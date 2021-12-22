« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1187687 times)

Offline Jwils21

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23160 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »
Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.

Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat
Online Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23161 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 pm »
I wouldnt be surprised if VAR increases inconsistency. After all it adds another variable that can result in inconsistency, ie clear and obvious.
Offline Jake

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23162 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm »
Is VAR still in football?

Yes

Its still shit then

The only people who matter are the 40k in the ground. Thats what football was made for. And VAR makes it worse for them as they sit in the cold playing candy crush whilst some public school prick in a van draws line

its not football. its dogshit and it needs to go.
Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23163 on: Yesterday at 08:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:31:36 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if VAR increases inconsistency. After all it adds another variable that can result in inconsistency, ie clear and obvious.

Most of us have realised that it increases inconsistencies. Thats what is being discussed in here.

There are examples listed of how its getting worse. It seems var is here to stay no matter how much some fans hate it. Popping in with a two liner or saying that its baked in is defeatist as I think everything can be improved in life.

The thought of nothing being done to address the growing inconsistencies would be a disaster. Pressure will grow on PGMOL to improve Im sure. Webb has tried with his review of recent match decisions but he can only do that for so long before he has to tackle the problems before they occur.
Offline John C

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23164 on: Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.

Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat
Spot on mate, spot on.
Offline GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23165 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm
The only people who matter are the 40k in the ground.

You want it to be one way... but it's the other way.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23166 on: Yesterday at 10:04:29 pm »
VAR is a catastrophic improvement of the game we love.
Online Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 06:52:34 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 08:47:37 pm
Most of us have realised that it increases inconsistencies. Thats what is being discussed in here.

There are examples listed of how its getting worse. It seems var is here to stay no matter how much some fans hate it. Popping in with a two liner or saying that its baked in is defeatist as I think everything can be improved in life.

The thought of nothing being done to address the growing inconsistencies would be a disaster. Pressure will grow on PGMOL to improve Im sure. Webb has tried with his review of recent match decisions but he can only do that for so long before he has to tackle the problems before they occur.

Saying 'it's here to stay' is defeatist.
