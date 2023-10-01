« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1186161 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23120 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
100% agree. But that, effectively, means a new league. The PGMOL have exclusive rights with the PL by contract.

That contract was written up before the head choppers started buying refs, sorry paying refs for external work.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,487
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23121 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
100% agree. But that, effectively, means a new league. The PGMOL have exclusive rights with the PL by contract.

Terminate it for poor performance
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,688
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23122 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23123 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm »
Poor Burnley. Maybe someone should explain to "Vinny Kompany" that they are doing the best they can.

Sanctimonious little shite
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23124 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm
That contract was written up before the head choppers started buying refs, sorry paying refs for external work.

They we willing buyers and just have to be pointed in the direction of who to pay, whoever that may be.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23125 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm »
Genuinely amazed that the Luton goal wasn't disallowed.

The goalkeeper is going for the ball and the attacker isn't. The attacker deliberately moves into the goalkeeper to impede him, and does so with both his upper and lower body. It's the absolute definition of a foul, anywhere on the pitch.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23126 on: Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
Genuinely amazed that the Luton goal wasn't disallowed.

The goalkeeper is going for the ball and the attacker isn't. The attacker deliberately moves into the goalkeeper to impede him, and does so with both his upper and lower body. It's the absolute definition of a foul, anywhere on the pitch.
Thought the same. And its very easy to tell - you the attacker looked at the keeper not the ball. The keeper looked at the ball. How dumb VAR refs are not to see that?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23127 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Thought the same. And its very easy to tell - you the attacker looked at the keeper not the ball. The keeper looked at the ball. How dumb VAR refs are not to see that?

They are doing their best.

Fuck Burnley
Logged

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23128 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Just seen that Luton goal!

I assume the ref on the pitch gave it thinking VAR would rescue him if need be.

VAR struggled with the "clear and obvious" criteria to overturn even though they know they should.

Result:  a goal that 99? out of a 100 people would disallow was given!

A complete car crash
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23129 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
There was a very "rushed" feel about it though, so the communication was shite - if you're running against a clock, then you will naturally speed things up and this is where errors occur.

Bollocks mate. Ref: please confirm onside or offside.  VAR: onside, goal confirmed. How long does that take?
Logged
Believer

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23130 on: Today at 01:18:03 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
They are doing their best.

Fuck Burnley
Good process.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,958
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23131 on: Today at 01:22:14 am »
Just keep it for offsides. Simple imo. Rest is too down to interpretation when there aren't exact rules on the level of contact allowed.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23132 on: Today at 01:40:03 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:22:14 am
Just keep it for offsides. Simple imo. Rest is too down to interpretation when there aren't exact rules on the level of contact allowed.
Interesting take. My main beef with VAR, even before it was introduced, was the use for offsides. It has never been smooth regardless of the interpretations that evolved over time - armpit hair offside, edge of sleeve offside, what not. VAR is worst suited for use on offsides than anything else. Initially, I would have kept it for penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity. But those weren't judged much better either. The only thing I'd keep VAR for in its current form is mistaken identity.

Make offside automatic, just like GoalLine technology. Use triangulation with the marker being the player monitors (all of them wear it. When the linesman sees situation that may and may not be offside, pushes a button on the flag to mark the time at the moment the ball is kicked. Players positions are then calculated against that time and a computer spits out a decision offside or not in microseconds. Simple. All the linesman needs to be trained is to get the timing of the pass right. But considering that that was a part of the job description before VAR, and was even worse because they had to watch five objects to make the offside decision, should be a piece of cake. For a competent person that is.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23133 on: Today at 02:30:37 am »
^ couldn't there be a sensor in the ball that could indicate when the pass was played, that would combine with the positional data to make the offside call?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:05 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23134 on: Today at 02:33:43 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:30:37 am
^ couldn't there be a sensor in the ball that could indicate when the pass would play, that would combine with the positional data to make the offside call?
Adidas have been developing such a ball with a sensor for a years. I don't know where they stand, but I can imagine the constant subjection of the sensor to mechanical shock may make the implementation problematic. 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23135 on: Today at 07:28:02 am »
It's the re reffing of the game that's killing it.

