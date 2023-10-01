Thats was three years ago, good to see theyve improved the consistency and dont make contradictory decisions within a few weeks of each other now



There is clearly no desire to improve otherwise PGMOL would have realised by now that having referees on the pitch one day and in the booth on var the next isnt satisfactory, in fact it can become a case of backing up the referee on the pitch. This is human nature as the var referee will swap with whoever he is checking the next day or week.If the PL cant end the contract they could surely tell Webb etc that they want to see dedicated var referees who become more proficient and comfortable sitting in the booth making decisions. The var team are aware that 50,000 people are in the ground and the millions watching on tv are waiting impatiently for their decision which can be a subjective one as well as definitive such as offside.Mike Dean said he dreaded being on var which tells us he couldnt cope with the pressure as he knew he couldnt wave play on as he did as a referee, he had to decide (a) or (b) with millions seeing the same replay.It may take time to get set teams of var together who regularly watch replays in the booth but the current system makes a laughing stock out of them as there is very little consistency except when the on-field referee is told to go to the screen for a review. Once again the back up your mate pressure applies as he agrees with what the var guy says 99% of the time.Managers, players and fans just want consistency. PGMOL seem unable to give us very much.