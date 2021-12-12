« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1168659 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22960 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 am »
Saka also back heeled the ball away and it went rolling down the slope at the side of the pitch. No booking.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22961 on: Yesterday at 12:21:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:50:28 am
Saka also back heeled the ball away and it went rolling down the slope at the side of the pitch. No booking.

People seem to miss that players getting away with yellows changes the way the game goes. Like Endo, Trent, Virg, Ibou or Mac gets a yellow, they're one mistimed tackle away from a red and that's a big part of our game gone (I picked those as they are the ones most likely to get 2 yellows), if a yellow is given for the first petulant outburst, then the player has to be aware he can't throw another hissy fit or take a yellow for the team, as Mac and Clarke did yesterday
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,508
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22962 on: Yesterday at 05:07:32 pm »
There will be no VAR in the League Cup semis as Middlesbrough don't have the facilities for it.

Should do the same in the FA Cup.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22963 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:07:08 am
With that yellow card thing - the 'anti-conspiracy nuts' fantasists will say that the reffing was 100% equal and nothing to see here.

Again.

The apologists will say that because English is not Jorginho's mother tongue, he can't possibly be capable of articulating his dissatisfaction in socially acceptable language, therefore "fuck off" is permissible. Harvey is English and therefore capable of intelligent discourse, and is rightly held to loftier standards.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,013
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22964 on: Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm
The apologists will say that because English is not Jorginho's mother tongue, he can't possibly be capable of articulating his dissatisfaction in socially acceptable language, therefore "fuck off" is permissible. Harvey is English and therefore capable of intelligent discourse, and is rightly held to loftier standards.
Harvey to the ref: "Sir, what a wonderful day it is! With the exception of the rain, the weather is exquisite! Now, would kindly fuck off?!"
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22965 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm »
Anyone see Quansah being bear hugged by rice i think on one of our corners? Couldnt believe it wasnt mentioned in commentary.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,106
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22966 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
Anyone see Quansah being bear hugged by rice i think on one of our corners? Couldnt believe it wasnt mentioned in commentary.

I mentioned it at the time. There was two players holding him down so he couldnt jump. One was holding his shirt. Anywhere else on the pitch, its a free.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22967 on: Today at 09:04:05 am »
"Isn't ir great to not have VAR at some games in the FA Cup"?

Wiagn players - "That dirty cheating rat faced fucking c*nt dived and that cheating biased fucking Manc gave a pen - wish we had VAR to review it"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,508
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22968 on: Today at 09:13:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:05 am
"Isn't ir great to not have VAR at some games in the FA Cup"?

Wiagn players - "That dirty cheating rat faced fucking c*nt dived and that cheating biased fucking Manc gave a pen - wish we had VAR to review it"

The refs are so shit that it wouldn't have been overturned though.

"There's contact, so it's a penalty" is the party line. Would love to see where it states this in the rule book. Absolutely blatant dive.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22969 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:13:27 am
The refs are so shit that it wouldn't have been overturned though.

"There's contact, so it's a penalty" is the party line. Would love to see where it states this in the rule book. Absolutely blatant dive.

Highlights what I've been saying all along, its not the VAR system that is the issue, its the referees. No point binning off VAR and just giving these tits free reign again, we need a whole new crop of referees who can actually do the job.

Funny one though was when Garnacho was flagged off and he was actually onside ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22970 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:21 am
Highlights what I've been saying all along, its not the VAR system that is the issue, its the referees. No point binning off VAR and just giving these tits free reign again, we need a whole new crop of referees who can actually do the job.

Funny one though was when Garnacho was flagged off and he was actually onside ;D

It's both. In reality VAR gives more opportunity for the useless refs to mess stuff up.

The Calvert-Lewin red is such a good example for why VAR is bad. In here we have wildly diverging opinions of whether it was a red card or not. It's an inherently subjective call which requires weighing up various factors and making a judgement call. And this is such a common occurrence when it comes to officiating calls in a game of football. VAR doesn't remove this subjectivity, it just introduces more ways of viewing an incident. And in so doing it complicates the decision making process.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • Epic Swindler
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22971 on: Today at 09:50:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:05 am
"Isn't ir great to not have VAR at some games in the FA Cup"?