We all know what the outcome is 99% of the time when a ref goes to a monitor.

If a ref sees an incident realtime and doesn't feel like he has a doubt carry on.

If he's debating whether it was a red or yellow. Ask the team to get the video. Quick check, on you go.

The frustration comes from an entirely different team sat in Heathrow going "er take a look at that mate, we are recommending a red card"

IFAB also have to take some criticism as they have introduced this under the way we have it.

Webb and his bad of bald Mancunians can't just change the way they use the video. It's set out and why we have this absolute shit show now
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,487
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23136 on: Today at 09:17:44 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:07:34 am
Bollocks mate. Ref: please confirm onside or offside.  VAR: onside, goal confirmed. How long does that take?

Bollocks nothing, you can't just speak a few words and its done, you actually have to review the footage  - one of the criticisms that came out of the Spurs incident was they did it too quickly, listen to the audio and tell me that's a professional working clamly, he was fucking rushing like mad and rushing the hawkeye tech and that took 30 seconds. Its ok using your words, now get the whole frame selection, the correct frame btw, then key it up, the lines etc in 30 secs, without rushing and being 100% sure, you won't.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
Sorted!!



And that's NOT VAR,  that's shit referees and VAR assistants - so once again it proves the issue is not VAR tech, its the useless c*nts using it.

And before anyone pipes up that the USG one is Auto AI offsides, its not automatic - its a semi automatic system that flags up potential ofsides and the VAR officials are then to review the film and check it, so again its a failure by a human.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23137 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:44 am
Bollocks nothing, you can't just speak a few words and its done, you actually have to review the footage  - one of the criticisms that came out of the Spurs incident was they did it too quickly, listen to the audio and tell me that's a professional working clamly, he was fucking rushing like mad and rushing the hawkeye tech and that took 30 seconds. Its ok using your words, now get the whole frame selection, the correct frame btw, then key it up, the lines etc in 30 secs, without rushing and being 100% sure, you won't.

And that's NOT VAR,  that's shit referees and VAR assistants - so once again it proves the issue is not VAR tech, its the useless c*nts using it.

And before anyone pipes up that the USG one is Auto AI offsides, its not automatic - its a semi automatic system that flags up potential ofsides and the VAR officials are then to review the film and check it, so again its a failure by a human.

The speed at which they were doing the check should have had nothing to do with the ease at which the correct decision couldve been communicated. I agree it sounded like a rushed shitshow but that doesnt excuse the lack of basic communication skills, imo.
Logged
Believer

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,180
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23138 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
There was a very "rushed" feel about it though, so the communication was shite - if you're running against a clock, then you will naturally speed things up and this is where errors occur.

Exactly my point.  The communication error was the result of the haste involved. The 'good process' remark was all about the speed of the decision.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23139 on: Today at 09:53:58 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:46:12 am
The speed at which they were doing the check should have had nothing to do with the ease at which the correct decision couldve been communicated. I agree it sounded like a rushed shitshow but that doesnt excuse the lack of basic communication skills, imo.


That's right. I actually thought the decision was made too slowly. It was SO obvious that Diaz was onside. This could have been reported within 10 seconds.

The problem in this case occurred in the very first second if you like. The stupid man thought the goal had been given. He was wrong. From that moment he was doomed.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,487
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23140 on: Today at 10:02:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:58 am
That's right. I actually thought the decision was made too slowly. It was SO obvious that Diaz was onside. This could have been reported within 10 seconds.

The problem in this case occurred in the very first second if you like. The stupid man thought the goal had been given. He was wrong. From that moment he was doomed.

It is very easy to see the onside, but your point about the first moments is why they NEED to slow down. If you think about what they actually have to do, ie wind the video back, select the correct frame, make sure the angles are correct, then that takes time, about 20 seconds in the Spurs case - once you have the frame, you can see it is onside and the Hawkeye tech saw this clearly, as did the VAR official, but the entire rushing meant that they never clearly communicated the decision, strart to finish was only 30 seconds. If they had slowed down and said "what am I checking?", "you need to check for offside" then "check completed, player is onside, goal stands, I repeat goal stands", it would have taken 45 secs to a minute, but the correct decision would have been communicated.

Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:46:12 am
The speed at which they were doing the check should have had nothing to do with the ease at which the correct decision couldve been communicated. I agree it sounded like a rushed shitshow but that doesnt excuse the lack of basic communication skills, imo.


And that poor communication was down to rushing, he didn't take time to communicate and clarify both what he was checking and his decision.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,510
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23141 on: Today at 10:12:08 am »
So to confirm, Nunez wins the ball against a Burnley defender, the defender goes down under no contact, we score but the goal is disallowed.

A Luton player blocks the goalkeeper from collecting the ball and fouls him, but the goal is allowed to stand.

😲
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,487
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23142 on: Today at 10:14:02 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:12:08 am
So to confirm, Nunez wins the ball against a Burnley defender, the defender goes down under no contact, we score but the goal is disallowed.

A Luton player blocks the goalkeeper from collecting the ball and fouls him, but the goal is allowed to stand.

😲

Virg barely touches De Gea who flops to the ground, Bobby scores a screamer, goal disallowed.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,510
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23143 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:14:02 am
Virg barely touches De Gea who flops to the ground, Bobby scores a screamer, goal disallowed.
Thats was three years ago, good to see theyve improved the consistency and dont make contradictory decisions within a few weeks of each other now
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23144 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:18:54 am
Thats was three years ago, good to see theyve improved the consistency and dont make contradictory decisions within a few weeks of each other now

There is clearly no desire to improve otherwise PGMOL would have realised by now that having referees on the pitch one day and in the booth on var the next isnt satisfactory, in fact it can become a case of backing up the referee on the pitch. This is human nature as the var referee will swap with whoever he is checking the next day or week.

If the PL cant end the contract they could surely tell Webb etc that they want to see dedicated var referees who become more proficient and comfortable sitting in the booth making decisions. The var team are aware that 50,000 people are in the ground and the millions watching on tv are waiting impatiently for their decision which can be a subjective one as well as definitive such as offside.

Mike Dean said he dreaded being on var which tells us he couldnt cope with the pressure as he knew he couldnt wave play on as he did as a referee, he had to decide (a) or (b) with millions seeing the same replay.

It may take time to get set teams of var together who regularly watch replays in the booth but the current system makes a laughing stock out of them as there is very little consistency except when the on-field referee is told to go to the screen for a review. Once again the back up your mate pressure applies as he agrees with what the var guy says 99% of the time.

Managers, players and fans just want consistency. PGMOL seem unable to give us very much.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23145 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
Honestly boys, youre expecting consistency from a system that is based on subjective calls. Its impossible.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23146 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:22:17 am
Honestly boys, youre expecting consistency from a system that is based on subjective calls. Its impossible.

The 'system' being refereeing generally, rather than just VAR?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23147 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:22:17 am
Honestly boys, youre expecting consistency from a system that is based on subjective calls. Its impossible.

The decision last night isnt a coin flip. Its not being bound by the rules. Its two separate PGMOL officials making a diabolical decision.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23148 on: Today at 12:08:19 pm »
By the system I mean the ruleset. So many calls around fouls are unavoidably subjective. Leaving aside the exact scenario last night, if youre  consistently calling for consistency youll just be consistently dissapointed.
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23149 on: Today at 01:14:04 pm »
i mean how is that foul on Willian not even looked at on the monitor?? macallister, Jones both nothing compared to that .
Logged

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23150 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:08:19 pm
By the system I mean the ruleset. So many calls around fouls are unavoidably subjective. Leaving aside the exact scenario last night, if youre  consistently calling for consistency youll just be consistently dissapointed.

Jeez.

You claim that No one understands football like me by every post. We have Laws no rules.

We arent solving a business problem. Ruleset doesnt apply. The Laws of Association Football were first introduced in the 19th century.

You fail to answer Yorkys question as to what you are referring to. We are discussing var which is applying the Laws whilst reviewing a video from a short passage of play in a game 

Totally different to reffing a game and applying the Laws on one viewing often partially obstructed. Consistency is never 100% I agree but the aim is to approach that figure particularly when you have a minute to view a passage of play again.

