Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1196927 times)

Offline SoccerDude

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23200 on: Yesterday at 08:07:22 pm »
It's things like VAR, and the corrupt thick fucks that are refereeing and ruining the game that will probably make me have very little interest left in football 10 years from now.

It's getting worse season after season. It should have been scrapped the moment Mike Dean admitted ignoring a VAR call to protect his mate Anthony Taylor (who's also in incompetent c*nt) from getting more grief.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23201 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm »
Scrap all of it, except offside rulings. Its a fucking joke.
Offline GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23202 on: Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm
The assistant var only had a brief look. What was he doing? Interrupted his tea and biscuits the daft twat.

Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23203 on: Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Pretty happy with that. Who needs points when you can have apologies from corrupt heads of PGMOL?

I don't think we ever got an actual apology either.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23204 on: Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Webb confirms that we were cheated out of the Odegard penalty the other week. c*nt. We'd be 5 or 6 points clear only for those corrupt manc bastards

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1747333144821235861?t=hnhUgX48CouTx79clD6GGA&s=19

It's impossible to look at that from ANY angle and think "he's trying to get his arm out of the way" or "he's making himself smaller". It's nonsense. Aside from actually catching the ball, it's as obvious as it ever can be that he's moved his arm into the path of the ball and changed its course. If a referee can't understand that, he needs to be stood down until he does. As for "hand on the floor", with such certainty, when his hand never touches the floor, it's just shockingly bad to the point where you question the integrity of the referee.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23205 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
In his defense, all this high-quality streaming of the many game cameras was taxing the internet so severely, that when he typed into Google "What is penalty?" it took way too long to load... So they decided not to hog the time.

Good process.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23206 on: Yesterday at 08:59:56 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
Hope the AVAR aren't paid. They don't get listened to either way. Saw Luton goal against Burnley. The AVAR thought it was a foul by Luton player but the VAR asks if that is a clear and obvious error. Well surely it is - they got a goal from it.
 
Online Ray K

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23207 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
I think we can stamp our loyalty card for 5 non-apology apologies from Howard Webb this season and get the 6th one for free. It's a good process really.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23208 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Can Michael Owen be replaced on that show with Webb.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23209 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Pretty happy with that. Who needs points when you can have apologies from corrupt heads of PGMOL?

Can't wait to be presented with this:

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23210 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm »
Cant believe David Coote is refereeing games at Anfield and not getting berated for 90 minutes.
Offline Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23211 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Webb confirms that we were cheated out of the Odegard penalty the other week. c*nt. We'd be 5 or 6 points clear only for those corrupt manc bastards

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1747333144821235861?t=hnhUgX48CouTx79clD6GGA&s=19
getting beyond a joke now, still looking forward to when these decisions "even themselves out across the season" like we've been told they always do!

It's either corruption or incompetence but what I do know is, it's pathetic.

That's potentially 5 points we've been cheated out of now. 7 points clear we should be. Wankers
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23212 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm »
Complete farce VARce
Online duvva 💅

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23213 on: Today at 12:57:28 am »
Only just seen this. Its fuckin infuriating how absolutely useless they are at their jobs.

Their errors have massive consequences in terms of results and sometimes even decides the outcomes at the end of the season when things are close.

And yet the worst that ever seems to happen to them in terms of consequence is theyre given a week or two off.

Absolute c*nts is the phrase of the moment and its fits the PGMOL like a glove
Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23214 on: Today at 07:42:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm
The assistant var only had a brief look. What was he doing? Interrupted his tea and biscuits the daft twat.

Always seems if it's a decision in our favour it's a brief look. Against us and they spend ages.

Of course Neville sat there on commentary justifying the decision.
Offline carling

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23215 on: Today at 08:10:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:42:09 am
Of course Neville sat there on commentary justifying the decision.

Manchester's Gary Neville and Manchester's Chris Kavanagh are both cut from the same cloth and you can't be surprised by their same reaction.  I'm sure away from a live game they can be very convincing in their neutrality, but in the heat of a crunch moment when it's the despised Liverpool playing, then they're only likely to see it one way.

Honestly don't blame them, I'd be exactly the same if I commentating on or reffing Manchester United.
Offline TomDcs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23216 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
Whats the point on Webb continuing to do these reviews? Its ages after it happened, and theres no positive impact on the use of VAR as a result. Im all for them being held to account, but nothing is changing.
Offline andyrol

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23217 on: Today at 08:51:51 am »
vanity project nothing more. we all know you got the handball wrong, Dermot Gallagher told us that a few days after, why do we need Howard and his pet monkey prattling on just giving us his opinion, not like he says 'yes we got that one wrong ill be recommending Liverpool get 2 more points.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23218 on: Today at 09:17:41 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Scrap all of it, except offside rulings. Its a fucking joke.

So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.
Offline Ski

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23219 on: Today at 09:26:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:41 am
So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.

So never then.
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23220 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:31:13 am
Whats the point on Webb continuing to do these reviews? Its ages after it happened, and theres no positive impact on the use of VAR as a result. Im all for them being held to account, but nothing is changing.

Held to account, that'll be the day.