Wiagn players - "That dirty cheating rat faced fucking c*nt dived and that cheating biased fucking Manc gave a pen - wish we had VAR to review it"

Ian Wright saying it was "clever" but said Jota was a diving fool last week, the double standards are a joke.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,184
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22972 on: Today at 09:51:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:07 am
It's both. In reality VAR gives more opportunity for the useless refs to mess stuff up.

The Calvert-Lewin red is such a good example for why VAR is bad. In here we have wildly diverging opinions of whether it was a red card or not. It's an inherently subjective call which requires weighing up various factors and making a judgement call. And this is such a common occurrence when it comes to officiating calls in a game of football. VAR doesn't remove this subjectivity, it just introduces more ways of viewing an incident. And in so doing it complicates the decision making process.

But a decision would still have to be made, even without VAR?  It's subjective either way, but with VAR the officials have more information to make a more informed decision.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22973 on: Today at 09:57:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:07 am
It's both. In reality VAR gives more opportunity for the useless refs to mess stuff up.

The Calvert-Lewin red is such a good example for why VAR is bad. In here we have wildly diverging opinions of whether it was a red card or not. It's an inherently subjective call which requires weighing up various factors and making a judgement call. And this is such a common occurrence when it comes to officiating calls in a game of football. VAR doesn't remove this subjectivity, it just introduces more ways of viewing an incident. And in so doing it complicates the decision making process.

I never really get this as an argument to do away with it.

Imagine before seatbelts someone saying 'We're having too many deaths with people getting head injuries when they crash, so lets use these....' and then people being fucking idiots and wrapping the seatbelts round their neck like a noose and then someone saying 'We're having exactly the same amount of deaths because they're not using them right and instead of head injuries we're getting loads of neck injuries....so lets just get rid'. 

As Jurgen says, it should be about making it work rather than binning it off and letting the same shocking officials carry on being shocking.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22974 on: Today at 09:58:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:05 am
"Isn't ir great to not have VAR at some games in the FA Cup"?

Wiagn players - "That dirty cheating rat faced fucking c*nt dived and that cheating biased fucking Manc gave a pen - wish we had VAR to review it"

VAR never overturns that
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22975 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:58:49 am
VAR never overturns that
I agree.  There was some contact but Fernandes leaping into the air and holding his shin when he was lightly caught on the toe was hilarious.  Really naïve from the Wigan player to give Fernandes the offer of a leg for him to fall over.

It was one of those where VAR wouldn't have given it (the Luton non-penalty was far more obvious and they didn't give that) but they would never overrule it once it had been given.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22976 on: Today at 10:19:20 am »
Ive not seen the penalty but no way would VAR have overturned it as Fernandes was quite clearly wearing a man united kit.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22977 on: Today at 10:42:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:58:49 am
VAR never overturns that

And once again you totally miss the point - a decent fucking referee, who isn't an Man Utd fan, doesn't give it and if he does, a decent, non Man Utd supporting referee informs him that rat face has fucking conned him :butt :butt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22978 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:45 am
And once again you totally miss the point - a decent fucking referee, who isn't an Man Utd fan, doesn't give it and if he does, a decent, non Man Utd supporting referee informs him that rat face has fucking conned him :butt :butt

Taking off our red-tinted glasses for a second, Jota's in the Newcastle game doesn't get given more often than not. Maybe not even Diaz's.

The issue is not whether it's a penalty or not (all 3 being discussed here "technically" were).

The issue is that any ref can say it's a penalty or it's not a penalty and, despite having a video system that can show if it was or was not a penalty according to the rulebook, have their interpretation supported by the "clear and obvious mistake" clause.

Let's say none of these 3 were given. The contact, though present, is not enough for VAR to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in not giving it. And when the ref does give it, it's not enough to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in giving it. It's literally nothing to do with the law of the game and everything to do with the subjective decision of the ref initially and the VAR afterwards.

