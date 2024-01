I wouldn’t be surprised if VAR increases inconsistency. After all it adds another variable that can result in inconsistency, ie ‘clear and obvious’.



Most of us have realised that it increases inconsistencies. That’s what is being discussed in here.There are examples listed of how it’s getting worse. It seems var is here to stay no matter how much some fans hate it. Popping in with a two liner or saying that it’s baked in is defeatist as I think everything can be improved in life.The thought of nothing being done to address the growing inconsistencies would be a disaster. Pressure will grow on PGMOL to improve I’m sure. Webb has tried with his review of recent match decisions but he can only do that for so long before he has to tackle the problems before they occur.