It's completely pointless, it's limited to the occasional "yeah, we fucked up, bad luck", with absolutely no consequences. And when the logical follow-up question would be "So, what will you do about it, how do you make sure it doesn't happen again, will the referees involved face any action?", all we get is "thank you, Howard, for being so open".
Online Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23221 on: Today at 09:30:28 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:28:51 am
Held to account, that'll be the day.

It's completely pointless, it's limited to the occasional "yeah, we fucked up, bad luck", with absolutely no consequences. And when the logical follow-up question would be "So, what will you do about it, how do you make sure it doesn't happen again, will the referees involved face any action?", all we get is "thank you, Howard, for being so open".

Basically his way of the PGMOL explaining it etc, so people can't say they are hiding. But they do decisions that have been discussed to death and the wider public don't care as much. They also have weeks to look over them and put together a line.
Online Kekule

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23222 on: Today at 09:36:28 am »
He just wants to get his gormless face on television, doesn't he? 

He's seen some of his contemporaries like Walton, Gallagher and Dean get themselves on Sky/BT regularly and he got a bit envious. I reckon he's absolutely seething that Clattenburg has got The Gladiators gig, Primetime Saturday evening on BBC1.  He'll definitely think that that's the sort of thing he should be doing, he'd have loved the "faux officious, hahaha- actually we're great mates really, I'm such a good guy" nature of that.

He's got himself a job that actually requires quite a bit of work because there's a mess that needs clearing up, whilst all his old mates are being chummy on the telly and doing fuck all for, probably, more money. So balls to sorting the mess out, if people keep fucking up he can keep getting on the telly, and maybe the producers of Strictly Come Dancing will keep him in mind.
Online Jm55

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23223 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:41 am
So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.

Would argue that if were going to have shit referees and incompetent decisions then we should be binning it because of what you lose from the game as a result.

Cant even celebrate a goal anymore as youre constantly looking for the reactions of people on the pitch to see if its getting pulled back for something.

It wont get binned though so its a pointless conversation.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23224 on: Today at 09:52:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:47:12 am
Would argue that if were going to have shit referees and incompetent decisions then we should be binning it because of what you lose from the game as a result.

Cant even celebrate a goal anymore as youre constantly looking for the reactions of people on the pitch to see if its getting pulled back for something.

It wont get binned though so its a pointless conversation.

I think there's sense in that, even though I do think VAR is worth preserving.

Let me ask you this though. It's not a trick question. When the opposition score do you immediately think of VAR as a possible source of rescue? I do. Just that little flash of hope. And on those rare occasions that VAR overturns the goal I think to myself, "God, it adds such a lot to the game". Not only justice (when things go right) but also the added excitement of seeing how miserable opposing fans have suddenly become.
Offline dutchkop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23225 on: Today at 09:54:09 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:10:31 am
Manchester's Gary Neville and Manchester's Chris Kavanagh are both cut from the same cloth and you can't be surprised by their same reaction.  I'm sure away from a live game they can be very convincing in their neutrality, but in the heat of a crunch moment when it's the despised Liverpool playing, then they're only likely to see it one way.

Honestly don't blame them, I'd be exactly the same if I commentating on or reffing Manchester United.

Gary Neville should not commentate or do analysis of Liverpool matches.. same for Carra - no MU matches.

Neville is my least liked commentator and pundit, Owen is also average to uselses
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23226 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:41 am
So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.

VAR is making them worse though.
You can understand some decisions being given or not being given in real time. But then with the use of VAR they're still getting blatantly obvious calls wrong, so it's absolutely pointless having it. It slows the game down, it pisses people off and destroys enjoyment of the game.

Even when they get calls right using VAR, they still manage to make a bollocks of it. Look at the goal Villa scored at the weekend. Blatantly offside to the naked eye, yet they took over 2 minutes to rule it out. Even looked at whether a player was interfering with play over and over and over despite the offside offence occuring well before his involvement.

So absolutely yes, scrap it as it is not of any benefit to the sport right now.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23227 on: Today at 10:09:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:40 am
VAR is making them worse though.
You can understand some decisions being given or not being given in real time. But then with the use of VAR they're still getting blatantly obvious calls wrong, so it's absolutely pointless having it. It slows the game down, it pisses people off and destroys enjoyment of the game.

Even when they get calls right using VAR, they still manage to make a bollocks of it. Look at the goal Villa scored at the weekend. Blatantly offside to the naked eye, yet they took over 2 minutes to rule it out. Even looked at whether a player was interfering with play over and over and over despite the offside offence occuring well before his involvement.

So absolutely yes, scrap it as it is not of any benefit to the sport right now.

Have a 30min weekly show called 'The Final Whistle' that focuses on all the good/bad calls made over the weekend of PL matches. At the end of the show put up a table of how refs are performing over the season. Top 3 refs at the end of the season get FIFA badge and/or a Cup Final. Bottom three get relegated to the Championship.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23228 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
Scrap VAR, keep VAR. Makes no difference. As someone here quite rightly said last week, the mistakes being made are only mistakes you can make if you want to. Shite refs are still shote refs with or without VAR
It's just a total let down that the standard has been so bad for so long and is getting worse rather than better. It's not bloody hard is it? That handball against Arsenal, every Arsenal fan I know said it was penalty. Ask 1000 people if that was a pen and they'd all say yes. Doesn't pass the sniff test this set up, but carry on lads. Good process.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23229 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:40 am
VAR is making them worse though.
You can understand some decisions being given or not being given in real time. But then with the use of VAR they're still getting blatantly obvious calls wrong, so it's absolutely pointless having it. It slows the game down, it pisses people off and destroys enjoyment of the game.