Until VAR drops the C&O clause and says "The game is too fast & complicated, it's natural that refs miss things. We do a binary check to confirm or overturn a decisionv and play resumes", then people are going to feel aggrieved because bad decisions are being made and upheld after we are clearly shown that they are incorrect.

This is, obviously, a separate discussion to the ref & VAR not knowing the rules (not sending Pickford off for attacking VVD after the offside) or being allowed to intrepret a rule for one situation to not give a penalty in another (Odegaard's handball).


Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 11:36:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:50:28 am
Saka also back heeled the ball away and it went rolling down the slope at the side of the pitch. No booking.

Saka.. Odegaard saying feck off to ref early on was a shocker that no yellow was given and another Arsenal player also kicked the ball away. Not in anger so did not get a yellow.

I am just getting used to the fact that refs love to penalise us OTT and are not balanced.

Keep on rolling Redmen and delivering on the field
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:14:36 am
Taking off our red-tinted glasses for a second, Jota's in the Newcastle game doesn't get given more often than not. Maybe not even Diaz's.

The issue is not whether it's a penalty or not (all 3 being discussed here "technically" were).

The issue is that any ref can say it's a penalty or it's not a penalty and, despite having a video system that can show if it was or was not a penalty according to the rulebook, have their interpretation supported by the "clear and obvious mistake" clause.

Let's say none of these 3 were given. The contact, though present, is not enough for VAR to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in not giving it. And when the ref does give it, it's not enough to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in giving it. It's literally nothing to do with the law of the game and everything to do with the subjective decision of the ref initially and the VAR afterwards.

Until VAR drops the C&O clause and says "The game is too fast & complicated, it's natural that refs miss things. We do a binary check to confirm or overturn a decisionv and play resumes", then people are going to feel aggrieved because bad decisions are being made and upheld after we are clearly shown that they are incorrect.

This is, obviously, a separate discussion to the ref & VAR not knowing the rules (not sending Pickford off for attacking VVD after the offside) or being allowed to intrepret a rule for one situation to not give a penalty in another (Odegaard's handball).




That HAS to go - what were IFAB and the PGMOL even thinking of when they came up with that nonsense? The whole point of VAR is to Assist the onfield officials to get the correct decision and changes of mind are actually allowed. I don't want the VAR trying to change a subjective decision, I want them to check that there was actual contact and then let the onfield ref have a look at full speed on the monitor and see if he thinks the attacker has played for it and if he thinks its still a pen - if his opinion is its a pen, then fine, we have to abide with that

My main/massive issues with VAR are though that its highlighted how shite or biased the officials are and that we need a shake up of PGMOL and the refs themselves - until this happens, we'll never get the referees we require at this level
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:45 am
And once again you totally miss the point - a decent fucking referee, who isn't an Man Utd fan, doesn't give it and if he does, a decent, non Man Utd supporting referee informs him that rat face has fucking conned him :butt :butt

No, but fouls/contact in the box are always going to be a lottery whether you have VAR or not. You could have a room full of pundits or a room full of refs and get a split opinion.

VAR is useless for subjective decisions and just makes things worse. Refs biases are part of the problem and cheating players are another.

One of the rare times i've seen VAR work properly, at least against us, is when Coady did a horrible dive for Wolves at Anfield and inexplicably got a pen. VAR overturned it because he wasn't touched - it was black and white. That's the only time VAR works.

Personally i'd rather see a lot less penalties across the board but the advent of VAR has increased them exponentially, particularly with handballs and any contact in the box and they'll go down. That season United got a pen every week was basically manipulating VAR. They broke all kinds of records for pens in a season, despite being a garbage team.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:13 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,397
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22982 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:11:36 pm
No, but fouls/contact in the box are always going to be a lottery whether you have VAR or not. You could have a room full of pundits or a room full of refs and get a split opinion.

VAR is useless for subjective decisions and just makes things worse. Refs biases are part of the problem and cheating players are another.

