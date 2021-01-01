I don't understand why they don't copy Rugby Union with the TMO ( Television Match Official ) which is far more superior to VAR.



The referees are miked up and the whole ground can see and hear what is being discussed and what actions should be taken.



When you put a decision up in rugby, its explained and shown why the decision is given or changed so that everyone watching the game in the stadium or at home knows exactly why the try was disallowed



because hes knocked it forward.



In football, when youre in the stadium you dont know why the goal is disallowed. Fans cant understand it, which is why they get frustrated because they think theres nothing wrong with the decision, they



havent seen it again.



But if they had seen it again and the referee explained why you are offside, whether they agree with it or not, its offside. So, the TMO works better in that way.





At present VAR operates like the old school tie Tory brigade ( all covering for each other )



Maybe they are frightened of being shown up for the shite they are



You're nearly right. In the stadium you can see what the rugby TMO is looking at on the screen but you can't hear what he and the ref are discussing, you can only hear that on the telly. You're right though it's a much better process; it's more open so fewer opportunities to implement bias, and the people in the stadium can see what's happening rather than sitting round like puppies waiting to be fed whatever shite the pmgol want to dish up.