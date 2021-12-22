Inconsistency and a massive lack of accountability. The PGMOL are a boys club determined to protect their own rather than improve standards.
Referee makes a mistake
Gary Neville decides whether or not he wants to tell the sheep it was a mistake or not
If Che Neville stays off his soapbox, its just the fans of whatever club suffered due to the decision being deluded hahahahaha loserpool etc etc
If he decides it was a mistake, cue massive pile on and discussions about the standards of refereeing
Webb appears on Sky to make up a bollocks interpretation of an unheard of rule to justify it
Next week comes, rinse and repeat