I accept that, you cannot use VAR for subjective decisions, only factual, like did the defender actually touch the player/ball whatever - which again, is the fault of IFAB/PGMOL and not the VAR system. VAR has been proven to work in every other sport bar football, so we can deduce the issue is the one using it, not the ones designing it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22983 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:57:56 am
I never really get this as an argument to do away with it.

Imagine before seatbelts someone saying 'We're having too many deaths with people getting head injuries when they crash, so lets use these....' and then people being fucking idiots and wrapping the seatbelts round their neck like a noose and then someone saying 'We're having exactly the same amount of deaths because they're not using them right and instead of head injuries we're getting loads of neck injuries....so lets just get rid'. 

As Jurgen says, it should be about making it work rather than binning it off and letting the same shocking officials carry on being shocking.

Well, firstly, VAR isn't saving anyone's life. And secondly, there's a very good argument around it ruining the flow of games, sucking the joy out of goals, and generally causing more trouble that the accuracy it purports to bring solves. Having instant technology for goal line calls and offsides? Sure. The rest of it... just train referees better, and have them administered by an independent body that actually seeks to improve standards rather than protect its members.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22984 on: Today at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:16:47 pm
I accept that, you cannot use VAR for subjective decisions, only factual, like did the defender actually touch the player/ball whatever - which again, is the fault of IFAB/PGMOL and not the VAR system. VAR has been proven to work in every other sport bar football, so we can deduce the issue is the one using it, not the ones designing it.

I didn't watch the game but from the replay I saw there's contact with the defender. Therefore it's too subjective to overturn it once it's given, even though it shouldn't have been a penalty because contact doesn't always mean it's a foul. It's a consequence of VAR that there's more penalties now and players chance their arm more, so it's cause and effect as well. The Fernandes one is soft but is feasibly a foul, it'll always be given elsewhere on the pitch. The problem is it doesn't justify the reward of a 90% chance of a goal - a strong ref books him for diving and VAR shouldn't overrule that either. Same with a lot of the handball pens which is another consequence of VAR, particularly in Europe.

We had the one at Palace where the attacker was touched and goes down and ref doesn't give it - then 5 minutes later VAR intervenes to give the pen. VAR should be leaving those decisions alone because they're subjective. If a ref gives a pen for handball and it turns out it's hit him in the head (i.e. Brighton at Chelsea) then that's an objective decision for VAR to rightfully overturn. That's all it should be getting involved in - factual decisions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22985 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:14:36 am
Taking off our red-tinted glasses for a second, Jota's in the Newcastle game doesn't get given more often than not. Maybe not even Diaz's.

The issue is not whether it's a penalty or not (all 3 being discussed here "technically" were).

The issue is that any ref can say it's a penalty or it's not a penalty and, despite having a video system that can show if it was or was not a penalty according to the rulebook, have their interpretation supported by the "clear and obvious mistake" clause.

Let's say none of these 3 were given. The contact, though present, is not enough for VAR to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in not giving it. And when the ref does give it, it's not enough to say that the ref has made a clear mistake in giving it. It's literally nothing to do with the law of the game and everything to do with the subjective decision of the ref initially and the VAR afterwards.

Until VAR drops the C&O clause and says "The game is too fast & complicated, it's natural that refs miss things. We do a binary check to confirm or overturn a decisionv and play resumes", then people are going to feel aggrieved because bad decisions are being made and upheld after we are clearly shown that they are incorrect.

This is, obviously, a separate discussion to the ref & VAR not knowing the rules (not sending Pickford off for attacking VVD after the offside) or being allowed to intrepret a rule for one situation to not give a penalty in another (Odegaard's handball).

Clear and obvious is the wrong term. The term should be objective or factual. That should be the bar for VAR to get involved and to overturn a referees decision, not the subjective opinion of another referee.

