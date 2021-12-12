« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm
The Endo tackle on Norgaard was with more force, studs up and he took more man than ball. I guess those who think DCL should have been sent off would have been fine if Endo had too.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm
The Endo tackle on Norgaard was with more force, studs up and he took more man than ball. I guess those who think DCL should have been sent off would have been fine if Endo had too.
Whats that got to do with the DCL challenge? I dont remember which one you mean but if it was worth of a red then yes he shouldve been sent off. This isnt a Liverpool v Everton thing, I genuinely think it was a correct decision. You simply cant slide in with your studs up high any more.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 04:45:23 pm
To summarise the Calvert-Lewin one

Bunch of PGMOL teds watch a video over and over again in game time and decide its a red
Few days later
A bunch of PGMOL teds watch a video over and over again not in game time and decide its not a red

Boss this VAR thing innit...seamless..faultless...



in one! no amount of technology, or honing of VAR protocols/usage will change this fundamental fact.

-it simply adds more eyes/judges to a subjective decision point, and it costs time in doing so.
-it doesnt increase the consistency of refereeing decisions for subjective events
-panels of ex players and refs adjudicating on those subjective decisions sent to them by the ref and VAR (eg DCL red card) are still just more eyes/judges being added to decide something subjective
-decisions of that panel are still inconsistent.

it's just not worth the impact it has on organic enjoyment of games, or on its timing. keep it to goal line and offsides (but with mch narrower usage)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm
Whats that got to do with the DCL challenge? I dont remember which one you mean but if it was worth of a red then yes he shouldve been sent off. This isnt a Liverpool v Everton thing, I genuinely think it was a correct decision. You simply cant slide in with your studs up high any more.
Well you clearly can as Endo wasnt sent off and DCL has had his red card overturned 😁
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
Well you clearly can as Endo wasnt sent off and DCL has had his red card overturned 😁
Arent we always being told that studs up, over the ball is a straight red now?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm
Arent we always being told that studs up, over the ball is a straight red now?

That's my understanding of it

Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm
For me, it's not a red because of how slowly he slid in. I don't think there's any chance of hurting someone sliding in that speed.

He still finished up with his leg from the knee down past Clynes leg, and there was enough force to have done his knee ligaments if he'd caught his leg full on

Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:34:29 pm
Not watching but BBC saying Boro should have had a pen in the first minute, but no VAR to check..........
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:34:29 pm
Not watching but BBC saying Boro should have had a pen in the first minute, but no VAR to check..........

I was listening to the radio so not saw it either.
Commentary team unanimously agree it should have been a pen.
I can see the lad had a shot on target, despite that being his only action of the game before being subbed off due to the challenge.

So he got a shot off, defender clattered him, and unanimous agreement that it should be a penalty.

Exactly like Diaz v Man United then, when there was unanimous agreement that it shouldn't be a penalty.

Sound that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm
Absolutely blatant red card for me. Look how far he has slid with his studs up in the air and he has connected high up the shin. Maybe the PL have shit themselves over another Everton fan protest.

Never make a judgment on a still photograph (that's what did for Jones).

Calvert Lewin was motionless by the time he and Cline touched each other.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:48:25 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:57:56 am
I never really get this as an argument to do away with it.

Imagine before seatbelts someone saying 'We're having too many deaths with people getting head injuries when they crash, so lets use these....' and then people being fucking idiots and wrapping the seatbelts round their neck like a noose and then someone saying 'We're having exactly the same amount of deaths because they're not using them right and instead of head injuries we're getting loads of neck injuries....so lets just get rid'. 

As Jurgen says, it should be about making it work rather than binning it off and letting the same shocking officials carry on being shocking.

The issue is seatbelts are objectively good at preventing injuries in car crashes. It remains far from clear that VAR is good at coming to better decisions on subjective officiating calls. In fact, I'd argue it doesn't provide more clarity but, often, just changes perception of what happened. You see that with the endless slow motion replays, rewinding and fast forwarding a tackle. Does that actually clear things up? I really don't think it does. It changes our perception yes, but why should our perception as mediated through slow motion replays be understood to be more 'accurate' than real time in the moment? After all, the decision remains subjective whether it's decided on the basis of what happened in real time or what you witness through a screen.

