https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67974018
VAR: Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith proposes change to appeals system
What a load of utter shit. THese dickheads have already wrecked the game by championing VAR. It's been a disaster, they're now admitting it's a disaster, but they want to make it even worse to 'try and make it work'.
"I therefore proposed that they should be able to look at it retrospectively and make a decision on it. What I initially proposed was that the technical area of each club should have two appeals per game based on when they want VAR to look at."
Smith suggests it would be up to the team bench to raise a flag to officials should they think an incident should be reviewed on screen.
"Like tennis, if they get their appeal correct, they keep those two appeals," he said. "That would reduce the number of incidents being looked at.
"A lot of technical areas have screens already where they can watch replays."
Two challenges per team is four uses of VAR in a game, if the challenges are upheld they keep them, so that's potentially limitless uses of VAR in every match and it'll only be subjective decisions anyway most of the time.
How on earth is that reducing the interference of VAR? Take our game at Arsenal - VAR wasn't used at all. Plenty of games it isn't used at all.
Utterly clueless.