I don't understand why they don't copy Rugby Union with the TMO ( Television Match Official ) which is far more superior to VAR.The referees are miked up and the whole ground can see and hear what is being discussed and what actions should be taken. When you put a decision up in rugby, its explained and shown why the decision is given or changed so that everyone watching the game in the stadium or at home knows exactly why the try was disallowed because hes knocked it forward.In football, when youre in the stadium you dont know why the goal is disallowed. Fans cant understand it, which is why they get frustrated because they think theres nothing wrong with the decision, they havent seen it again.But if they had seen it again and the referee explained why you are offside, whether they agree with it or not, its offside. So, the TMO works better in that way.At present VAR operates like the old school tie Tory brigade ( all covering for each other ) Maybe they are frightened of being shown up for the shite they are
The "his hand is on the floor" is exactly what's the issue here. If you're the VAR hearing that sentence and watching the video on the screen, this is enough to make your decision, which should be to tell the ref "His hand is never actually on the floor, please have a look at the video yourself and make your decision based on that". That's it, no further deliberation by the VAR and AVAR necessary. Clearly, the decision on the field was made on a completely wrong premise, so you should have the ref take another look at it, so he can then say whether he still thinks it wasn't a penalty. But again, it's this issue with the VAR/AVAR not wanting to make "their mate" look bad. I get that in a way, but that's exactly what PGMOL and other footballing authorities need to work on: change the perception of VAR from being something to make on-field-refs look bad to being something that is there to help make the ref the right decision and therefore making it a fair game. Stuff like this will keep happening as long as people have this notion that every time VAR intervenes the on-field-ref looks like an idiot or did something bad, because VAR is not about rating a ref or calling him out, it's about getting the right decision no matter what has happened beforehand.
Scrap all of it, except offside rulings. Its a fucking joke.
