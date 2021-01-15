VAR is making them worse though.

You can understand some decisions being given or not being given in real time. But then with the use of VAR they're still getting blatantly obvious calls wrong, so it's absolutely pointless having it. It slows the game down, it pisses people off and destroys enjoyment of the game.



Even when they get calls right using VAR, they still manage to make a bollocks of it. Look at the goal Villa scored at the weekend. Blatantly offside to the naked eye, yet they took over 2 minutes to rule it out. Even looked at whether a player was interfering with play over and over and over despite the offside offence occuring well before his involvement.



So absolutely yes, scrap it as it is not of any benefit to the sport right now.



VAR is 4 tv screens and the ability to get a clear look at an incident, nothing more. Its not making them worse, it's highlighting the fact that are shite at their jobs.The Odegaard audio shows how bad they are, the ref says "he's got his hand on the floor, no penalty" when his hand never actually touched the ground, it couldn't as he had his hand on top of the ball, so we were never getting that without VAR. The issue is then that the VAR looks at it and he thinks "fuck off, I'm not giving them absolute c*nts a penalty" and that's it. Everybody else knows it was a pen, Odegaard knew it was a pen, other refs knew it was a pen and a competent unbiased VAR official says to the referee "look at the monitor, he's handled it" and a competent, unbiased official gives a penalty.The issue is and continues to be "the bastards in the black".