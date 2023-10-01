Just keep it for offsides. Simple imo. Rest is too down to interpretation when there aren't exact rules on the level of contact allowed.



Interesting take. My main beef with VAR, even before it was introduced, was the use for offsides. It has never been smooth regardless of the interpretations that evolved over time - armpit hair offside, edge of sleeve offside, what not. VAR is worst suited for use on offsides than anything else. Initially, I would have kept it for penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity. But those weren't judged much better either. The only thing I'd keep VAR for in its current form is mistaken identity.Make offside automatic, just like GoalLine technology. Use triangulation with the marker being the player monitors (all of them wear it. When the linesman sees situation that may and may not be offside, pushes a button on the flag to mark the time at the moment the ball is kicked. Players positions are then calculated against that time and a computer spits out a decision offside or not in microseconds. Simple. All the linesman needs to be trained is to get the timing of the pass right. But considering that that was a part of the job description before VAR, and was even worse because they had to watch five objects to make the offside decision, should be a piece of cake. For a competent person that is.