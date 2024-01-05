Didn't see the game last night but I've watched the red card incident since.
When viewing incidents like these I try to judge it based on if it happened against us. I'd be screaming to the high heavens that the ref is an absolute c*nt if he gave a red card to one of ours for making that challenge, so I'd have to go with no red here.
Mane was only sent off against Abu Dhabi after the ref saw Ederson's head. He made no consideration that Mane made a legitimate attempt to win the ball and Ederson ducked down to head it. The red card was given based on the injury.
I should have said they are supposed
to judge it on the process, not the outcome. But obviosuly the refs aren't good.
Mané vs Ederson with any kind of hindsight was a deserved and correct red card. Dangerous and out of control. And he kicked him in the head. I don't know the refs thought process as to when he decided it was a red or not.
As always
, the infuriating thing was that subsequent incidents where players were kicked in the head by a really high boot were judged as being a yellow card offence. And that is partially a factor of referees reacting to the opprobium of Liverpool fans after the Mané/Ederson incident.
Some people here seem to believe that going studs into someone's shin or cheekbone is fine if the player doesn't mean it
, but fouls are supposed to be judged on different criteria now: recklessness, out-of-controlness, endangering-an-opponentness, etc.
The problem is the absence of both "common sense" and
consistency in the refs. If they followed their criteria at least they'd be consistent.
If DCL doesn't want to get sent off, don't fucking tackle like he did.