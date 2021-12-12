« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1204080 times)

SvenJohansen

  Fast single-handed action expert.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm
Tierney is a c*nt.

Really hope we're putting official complaints in. Baffling how he could review that challenge on Jota and not give a penalty.

It doesn't matter if official complaints are made, they can do whatever they want without fear of reprimands or accountability. It's crazy how it's officials and VAR that have more power than players, managers and clubs. Football without players, managers and clubs would not exist. Whereas without officials it most definitely would.
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 109,588
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm
More apologies coming from Webb for that wrestling move from the Sheffield United defender.

Week in week out. Just get rid of VAR.

Would be 9/10 into an acca worth £2,409 (split between a few of us!) if the ref and VAR had done their job properly in this game. Who do I sue?!
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,176
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm »
Who was that Blonde twat of a 4th ?   


They show zero professionalism, the way he dismissed the Bournemouth manager with a wave of the hand made my blood boil.

They all need reassessing and most need fucking off & replaced.
decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,053
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
Who was that Blonde twat of a 4th ?  


They show zero professionalism, the way he dismissed the Bournemouth manager with a wave of the hand made my blood boil.

They all need reassessing and most need fucking off & replaced.

Graham Scott. Another absolute beaut. Why do they all seem like incels?

And you're totally right - incompetence and bias is hard enough to take, but I can't stand the arrogant, "I don't have to explain myself to you and I am entitled to your respect no matter what" attitude. Simon Hooper is another one of those who give it the big arm gestures, acting like he's the man, as he makes one fucking atrocious decision after another.

At best, most of these pricks are laughable. At worst (Tierney and Kavanagh especially) it's more questionable than that.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,176
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23324 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm »
That's the arsehole, fucking stealing a living he is.
DarkOfTheManatee

  Main Stander
  Posts: 165
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23325 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.

Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".

I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.

DiggerJohn

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 445
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23326 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
I thought Neville loved Arsenal his 2nd favourite team or is that spurs?
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 109,588
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23327 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Nottingham Forest writing to PGMOL to complain about Toney scoring against them after moving the starting position of the ball for his free-kick.

Neville's response: "Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense".

I suppose when you spent your career watching Ferguson bully and intimidate referees behind closed doors (after some incendiary interviews first, of course), the idea of formal club correspondence with officials must still be strange and scary to him.



Also a slight leap from us asking why a perfectly good goal was not just disallowed but then not corrected by VAR to asking why someone moved the ball a bit from a free kick. That is a bit ridiculous from Forest but its hardly our fault.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:12:08 pm by Crosby Nick »
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,740
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23328 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm
Staggering that the get away with it WEEKLY.
Just asked in match thread. Wasn't Clark fouled in the box as well. Let alone the red card. Dreadful.

Yes, clear penalty.

Tierney has denied us two pens - we all know VAR re refs the game now - and not asked for a red card for Kluivert. If Jones gets a red on review, then Kluvert should get one too.

Its blatant cheating from a "I fucking hate Klopp and Liverpool and I'll do what I can to fuck them over" pie eating c*nt
lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,775
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23329 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm »
End Product

  doesn't always come out of the right end
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,778
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23330 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm »
The Sheffield United west ham was another train wreck.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 58,708
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23331 on: Today at 12:41:26 am »
We need a public explanation as to why Jones was a red card but Kluivert wasn't.

Neither should've been, but if you're going to give one....

Then the Jota penalty is just laughable
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,325
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23332 on: Today at 05:25:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm

Just asked in match thread. Wasn't Clark fouled in the box as well. Let alone the red card. Dreadful.

It looked a foul, but the flag had just gone up (then down).

It was an odd passage of play and I'm not totally sure what went on. Positive Dale Johnson won't have anything on it and won't mention it, but will have nuanced critical analysis of why Kluivert was different to Jones tackle at Spurs.
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,436
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23333 on: Today at 06:47:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm
Yes, clear penalty.

Tierney has denied us two pens - we all know VAR re refs the game now - and not asked for a red card for Kluivert. If Jones gets a red on review, then Kluvert should get one too.

Its blatant cheating from a "I fucking hate Klopp and Liverpool and I'll do what I can to fuck them over" pie eating c*nt
Did they give any explanation as to why it wasn't? I know Carra who dislikes things slowed down (it didn't look great in full speed either) didn't think it was a red. On field ref yesterday & VAR were utter dog shit.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:25:18 am
It looked a foul, but the flag had just gone up (then down).

It was an odd passage of play and I'm not totally sure what went on. Positive Dale Johnson won't have anything on it and won't mention it, but will have nuanced critical analysis of why Kluivert was different to Jones tackle at Spurs.
For offside? I remember the flag going up now even when Bournemouth were on the attack after our phase of play. The fact they didn't think it was a penalty regardless is astonishing.

I'm just glad Diaz is ok. Knew they weren't going to give it.
red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,325
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23334 on: Today at 06:56:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:47:16 am
Did they give any explanation as to why it wasn't? I know Carra who dislikes things slowed down (it didn't look great in full speed either) didn't think it was a red. On field ref yesterday & VAR were utter dog shit.

James Pearce tweeted (or x'd?) That it was deemed not to be a dangerous challenge.
Dale Johnson will have his usual justification later

On the offside I think the ref just decided he wasn't giving the pen after they played on. Protocol and that

Nitramdorf

  No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,975
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23335 on: Today at 07:09:46 am »
Fuck me, only just seen the highlights. It blows my mind that people think it's just incompetence.

They just dont want to give us decisions. Nearly every week quite a few posters on here say, "that is the worst decision I've ever seen" and sure enough, its topped within a fortnight.

Every game, when someone posts who the refs team is that week, I read it and shake my head. It seems to have become the single most important factor of the game. Not tactics, not skill, just who can fuck us over the least.