For what it's worth, I wrote this in another thread and it provides another argument as to why VAR doesn't actually provide more clarity when it comes to officiating calls.

Quote
The problem with the Salah offside is VAR. Football by its very nature, and the rules which govern it, cant cope with the level of detailed attention that VAR facilitates. I suspect this is particularly true of offsides but its also true of handballs and other VAR type decisions. What do I mean? Well the level of sanctioned pedantry that VAR enables results in absurdity like the Salah offside the other day. It could only be given as offside because of VAR (no linesman would ever be able to give that as offside because they wouldn't be able to discern lines of sight) and yet in that process VAR revealed a push that also required VAR to notice. The rule set cant possibly expand to include eventualities like this, the level of detail that VAR exposes means that the rule set would have to be ridiculously long and complex to cover every eventuality, and so were left with the silliness of this outcome where a player clearly pushed into an offside position is nonetheless deemed offside and the decision is called correct. But of course it isnt correct in any way that makes actual sense. And the injustice grates more because VAR is claiming to be more accurate in its decision making.

In reality pre VAR officiating, where areas of grey were realities to be accepted and referees needed to be trusted to use their judgement, was the correct way to referee the sport because it accepted situations like the Salah offside and embraced referees using their judgement. This was frustrating for fans and for jobsworth administrators alike. For fans because it would sometimes mean officials made bad calls which cost their team. For administrators because elements of football remained outside their control. But it was also the right way to officiate the sport.

And none of this even touches the biggest problem with VAR, which is a deal breaker all on it's own, which is the massive change to the supporting experience. Supporters can no longer trust what they've seen, both in terms of the game and in terms of official calls, whether the ref's whistle or the linesman's flag. That means every goal celebration is provisional which is awful. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:30:26 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
Never make a judgment on a still photograph (that's what did for Jones).

Calvert Lewin was motionless by the time he and Cline touched each other.

Whether DCL was or wasn't, the laws state that going in like that is serious foul play, that's why he got a red
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:38:18 am
Quote
SERIOUS FOUL PLAY

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.

I don't think any of that can be used to describe DCL's tackle.

The game has gone completely mad and we're seeing too many players sent off for nothing tackles. We've had three players sent off this season and there's not really been a bad tackle between them. As soon as a team has a player sent off it ruins the spectacle.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:40:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:26 am
Whether DCL was or wasn't, the laws state that going in like that is serious foul play, that's why he got a red

The appeals panel clearly disagree
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:44:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:23:21 pm
He still finished up with his leg from the knee down past Clynes leg, and there was enough force to have done his knee ligaments if he'd caught his leg full on

I'm sorry but that's just not true. There was absolutely no force whatsoever. Even Ledley King would have survived that challenge.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:26 am
Whether DCL was or wasn't, the laws state that going in like that is serious foul play, that's why he got a red

It definitely wasn't excessive force and definitely didn't endanger the player, so it's not a red by law.

I find it totally baffling that anyone can think it was a red card. It's probably the worst red card decision of the season, made even more laughable that it was given by VAR rather than just supported by it.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:53 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:56:29 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:44:02 am
I'm sorry but that's just not true. There was absolutely no force whatsoever. Even Ledley King would have survived that challenge.

It definitely wasn't excessive force and definitely didn't endanger the player, so it's not a red by law.

I find it totally baffling that anyone can think it was a red card. It's probably the worst red card decision of the season, made even more laughable that it was given by VAR rather than just supported by it.

I've done my cartilage a couple of times and a knee ligament in the stupidest of circumstances so it is easy enough to have done him it he hit him straight on. If you ask a physio, that kind of impact can damage the knee, so that falls under the endangering a player part of the law as far as I'm concerned.

If it wasn't a red, then Clyne needs to be charged for the way he went down.
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:06:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:29 am
I've done my cartilage a couple of times and a knee ligament in the stupidest of circumstances so it is easy enough to have done him it he hit him straight on. If you ask a physio, that kind of impact can damage the knee, so that falls under the endangering a player part of the law as far as I'm concerned.

If it wasn't a red, then Clyne needs to be charged for the way he went down.

