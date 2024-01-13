« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23160 on: January 13, 2024, 07:25:56 pm »
Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.

Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23161 on: January 13, 2024, 07:31:36 pm »
I wouldnt be surprised if VAR increases inconsistency. After all it adds another variable that can result in inconsistency, ie clear and obvious.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23162 on: January 13, 2024, 07:50:15 pm »
Is VAR still in football?

Yes

Its still shit then

The only people who matter are the 40k in the ground. Thats what football was made for. And VAR makes it worse for them as they sit in the cold playing candy crush whilst some public school prick in a van draws line

its not football. its dogshit and it needs to go.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23163 on: January 13, 2024, 08:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on January 13, 2024, 07:31:36 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if VAR increases inconsistency. After all it adds another variable that can result in inconsistency, ie clear and obvious.

Most of us have realised that it increases inconsistencies. Thats what is being discussed in here.

There are examples listed of how its getting worse. It seems var is here to stay no matter how much some fans hate it. Popping in with a two liner or saying that its baked in is defeatist as I think everything can be improved in life.

The thought of nothing being done to address the growing inconsistencies would be a disaster. Pressure will grow on PGMOL to improve Im sure. Webb has tried with his review of recent match decisions but he can only do that for so long before he has to tackle the problems before they occur.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23164 on: January 13, 2024, 09:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on January 13, 2024, 07:25:56 pm
Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.

Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat
Spot on mate, spot on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23165 on: January 13, 2024, 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Jake on January 13, 2024, 07:50:15 pm
The only people who matter are the 40k in the ground.

You want it to be one way... but it's the other way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23166 on: January 13, 2024, 10:04:29 pm »
VAR is a catastrophic improvement of the game we love.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23167 on: Yesterday at 06:52:34 am »
Quote from: redtel on January 13, 2024, 08:47:37 pm
Most of us have realised that it increases inconsistencies. Thats what is being discussed in here.

There are examples listed of how its getting worse. It seems var is here to stay no matter how much some fans hate it. Popping in with a two liner or saying that its baked in is defeatist as I think everything can be improved in life.

The thought of nothing being done to address the growing inconsistencies would be a disaster. Pressure will grow on PGMOL to improve Im sure. Webb has tried with his review of recent match decisions but he can only do that for so long before he has to tackle the problems before they occur.

Saying 'it's here to stay' is defeatist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23168 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on January 13, 2024, 07:25:56 pm
Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.

Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat

The reaction of pundits and journalists plays a big part in how the refs operate. They all chimed in on DCL so that got overturned and then it impacts on VAR intervening when there's a potential red card offence next time (i.e. Chelsea-Fulham).

That's part of why it's so inconsistent as they/Webb react to whatever the media music is that week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23169 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:41:45 am
The reaction of pundits and journalists plays a big part in how the refs operate. They all chimed in on DCL so that got overturned and then it impacts on VAR intervening when there's a potential red card offence next time (i.e. Chelsea-Fulham).

That's part of why it's so inconsistent as they/Webb react to whatever the media music is that week.

I think too much emphasis is placed on pundits here, managers and referees are all professionals that can tune out this noise 
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23170 on: Yesterday at 11:04:12 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 10:58:50 am
I think too much emphasis is placed on pundits here, managers and referees are all professionals that can tune out this noise 

But they're all influenced by it. Alex Ferguson had them on strings for decades.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23171 on: Yesterday at 11:05:54 am »
So Alex Ferguson = a pundit?
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23172 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:05:54 am
So Alex Ferguson = a pundit?

Webb in particular is very media focused. Riley was never seen or heard but Webb likes to pop up on Sky and BT etc. If the media are making a big fuss about a particular VAR decision one week (or moaning that it didn't intervene) then it then impacts that weekend's fixtures when a similar incident occurs. It's all reactive and that's where you get more inconsitency.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23173 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
Webb in particular is very media focused. Riley was never seen or heard but Webb likes to pop up on Sky and BT etc. If the media are making a big fuss about a particular VAR decision one week (or moaning that it didn't intervene) then it then impacts that weekend's fixtures when a similar incident occurs. It's all reactive and that's where you get more inconsitency.

I see but what has that got to do with Alex Ferguson?

And surely if criticism of a singular decision is rampant and justified, and referees then correct it for the next time - shouldnt that be praised?
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23174 on: Yesterday at 11:47:52 am »
I think that without the media and its noise the standard of refereeing would be much worse. In fact we know it would. Anyone who remembers referees in the 1970s knows how dreadful they were. But NOBODY was allowed to mention it on TV or in the papers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23175 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:32:53 am
I see but what has that got to do with Alex Ferguson?

It's one systemic example of how refs are influenced by outside factors. That's without bringing their own biases into the mix.

Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:32:53 am
And surely if criticism of a singular decision is rampant and justified, and referees then correct it for the next time - shouldnt that be praised?

It can be a good thing but it can also just make it more erratic and reactive. Pundits talk a load of shite as well and are biased themselves. Particularly high profile ones like Neville and Shearer. Jota labelled a diver last week when if it was at the other end to make it 3-3 they'd both be demanding a pen. There's often not a right and wrong with subjective decisions, that's half the problem with a system like VAR. It's opinion.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23176 on: Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm »
Another joke
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23177 on: Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm
Another joke

Why? He's clearly offside.

What I don't understand is why after finding that he was offside they started looking at the next phase of play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23178 on: Yesterday at 07:50:50 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67974018 VAR: Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith proposes change to appeals system

What a load of utter shit. THese dickheads have already wrecked the game by championing VAR. It's been a disaster, they're now admitting it's a disaster, but they want to make it even worse to 'try and make it work'.

Quote
"I therefore proposed that they should be able to look at it retrospectively and make a decision on it. What I initially proposed was that the technical area of each club should have two appeals per game based on when they want VAR to look at."

Smith suggests it would be up to the team bench to raise a flag to officials should they think an incident should be reviewed on screen.

"Like tennis, if they get their appeal correct, they keep those two appeals," he said. "That would reduce the number of incidents being looked at.

"A lot of technical areas have screens already where they can watch replays."

Two challenges per team is four uses of VAR in a game, if the challenges are upheld they keep them, so that's potentially limitless uses of VAR in every match and it'll only be subjective decisions anyway most of the time.

How on earth is that reducing the interference of VAR? Take our game at Arsenal - VAR wasn't used at all. Plenty of games it isn't used at all.

Utterly clueless.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23179 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm »
We'd get someone like Coote knowing we've used up our 2 challenges and knowing he could do what the fuck he liked after that and we couldn't do anything about it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23180 on: Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
We'd get someone like Coote knowing we've used up our 2 challenges and knowing he could do what the fuck he liked after that and we couldn't do anything about it.
Exactly. Its a fucking ridiculous idea.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23181 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
We'd get someone like Coote knowing we've used up our 2 challenges and knowing he could do what the fuck he liked after that and we couldn't do anything about it.

Or Coote on VAR who would then reject our challenges anyway (which are going to be subjective decisions anyway) and then keep on accepting the challenges of the opponent who could keep going to VAR for every decision (which are also going to be subjective).

Get rid of VAR altogether for non-objective decisions, bring in the automated offsides and bring in a new independent regulator to oversee refereeing and boost standards. Simplify the offside rule to make the automated process easier.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23182 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Still got the same idiots using VAR though so
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23183 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm »
Why are they showing them (VAR refs)?.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23184 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
