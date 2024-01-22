If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.
Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.
That still is made before the contact was made, and it wasn't his toes that fouled Jota, it was the back of his foot or his ankle. Attached is a still taken a few frames later, the contact is clearly on the line, which is considered inside the box. I agree that Tierney in any case neglected his duties by not bothering to even check.