But that would just be unlucky if it was the stupidest of circumstances, and at that point you could say any tackle ever made endangers the opponent.

And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:11:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:29 am
I've done my cartilage a couple of times and a knee ligament in the stupidest of circumstances so it is easy enough to have done him it he hit him straight on. If you ask a physio, that kind of impact can damage the knee, so that falls under the endangering a player part of the law as far as I'm concerned.

If it wasn't a red, then Clyne needs to be charged for the way he went down.
Some people think a red card offence should leave a player writhing in agony or stretchered off. Upholding the models red card wouldve sent the message to players not to slide into tackles with studs up. We will prob see someone injured in the coming weeks with a similar tackle.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:21:14 am
The disagreements in here illustrate the difficulty in making these kind of decisions. There will always be disagreement whatever decision is given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:23:23 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:06 am
But that would just be unlucky if it was the stupidest of circumstances, and at that point you could say any tackle ever made endangers the opponent.



We all know the risks, hospitals are full of a weekend of players injured playing footy, but when you slide in, studs up, foot 18 inches off the ground and a straight leg, you're running the risk of injuring a player and are more likely to.

As I've said, I can see what DCL was trying to do, there's no intent to injure, but reading the laws, that type of challenge is a red, because a foot that high, studs up, fits the wording of endangering
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:25:23 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:21:14 am
The disagreements in here illustrate the difficulty in making these kind of decisions. There will always be disagreement whatever decision is given.

Exactly, if I was Kavanagh I'd be fuming that the panel has overturned the red, next time someone goes in like that, he can't be certain he can give a red unless they have a speed camera and can calculate the kinetic energy in the challenge
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:26:25 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:48:25 am
The issue is seatbelts are objectively good at preventing injuries in car crashes. It remains far from clear that VAR is good at coming to better decisions on subjective officiating calls. In fact, I'd argue it doesn't provide more clarity but, often, just changes perception of what happened. You see that with the endless slow motion replays, rewinding and fast forwarding a tackle. Does that actually clear things up? I really don't think it does. It changes our perception yes, but why should our perception as mediated through slow motion replays be understood to be more 'accurate' than real time in the moment? After all, the decision remains subjective whether it's decided on the basis of what happened in real time or what you witness through a screen.

Yes..... Because of the fuckwits using it :D

VAR essentially....is a video screen and some cameras. Its no different to any other system being used in any other sport, they're all the same. Cameras and screens. So the argument to just get rid of it because its not working just doesnt, well, work. It works in cricket, it works in rugby, fuck sake it works in snooker. Its currently not working in football, because instead of seeing it as literally just a tool to help them it would seem officials (particularly English ones) actually see it as a threat and an insult to be asked to use it. You cant split the two and say right get rid of VAR and keep the officials as they are. Its the 21st century, technology isn't going away. If it can work in a game with 8 more people on the pitch, more set plays and more actual 'game' time, then its laughable to suggest that it just can't work in football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:28:11 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:25:23 am
Exactly, if I was Kavanagh I'd be fuming that the panel has overturned the red, next time someone goes in like that, he can't be certain he can give a red unless they have a speed camera and can calculate the kinetic energy in the challenge
Kavanagh didn't even give it as a free-kick, it's more likely he'd be fuming at the VAR official for making him look a tit by upgrading it to a red card.

Kavanagh was in the best position to judge the force and whether it endangered an opponent.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:30:40 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:26:25 am
Yes..... Because of the fuckwits using it :D

VAR essentially....is a video screen and some cameras. Its no different to any other system being used in any other sport, they're all the same. Cameras and screens. So the argument to just get rid of it because its not working just doesnt, well, work. It works in cricket, it works in rugby, fuck sake it works in snooker. Its currently not working in football, because instead of seeing it as literally just a tool to help them it would seem officials (particularly English ones) actually see it as a threat and an insult to be asked to use it. You cant split the two and say right get rid of VAR and keep the officials as they are. Its the 21st century, technology isn't going away. If it can work in a game with 8 more people on the pitch, more set plays and more actual 'game' time, then its laughable to suggest that it just can't work in football.

