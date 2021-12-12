I never really get this as an argument to do away with it.



Imagine before seatbelts someone saying 'We're having too many deaths with people getting head injuries when they crash, so lets use these....' and then people being fucking idiots and wrapping the seatbelts round their neck like a noose and then someone saying 'We're having exactly the same amount of deaths because they're not using them right and instead of head injuries we're getting loads of neck injuries....so lets just get rid'.



As Jurgen says, it should be about making it work rather than binning it off and letting the same shocking officials carry on being shocking.



Quote

The problem with the Salah offside is VAR. Football by its very nature, and the rules which govern it, cant cope with the level of detailed attention that VAR facilitates. I suspect this is particularly true of offsides but its also true of handballs and other VAR type decisions. What do I mean? Well the level of sanctioned pedantry that VAR enables results in absurdity like the Salah offside the other day. It could only be given as offside because of VAR (no linesman would ever be able to give that as offside because they wouldn't be able to discern lines of sight) and yet in that process VAR revealed a push that also required VAR to notice. The rule set cant possibly expand to include eventualities like this, the level of detail that VAR exposes means that the rule set would have to be ridiculously long and complex to cover every eventuality, and so were left with the silliness of this outcome where a player clearly pushed into an offside position is nonetheless deemed offside and the decision is called correct. But of course it isnt correct in any way that makes actual sense. And the injustice grates more because VAR is claiming to be more accurate in its decision making.



In reality pre VAR officiating, where areas of grey were realities to be accepted and referees needed to be trusted to use their judgement, was the correct way to referee the sport because it accepted situations like the Salah offside and embraced referees using their judgement. This was frustrating for fans and for jobsworth administrators alike. For fans because it would sometimes mean officials made bad calls which cost their team. For administrators because elements of football remained outside their control. But it was also the right way to officiate the sport.

The issue is seatbelts are objectively good at preventing injuries in car crashes. It remains far from clear that VAR is good at coming to better decisions on subjective officiating calls. In fact, I'd argue it doesn't provide more clarity but, often, just changes perception of what happened. You see that with the endless slow motion replays, rewinding and fast forwarding a tackle. Does that actually clear things up? I really don't think it does. It changes our perception yes, but why should our perception as mediated through slow motion replays be understood to be more 'accurate' than real time in the moment? After all, the decision remains subjective whether it's decided on the basis of what happened in real time or what you witness through a screen.For what it's worth, I wrote this in another thread and it provides another argument as to why VAR doesn't actually provide more clarity when it comes to officiating calls.And none of this even touches the biggest problem with VAR, which is a deal breaker all on it's own, which is the massive change to the supporting experience. Supporters can no longer trust what they've seen, both in terms of the game and in terms of official calls, whether the ref's whistle or the linesman's flag. That means every goal celebration is provisional which is awful.