The one on Jota was definitely inside the box:



I actually think this is a perfect time for the club to question Tierney's performances against us. We won 4-0, so it's not a case of sour grapes or being bad losers, there are no excuses for the two decisions yesterday (not sure about the penalty on Clark, thought he was fouled at the time, didn't see the footage back so not sure about the offside). With the exception of the fiasco at Spurs, last night was as bad as MacAllister's red, Odegaard's hand ball, and all the other wrong decision they've had to own up and/or apologise to other clubs for. Just because we won 4-0, no one is talking about it.







If you look at the still I think it's outside the box, based on the defenders toes being over the line and his knee being over the toes.Either way it's very close and would need forensically checking, which they obviously didn't do. This means that Tierney didn't think it was even a foul, which is insane.