Clear and obvious itself is entirely sibjective. Loads felt Jota's pen should have been overturned last week as clear and obvious, others will feel it's a legitimate pen. When it comes to penalty decisions and red cards and even aspects of the offside law; it comes down to opinions, there's no such thing as clear and obvious in many of them. What some will feel was a refeereeing error, plenty will agree with the decision. That's just the nature of a contact sport. Even the DCL one at Palace. Whether the ref gives a red or waves play on the VAR should be leaving it alone. The ref sees it in real time and he's the referee. Whether or not it was clear or obvious to overturn it is subjective. Whether it was a red card or not is subjective but then you can always bring out a freezeframe or a slow-mo to justify it.

VAR drops clear and obvious (which is a stupid term anyway) then it's just carte blanche for the VAR official to re-referee the game and it's only going to piss people off more as evidenced with the DCL red card.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22986 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Well, firstly, VAR isn't saving anyone's life. And secondly, there's a very good argument around it ruining the flow of games, sucking the joy out of goals, and generally causing more trouble that the accuracy it purports to bring solves. Having instant technology for goal line calls and offsides? Sure. The rest of it... just train referees better, and have them administered by an independent body that actually seeks to improve standards rather than protect its members.

Yeah would be fine with that
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22987 on: Today at 01:29:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:16:47 pm
I accept that, you cannot use VAR for subjective decisions, only factual, like did the defender actually touch the player/ball whatever - which again, is the fault of IFAB/PGMOL and not the VAR system. VAR has been proven to work in every other sport bar football, so we can deduce the issue is the one using it, not the ones designing it.

The thing is you can make the process for subjective decisions somewhat objective, just by having set questions that need answering. Clear and obvious is subjective itself which is why it can never work, and it also means that the starting point is "has there been mistake" rather than just looking at an incident from a clean slate. This just makes it easy to stick with whatever has been awarded.

My process for fouls would be something like:

- Did the defender get the ball first?
- Was there contact with the attacker?
- Was any contact sufficient enough to negatively impact on the attacker?

If the answer is yes to the first question or no to the other two, then no penalty is awarded.

Only the third question is subjective, but honestly I would have no issue with the bar being set high as it will stop players going to ground too easily. Similarly, I would have absolutely no issue with Jota not getting the penalty against Newcastle because to me the touch on him wouldn't have affected him had he stayed on his feet.

I will however caveat the above by saying referees also have to start awarding fouls for players that are clearly impeded but that don't go to ground (e.g., contact that causes them to stumble). It is this kind of bullshit which makes players feel like they have to go down.

There will be some nuanced decisions that don't fit with the above criteria (like a defender getting the ball but then wiping out the attacker) but these are relatively rare and can be dealt with in some way I'm sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:30 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22988 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Everton have successfully won their appeal against Dominic Calvert-Lewins red card in the FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

Not really a shock is it, despite people claiming it was a red card. How VAR can look at this (and Jones' and Mac Allister's) and see them as red card offences is beyond me.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22989 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:04:32 pm
Everton have successfully won their appeal against Dominic Calvert-Lewins red card in the FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

Not really a shock is it, despite people claiming it was a red card. How VAR can look at this (and Jones' and Mac Allister's) and see them as red card offences is beyond me.

Jones's appeal wasn't won though. We missed him in those 3 games and dropped points.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22990 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:00 pm
Jones's appeal wasn't won though. We missed him in those 3 games and dropped points.
The point was more about VAR looking at the DCL and Jones 'tackles' and deciding they needed upgrading to red cards.

Mac Allister was given a straight red card by the on-field referee and VAR thought it didn't need interverning. All three were terrible decisions by people slowing down videos and using still shots etc.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,377
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22991 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm »
They gave Everton a bone as they'll be getting another points deduction the end of the week.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22992 on: Today at 04:45:23 pm »
To summarise the Calvert-Lewin one

Bunch of PGMOL teds watch a video over and over again in game time and decide its a red
Few days later
A bunch of PGMOL teds watch a video over and over again not in game time and decide its not a red

Boss this VAR thing innit...seamless..faultless...


Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,660
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22993 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm »
So I was correct to robustly defend DCL after that disgraceful red  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Up
« previous next »
 