the Jota non-penalty decision was the worst of the lot. Surely Tierney tells the referee about that one? The red card is at least subjective but that is just a clear foul on the penalty box line.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23384 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm
I don't think the Jota foul is a penalty. Just my opinion of course.

Should've been a red card for Kluivert though. Dreadful challenge.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23385 on: Today at 02:44:19 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:38:31 pm
I don't think the Jota foul is a penalty. Just my opinion of course.

Should've been a red card for Kluivert though. Dreadful challenge.

How is it not a penalty?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23386 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm
Quote from: Ski on Today at 11:56:34 am
Hiding behind nudges. c*nts!

Never heard of them taking these into account before but suddenly now, surprise surprise, they do.

Fairly sure Curtis was also nudged by the player behind him vs Spurs too but not an issue then.
And yet the other week when Salah was nudged into an offside position, it wasnt seen as important.

Honestly, just sit back and watch these dickheads contradict themselves, you dont have to wait long.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23387 on: Today at 02:52:54 pm
Quote from: Ski on Today at 11:56:34 am
Hiding behind nudges. c*nts!

Never heard of them taking these into account before but suddenly now, surprise surprise, they do.

Fairly sure Curtis was also nudged by the player behind him vs Spurs too but not an issue then.

also the reason for not looking at the penalty for Jota, because he was nudged prior to the contact in the box, the nudge takes precendence and happened outside the box, so VAR cant look at it.

I mean, thats some bullshit right there and of course it wasn't challenged!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23388 on: Today at 03:01:15 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:52:54 pm
also the reason for not looking at the penalty for Jota, because he was nudged prior to the contact in the box, the nudge takes precendence and happened outside the box, so VAR cant look at it.

I mean, thats some bullshit right there and of course it wasn't challenged!
It's Kafkaesque, it truly is
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23389 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:52:54 pm
also the reason for not looking at the penalty for Jota, because he was nudged prior to the contact in the box, the nudge takes precendence and happened outside the box, so VAR cant look at it.

I mean, thats some bullshit right there and of course it wasn't challenged!

So you can push someone into the box then two foot them and it's a free kick outside the box?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23390 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:04:31 pm
That is a new one to me. Mr D Gallagher stating Mac nudging Kluivert didn't help and it should have been a yellow.
Gallagher was a crap referee. He is now a crap referees apologist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23391 on: Today at 03:15:50 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:52:54 pm
also the reason for not looking at the penalty for Jota, because he was nudged prior to the contact in the box, the nudge takes precendence and happened outside the box, so VAR cant look at it.

I mean, thats some bullshit right there and of course it wasn't challenged!

Funny how we only hear these interpretations when they try to defend their incompetence.

I can understand that Madley maybe missed the challenge on Diaz. However, the VAR team saw it and called it a clear and obvious error. To ignore the video evidence is disgraceful, borderline criminal negligence. (Imagine there were bets laid around red/yellow cards yesterday).
If Tierney was competent he would have called Madley to the monitor. The fact that not even a foul was given should result in some sort of written warning if PGMOL wasnt a chums club.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23392 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm
Anyone still in doubt that Liverpool get the worst decisions in the league (largely thanks to the Manc contingent)?

If so, just point towards the challenges that are worse than Kluivert's with no sending off so we can take a look.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23393 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm
The ref yesterday was a throw back some might say poor but he just let everything go which I guess is good/bad !

I knew as soon as Bradley did that challenge he'd be booked as it was 60-70th min and refs always get card out then.

The kluvert challenge was bad but that is what VAR is for only issue is who was controlling it.

Madley wasnt that bad compared to some he was "let down" by Tierney who was never giving us anything.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23394 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Enjoy - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13053969/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-analyses-jarrod-bowen-penalty-ivan-toney-free-kick-and-more-from-the-premier-league

Bowen in his opinion should have had a penalty but VAR and on field ref thought it was a handball by him.
Kluivert should have got a yellow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23395 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:02:28 pm
So you can push someone into the box then two foot them and it's a free kick outside the box?

Don't forget, you can also push a player offside and get the subsequent goal disallowed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23396 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm
Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23397 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm
Johnathan Wilson adopts the Gary Neville line
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-brentford-jonathan-wilson
Insidious he reckons. Of course, the media making a living off such controversies is just dandy, but clubs complaining? No sir, we will have none of that. Know your place club owners, sacrifice your sanity at the altar of PGMOL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23398 on: Today at 04:17:39 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:41:48 pm
Has Tierney ever given a subjective call in our favour? Because there's tonnes of examples when he's given ones against us.
Jota's boot in Skipp's grid, last season at home to Spurs
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #23399 on: Today at 04:22:35 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:16:22 pm
The ref yesterday was a throw back some might say poor but he just let everything go which I guess is good/bad !

I knew as soon as Bradley did that challenge he'd be booked as it was 60-70th min and refs always get card out then.

The kluvert challenge was bad but that is what VAR is for only issue is who was controlling it.

Madley wasnt that bad compared to some he was "let down" by Tierney who was never giving us anything.

Yeah didnt mind the ref really. The standout decisions were ones which VAR should have overturned.
