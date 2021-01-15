He just wants to get his gormless face on television, doesn't he?



He's seen some of his contemporaries like Walton, Gallagher and Dean get themselves on Sky/BT regularly and he got a bit envious. I reckon he's absolutely seething that Clattenburg has got The Gladiators gig, Primetime Saturday evening on BBC1. He'll definitely think that that's the sort of thing he should be doing, he'd have loved the "faux officious, hahaha- actually we're great mates really, I'm such a good guy" nature of that.



He's got himself a job that actually requires quite a bit of work because there's a mess that needs clearing up, whilst all his old mates are being chummy on the telly and doing fuck all for, probably, more money. So balls to sorting the mess out, if people keep fucking up he can keep getting on the telly, and maybe the producers of Strictly Come Dancing will keep him in mind.