Even when they get calls right using VAR, they still manage to make a bollocks of it. Look at the goal Villa scored at the weekend. Blatantly offside to the naked eye, yet they took over 2 minutes to rule it out. Even looked at whether a player was interfering with play over and over and over despite the offside offence occuring well before his involvement.

So absolutely yes, scrap it as it is not of any benefit to the sport right now.

VAR is 4 tv screens and the ability to get a clear look at an incident, nothing more. Its not making them worse, it's highlighting the fact that are shite at their jobs.

The Odegaard audio shows how bad they are, the ref says "he's got his hand on the floor, no penalty" when his hand never actually touched the ground, it couldn't as he had his hand on top of the ball, so we were never getting that without VAR. The issue is then that the VAR looks at it and he thinks "fuck off, I'm not giving them absolute c*nts a penalty" and that's it. Everybody else knows it was a pen, Odegaard knew it was a pen, other refs knew it was a pen and a competent unbiased VAR official says to the referee "look at the monitor, he's handled it" and a competent, unbiased official gives a penalty.

The issue is and continues to be "the bastards in the black".
Online Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23230 on: Today at 10:50:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:11 am
VAR is 4 tv screens and the ability to get a clear look at an incident, nothing more. Its not making them worse, it's highlighting the fact that are shite at their jobs.

The Odegaard audio shows how bad they are, the ref says "he's got his hand on the floor, no penalty" when his hand never actually touched the ground, it couldn't as he had his hand on top of the ball, so we were never getting that without VAR. The issue is then that the VAR looks at it and he thinks "fuck off, I'm not giving them absolute c*nts a penalty" and that's it. Everybody else knows it was a pen, Odegaard knew it was a pen, other refs knew it was a pen and a competent unbiased VAR official says to the referee "look at the monitor, he's handled it" and a competent, unbiased official gives a penalty.

The issue is and continues to be "the bastards in the black".

I think this is naive. The medium is the message. The technology were using doesnt just ensure a clear view of an incident.
Online TheMissionary

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23231 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:09:42 am
Have a 30min weekly show called 'The Final Whistle' that focuses on all the good/bad calls made over the weekend of PL matches. At the end of the show put up a table of how refs are performing over the season. Top 3 refs at the end of the season get FIFA badge and/or a Cup Final. Bottom three get relegated to the Championship.

Why should the championship have them?  Just sack the bastards like they would in a proper job.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23232 on: Today at 10:58:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:11 am
VAR is 4 tv screens and the ability to get a clear look at an incident, nothing more. Its not making them worse, it's highlighting the fact that are shite at their jobs.

The Odegaard audio shows how bad they are, the ref says "he's got his hand on the floor, no penalty" when his hand never actually touched the ground, it couldn't as he had his hand on top of the ball, so we were never getting that without VAR. The issue is then that the VAR looks at it and he thinks "fuck off, I'm not giving them absolute c*nts a penalty" and that's it. Everybody else knows it was a pen, Odegaard knew it was a pen, other refs knew it was a pen and a competent unbiased VAR official says to the referee "look at the monitor, he's handled it" and a competent, unbiased official gives a penalty.

The issue is and continues to be "the bastards in the black".

They're definitely getting worse.
I don't mean an individual ref is slowly getting worse at their job. I mean the standard of refereeing has become worse since the introduction of VAR and seemingly gets worse every season. They're not making calls on the pitch as they're relying on the intervention of VAR.
The Odegaard penalty is the perfect example. That should have been given on the pitch with absolutely no need for VAR to be involved.
VAR is a failed experiment, but one they're not willing to admit has failed and it's here to stay no matter how much it destroys the sport unfortunately.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23233 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
I'd totally agree with scraping it but we also need referee's from other nations to ref the league. Why oh why can the league bring in the best players from around the world but we are stuck with referees some unfit to even do their job properly continue to work in the league.
Online tubby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23234 on: Today at 11:02:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:00:57 am
I'd totally agree with scraping it but we also need referee's from other nations to ref the league. Why oh why can the league bring in the best players from around the world but we are stuck with referees some unfit to even do their job properly continue to work in the league.

There's plenty of examples of refs from other nations making just as many ridiculous calls.  Look at the in-game threads as well from Liverpool matches in Europe, there's always loads of comments along the lines of 'har har is this ref auditioning for a PL job?'.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23235 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
You can hear just how pleased the VAR guys was at the end of the process and how quick his assistant VAR backed the decision up.

Well done boys, Good process
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23236 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
They aren't going to scrap VAR. We are halfway through the season and yet it doesn't feel any better so Webb can carry on his promotional pieces and is getting away with ruining the game we love.