The argument for years was we get to see it clearly on our TV screens, we can replay and review, the officials get one look, they cannot review etc etc, so they get given the very thing we have, but better as they can rewind and review at their own choice and yet they screw its implementation up, likely because they want it gone so they can hide behind the one view argument.

Embrace it, use it properly, improve the game, it's not hard.
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:35:51 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:23 am
We all know the risks, hospitals are full of a weekend of players injured playing footy, but when you slide in, studs up, foot 18 inches off the ground and a straight leg, you're running the risk of injuring a player and are more likely to.

As I've said, I can see what DCL was trying to do, there's no intent to injure, but reading the laws, that type of challenge is a red, because a foot that high, studs up, fits the wording of endangering

But you're not including the fact that he was travelling at near zero speed/force, which completely takes the endangering part out of it as far as I'm concerned. There needs to be mitigating circumstances, otherwise any player who ever shows his studs will have to be given a red card.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:37:50 am
But doesn't it matter that Clyne was moving at pace and DCL had his studs up matter?

Too many matters in that sentence
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:42:00 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:28:11 am
Kavanagh didn't even give it as a free-kick, it's more likely he'd be fuming at the VAR official for making him look a tit by upgrading it to a red card.

Kavanagh was in the best position to judge the force and whether it endangered an opponent.

If he didn't think it was a red on review then why the fuck did he give it? Is this the whole fear of being corrected, or do PGMOL instruct refs to not disagree with var officials? End of the day, Kavanagh is the referee, var is only one of his assistants, so it's his decision. I've seen referees ignore linemens flags in the past, the referee has the final say. If he looks on the monitor and still thinks it's not a red, then that should be his decision
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:46:51 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:42:00 am
If he didn't think it was a red on review then why the fuck did he give it? Is this the whole fear of being corrected, or do PGMOL instruct refs to not disagree with var officials? End of the day, Kavanagh is the referee, var is only one of his assistants, so it's his decision. I've seen referees ignore linemens flags in the past, the referee has the final say. If he looks on the monitor and still thinks it's not a red, then that should be his decision
We all know what happens when referees are asked to go to the monitor to review a decsion. You can count the number of times a referee has stuck with their initial decision on the fingers of one hand.

The on-field decsion was correct, VAR got involved, slowed play down, used still images (just like the Jones red card) and basically told the referee he was wrong. The appeal panel agreed with the referee's original decsion. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:50:04 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:46:51 am
We all know what happens when referees are asked to go to the monitor to review a decsion. You can count the number of times a referee has stuck with their initial decision on the fingers of one hand.

The on-field decsion was correct, VAR got involved, slowed play down, used still images (just like the Jones red card) and basically told the referee he was wrong. The appeal panel agreed with the referee's original decsion. 

Then they need to be changing either their working practices or the referees, because the referees should not be afraid to say to their assistants no, I don't agree and I'm sticking to my decision.

We all know PGMOL needs fucking off, the clubs need to act on it

Oh and I still think it was a red ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:58:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:50:04 am
Then they need to be changing either their working practices or the referees, because the referees should not be afraid to say to their assistants no, I don't agree and I'm sticking to my decision.

We all know PGMOL needs fucking off, the clubs need to act on it

Oh and I still think it was a red ;)
I think the whole way VAR is used needs reviewing, I'd like to see referee's automatically go to a monitor to review any major, game changing decision such as penalties and red cards without any feedback or prompting from a VAR official. Give them the opportunity to look at the footage and evaluate their decision based on the video and without the pressure of VAR telling them we think you should take another look at this which is basically them being told theyve got it wrong and adding another subjective opinion to the process.   
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:02:54 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:58:33 am
I think the whole way VAR is used needs reviewing, I'd like to see referee's automatically go to a monitor to review any major, game changing decision such as penalties and red cards without any feedback or prompting from a VAR official. Give them the opportunity to look at the footage and evaluate their decision based on the video and without the pressure of VAR telling them we think you should take another look at this which is basically them being told theyve got it wrong and adding another subjective opinion to the process.   

Yeah I've been unhappy with it from the start - as I keep mentioning, I was going to RL games when video refs were introduced and football does it all arse about face
Fuck the Tories
