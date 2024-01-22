« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1204707 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 09:56:00 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:28:40 am
The one on Jota was definitely inside the box:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/19calov/outside_the_box/

I actually think this is a perfect time for the club to question Tierney's performances against us. We won 4-0, so it's not a case of sour grapes or being bad losers, there are no excuses for the two decisions yesterday (not sure about the penalty on Clark, thought he was fouled at the time, didn't see the footage back so not sure about the offside). With the exception of the fiasco at Spurs, last night was as bad as MacAllister's red, Odegaard's hand ball, and all the other wrong decision they've had to own up and/or apologise to other clubs for. Just because we won 4-0, no one is talking about it.

If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.

Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm


Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:33:15 am
I dont get the Toney one. Hes clearly moved the ball to gain an advantage. VAR shouldve recommended a retake. Also dont get why all the reporting is criticising the Forest players for not alerting the ref. Thats the VARs job.

I haven't seen a game of football for decades where a player hasn't moved the ball to their clubs advantage. Happens in every single game in every single league since the 60s (Not seen too many games before the 60s, so probably happened then too)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 09:57:52 am »
Most players do move the ball from a free kick, but Ive not seen a player get the referees spray on his hands before.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:57:52 am
Most players do move the ball from a free kick, but Ive not seen a player get the referees spray on his hands before.

PSG V Chelsea 2015

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:00 am
If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.

Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.

That still is made before the contact was made, and it wasn't his toes that fouled Jota, it was the back of his foot or his ankle. Attached is a still taken a few frames later, the contact is clearly on the line, which is considered inside the box. I agree that Tierney in any case neglected his duties by not bothering to even check.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 10:13:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:33 am
Watching live I said the wall didn't look right before it was even taken there was a gap before he even moved it, then the player on the end jumps inwards too. Happens every game, nobody has ever highlighted this before because the wall is usually set up better.

Yeah I didn't notice Toney move the ball as I'd already seen that there was a huge gap.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:07:33 am
PSG V Chelsea 2015



If that's not literally cheating, I don't know what is :D ......oh hang on I'll ask Ivan
