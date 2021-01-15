« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:07:22 pm
It's things like VAR, and the corrupt thick fucks that are refereeing and ruining the game that will probably make me have very little interest left in football 10 years from now.

It's getting worse season after season. It should have been scrapped the moment Mike Dean admitted ignoring a VAR call to protect his mate Anthony Taylor (who's also in incompetent c*nt) from getting more grief.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Scrap all of it, except offside rulings. Its a fucking joke.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm
The assistant var only had a brief look. What was he doing? Interrupted his tea and biscuits the daft twat.

Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Pretty happy with that. Who needs points when you can have apologies from corrupt heads of PGMOL?

I don't think we ever got an actual apology either.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Webb confirms that we were cheated out of the Odegard penalty the other week. c*nt. We'd be 5 or 6 points clear only for those corrupt manc bastards

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1747333144821235861?t=hnhUgX48CouTx79clD6GGA&s=19

It's impossible to look at that from ANY angle and think "he's trying to get his arm out of the way" or "he's making himself smaller". It's nonsense. Aside from actually catching the ball, it's as obvious as it ever can be that he's moved his arm into the path of the ball and changed its course. If a referee can't understand that, he needs to be stood down until he does. As for "hand on the floor", with such certainty, when his hand never touches the floor, it's just shockingly bad to the point where you question the integrity of the referee.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
In his defense, all this high-quality streaming of the many game cameras was taxing the internet so severely, that when he typed into Google "What is penalty?" it took way too long to load... So they decided not to hog the time.

Good process.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:59:56 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Of course it was a brief look, it was immediately clear what had happened. Aside from asking himself "arsed?", what else was there for the VAR to do?
Hope the AVAR aren't paid. They don't get listened to either way. Saw Luton goal against Burnley. The AVAR thought it was a foul by Luton player but the VAR asks if that is a clear and obvious error. Well surely it is - they got a goal from it.
 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
I think we can stamp our loyalty card for 5 non-apology apologies from Howard Webb this season and get the 6th one for free. It's a good process really.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
Can Michael Owen be replaced on that show with Webb.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Pretty happy with that. Who needs points when you can have apologies from corrupt heads of PGMOL?

Can't wait to be presented with this:

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
Cant believe David Coote is refereeing games at Anfield and not getting berated for 90 minutes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Webb confirms that we were cheated out of the Odegard penalty the other week. c*nt. We'd be 5 or 6 points clear only for those corrupt manc bastards

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1747333144821235861?t=hnhUgX48CouTx79clD6GGA&s=19
getting beyond a joke now, still looking forward to when these decisions "even themselves out across the season" like we've been told they always do!

It's either corruption or incompetence but what I do know is, it's pathetic.

That's potentially 5 points we've been cheated out of now. 7 points clear we should be. Wankers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
Complete farce VARce
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:57:28 am
Only just seen this. Its fuckin infuriating how absolutely useless they are at their jobs.

Their errors have massive consequences in terms of results and sometimes even decides the outcomes at the end of the season when things are close.

And yet the worst that ever seems to happen to them in terms of consequence is theyre given a week or two off.

Absolute c*nts is the phrase of the moment and its fits the PGMOL like a glove
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:42:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm
The assistant var only had a brief look. What was he doing? Interrupted his tea and biscuits the daft twat.

Always seems if it's a decision in our favour it's a brief look. Against us and they spend ages.

Of course Neville sat there on commentary justifying the decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:10:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:42:09 am
Of course Neville sat there on commentary justifying the decision.

Manchester's Gary Neville and Manchester's Chris Kavanagh are both cut from the same cloth and you can't be surprised by their same reaction.  I'm sure away from a live game they can be very convincing in their neutrality, but in the heat of a crunch moment when it's the despised Liverpool playing, then they're only likely to see it one way.

Honestly don't blame them, I'd be exactly the same if I commentating on or reffing Manchester United.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:31:13 am
Whats the point on Webb continuing to do these reviews? Its ages after it happened, and theres no positive impact on the use of VAR as a result. Im all for them being held to account, but nothing is changing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:51:51 am
vanity project nothing more. we all know you got the handball wrong, Dermot Gallagher told us that a few days after, why do we need Howard and his pet monkey prattling on just giving us his opinion, not like he says 'yes we got that one wrong ill be recommending Liverpool get 2 more points.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:17:41 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Scrap all of it, except offside rulings. Its a fucking joke.

So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:26:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:41 am
So scrap it and leave the shite refs to carry on as they are? VAR isn't the problem, its the cheating/biased/shite refs and all VAR has done is highlight how shite they are in the main and how much bias actually exists in the current crop of officials.

Until PGMOL and their refs are replaced, it'll never get better.

So never then.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:28:51 am
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:31:13 am
Whats the point on Webb continuing to do these reviews? Its ages after it happened, and theres no positive impact on the use of VAR as a result. Im all for them being held to account, but nothing is changing.

Held to account, that'll be the day.

It's completely pointless, it's limited to the occasional "yeah, we fucked up, bad luck", with absolutely no consequences. And when the logical follow-up question would be "So, what will you do about it, how do you make sure it doesn't happen again, will the referees involved face any action?", all we get is "thank you, Howard, for being so open".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:30:28 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:28:51 am
Held to account, that'll be the day.

It's completely pointless, it's limited to the occasional "yeah, we fucked up, bad luck", with absolutely no consequences. And when the logical follow-up question would be "So, what will you do about it, how do you make sure it doesn't happen again, will the referees involved face any action?", all we get is "thank you, Howard, for being so open".

Basically his way of the PGMOL explaining it etc, so people can't say they are hiding. But they do decisions that have been discussed to death and the wider public don't care as much. They also have weeks to look over them and put together a line.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:36:28 am
He just wants to get his gormless face on television, doesn't he? 

He's seen some of his contemporaries like Walton, Gallagher and Dean get themselves on Sky/BT regularly and he got a bit envious. I reckon he's absolutely seething that Clattenburg has got The Gladiators gig, Primetime Saturday evening on BBC1.  He'll definitely think that that's the sort of thing he should be doing, he'd have loved the "faux officious, hahaha- actually we're great mates really, I'm such a good guy" nature of that.

He's got himself a job that actually requires quite a bit of work because there's a mess that needs clearing up, whilst all his old mates are being chummy on the telly and doing fuck all for, probably, more money. So balls to sorting the mess out, if people keep fucking up he can keep getting on the telly, and maybe the producers of Strictly Come Dancing will keep him in mind.
