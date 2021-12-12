I accept that, you cannot use VAR for subjective decisions, only factual, like did the defender actually touch the player/ball whatever - which again, is the fault of IFAB/PGMOL and not the VAR system. VAR has been proven to work in every other sport bar football, so we can deduce the issue is the one using it, not the ones designing it.



The thing is you can make the process for subjective decisions somewhat objective, just by having set questions that need answering. Clear and obvious is subjective itself which is why it can never work, and it also means that the starting point is "has there been mistake" rather than just looking at an incident from a clean slate. This just makes it easy to stick with whatever has been awarded.My process for fouls would be something like:- Did the defender get the ball first?- Was there contact with the attacker?- Was any contact sufficient enough to negatively impact on the attacker?If the answer is yes to the first question or no to the other two, then no penalty is awarded.Only the third question is subjective, but honestly I would have no issue with the bar being set high as it will stop players going to ground too easily. Similarly, I would have absolutely no issue with Jota not getting the penalty against Newcastle because to me the touch on him wouldn't have affected him had he stayed on his feet.I will however caveat the above by saying referees also have to start awarding fouls for players that are clearly impeded but that don't go to ground (e.g., contact that causes them to stumble). It is this kind of bullshit which makes players feel like they have to go down.There will be some nuanced decisions that don't fit with the above criteria (like a defender getting the ball but then wiping out the attacker) but these are relatively rare and can be dealt with in some way I'm sure.