Fuck me, only just seen the highlights. It blows my mind that people think it's just incompetence.
They just dont want to give us decisions. Nearly every week quite a few posters on here say, "that is the worst decision I've ever seen" and sure enough, its topped within a fortnight.
Every game, when someone posts who the refs team is that week, I read it and shake my head. It seems to have become the single most important factor of the game. Not tactics, not skill, just who can fuck us over the least.