I wont list the shocking list of inconsistencies weve seen recently as they are all in this thread. It should definitely be possible to achieve more consistency that the current occupiers of the var booth are doing.

They just need to become experts in this new job applying the laws after viewing the video 2 or 3 times which is not possible on the field of play. Dont forget they have an assistant referee sat with them who is also has extensive knowledge of the Laws.

I proposed that greater consistency would be achieved with a team of dedicated var refs and assistants rather than current system where they are marking their mates decisions one week only for the positions to be reversed next week.









Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23151 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:08:19 pm
By the system I mean the ruleset. So many calls around fouls are unavoidably subjective. Leaving aside the exact scenario last night, if youre  consistently calling for consistency youll just be consistently dissapointed.

If you take two decisions at Burnley. You had our one that was ruled out by ref and backed up by VAR for a very soft foul and then one that was deemed not a foul by both that was much more of a foul.

Both of those were bad refereeing but at the same time VAr shouldn't be overruling the referee anyway over a subjective call.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23152 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 01:14:04 pm
i mean how is that foul on Willian not even looked at on the monitor?? macallister, Jones both nothing compared to that .

Since his red there's been a few worse than Jones.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23153 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:29:10 pm
Since his red there's been a few worse than Jones.

And he lost his appeal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23154 on: Today at 02:33:34 pm »
A novel idea. They meet at the end of season and review dozen or so worst mistakes theyve made - ensuring all are clued up on what to do so they never happen again. They would raise the standard of refereeing immensely in few seasons just by doing this.

Problem: They would need to admit mistakes were made. So it would never happen.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23155 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:33:34 pm
A novel idea. They meet at the end of season and review dozen or so worst mistakes theyve made - ensuring all are clued up on what to do so they never happen again. They would raise the standard of refereeing immensely in few seasons just by doing this.

Problem: They would need to admit mistakes were made. So it would never happen.

Do you know they don't do this? I'd always supposed they did.

You could say it's a futile exercise since the same gene pool is simply reproducing itself. But the exercise must surely be happening.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23156 on: Today at 04:07:53 pm »
Oh Im sure they do a similar review of sorts. But its probably a box ticking exercise with no actionable outcomes. If they properly did one, really reflecting why some decision were made, why they were wrong, how to fix them and then hammer that into their refs - things would improve.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23157 on: Today at 04:16:07 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 01:43:32 pm
Jeez.

You claim that No one understands football like me by every post. We have Laws no rules.

We arent solving a business problem. Ruleset doesnt apply. The Laws of Association Football were first introduced in the 19th century.

You fail to answer Yorkys question as to what you are referring to. We are discussing var which is applying the Laws whilst reviewing a video from a short passage of play in a game 

Totally different to reffing a game and applying the Laws on one viewing often partially obstructed. Consistency is never 100% I agree but the aim is to approach that figure particularly when you have a minute to view a passage of play again.

I wont list the shocking list of inconsistencies weve seen recently as they are all in this thread. It should definitely be possible to achieve more consistency that the current occupiers of the var booth are doing.

They just need to become experts in this new job applying the laws after viewing the video 2 or 3 times which is not possible on the field of play. Dont forget they have an assistant referee sat with them who is also has extensive knowledge of the Laws.

I proposed that greater consistency would be achieved with a team of dedicated var refs and assistants rather than current system where they are marking their mates decisions one week only for the positions to be reversed next week.

No need for the snark or the pedantry.

As to my argument, and there's plenty saying the same thing in here, football laws on a whole host of issues are inherently subjective decisions. Inconsistency is baked in when this is the case. Not every law is subjective obviously, 'was the ball in or out' is an objective call, but plenty are. As for the idea that video replays should make more consistency possible. I think that significantly underestimates how much viewing an incident on replay, slowed down and over and over again, doesn't necessarily increase the accuracy of perception but rather changes perception instead.

Oh and of course the introduction of VAR has resulted in meaningful changes to the 'laws' too.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,528
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23158 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Antony Taylor is fucking bent shocker.

What a massive shock that was.

Stone the crows!
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Up
« previous next »
 