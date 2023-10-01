By the system I mean the ruleset. So many calls around fouls are unavoidably subjective. Leaving aside the exact scenario last night, if youre consistently calling for consistency youll just be consistently dissapointed.
Jeez.
You claim that No one understands football like me by every post. We have Laws no rules.
We arent solving a business problem. Ruleset doesnt apply. The Laws of Association Football were first introduced in the 19th century.
You fail to answer Yorkys question as to what you are referring to. We are discussing var which is applying the Laws whilst reviewing a video from a short passage of play in a game
Totally different to reffing a game and applying the Laws on one viewing often partially obstructed. Consistency is never 100% I agree but the aim is to approach that figure particularly when you have a minute to view a passage of play again.
I wont list the shocking list of inconsistencies weve seen recently as they are all in this thread. It should definitely be possible to achieve more consistency that the current occupiers of the var booth are doing.
They just need to become experts in this new job applying the laws after viewing the video 2 or 3 times which is not possible on the field of play. Dont forget they have an assistant referee sat with them who is also has extensive knowledge of the Laws.
I proposed that greater consistency would be achieved with a team of dedicated var refs and assistants rather than current system where they are marking their mates decisions one week only for the positions to be reversed next week.