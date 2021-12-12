Who was that Blonde twat of a 4th ?





They show zero professionalism, the way he dismissed the Bournemouth manager with a wave of the hand made my blood boil.



They all need reassessing and most need fucking off & replaced.



Graham Scott. Another absolute beaut. Why do they all seem like incels?And you're totally right - incompetence and bias is hard enough to take, but I can't stand the arrogant, "I don't have to explain myself to you and I am entitled to your respect no matter what" attitude. Simon Hooper is another one of those who give it the big arm gestures, acting like he's the man, as he makes one fucking atrocious decision after another.At best, most of these pricks are laughable. At worst (Tierney and Kavanagh especially) it's more questionable than that.