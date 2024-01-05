« previous next »
« Reply #22920 on: January 5, 2024, 04:10:28 pm »
Didn't see the game last night but I've watched the red card incident since.

When viewing incidents like these I try to judge it based on if it happened against us. I'd be screaming to the high heavens that the ref is an absolute c*nt if he gave a red card to one of ours for making that challenge, so I'd have to go with no red here.

Quote from: lamonti on January  5, 2024, 03:52:28 pm
These things get judged on the process, not on the medical diagnosis.

Mane was only sent off against Abu Dhabi after the ref saw Ederson's head. He made no consideration that Mane made a legitimate attempt to win the ball and Ederson ducked down to head it. The red card was given based on the injury.
« Reply #22921 on: January 5, 2024, 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on January  5, 2024, 03:52:28 pm
I think there's a lot of automatic outrage generated from how annoying VAR is  "OMG did you see what they did last night?!!!? FFS"

You haven't been able to tackle like this for years  studs showing, midway up the shin, sliding and out of control  can completely see where the red card comes from even if they blow is glancing to Clyne's shin, rather than splitting his fibia into separate parts. These things get judged on the process, not on the medical diagnosis.

It's why Curtis Jones got sent off against Spurs. If you put your studs into someones shin, you're in big danger... so don't do it.

The annoyance is that VAR is slow, pedantic and inconsistent, cos it's just more refs and more refs making more ref decisions.

Neither player deserved a red card.

The still photograph doesn't show what happened of course. It never does (even though, in this case it supports C-L's case). Calvert-Lewin's studs did touch Clyne's shin, but he was never going to hurt him. Why? Because there was zero momentum. The Everton player had virtually come to a standstill by the time the 'collision' happened. In real time you can see what happened very clearly. Calvert-Lewin slid towards the ball (and not the man) hoping, I imagine, to wrap his foot around the ball and get to his feet in one swift movement. Happens in every game, usually more than once. Clyne however got a toe to the ball and poked it into C-L's left thigh. In following through Clyne's right leg grazed against the motionless boot - and, yes, studs - of Calvert-Lewin. A foul certainly, a yellow card possibly, a red card definitely not. Unless the referee is ignorant about how football is played.

The key thing is that Calvert Lewin was virtually still when contact was made. I reckon every footballer on the pitch thought the decision to send him off was silly. Almost as silly, in fact as the Curtis Jones sending off.
« Reply #22922 on: January 5, 2024, 04:30:46 pm »
I think with both, if they were given by the ref you're like "one of them. Bit soft"

But I don't see how they are clear and obvious errors meeting this "threshold"
« Reply #22923 on: January 5, 2024, 04:36:08 pm »
Red all day long.

DCL slides in with his leg and boot up high. Never at ball height. His leg goes over the ball, his boot contacts Clynes shin ( and Clyne was lucky he wasn't a half second slower getting there). Clyne goes straight onto his knees in pain from the contact.

DCL's leg then comes down on the ball to trap it.


With Curtis he was trying to clear the ball and his foot went straight into the middle of the ball which was the same thing from the Spurs player. They both kicked the ball at the same time. Curtis' foot goes over the ball, the Spurs player has his foot sliding on the ground, and Curtis' boot contacts the Spurs player mid-shin area.
« Reply #22924 on: January 5, 2024, 04:39:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January  5, 2024, 04:36:08 pm
Red all day long.

DCL slides in with his leg and boot up high. Never at ball height. His leg goes over the ball, his boot contacts Clynes shin ( and Clyne was lucky he wasn't a half second slower getting there). Clyne goes straight onto his knees in pain from the contact.

DCL's leg then comes down on the ball to trap it.


With Curtis he was trying to clear the ball and his foot went straight into the middle of the ball which was the same thing from the Spurs player. They both kicked the ball at the same time. Curtis' foot goes over the ball, the Spurs player has his foot sliding on the ground, and Curtis' boot contacts the Spurs player mid-shin area.
Completely agree with this. Red cards should not be judged by the severity of an injury. It was dangerous play by the model, and red card was correct.
Jones one was just an accident.
« Reply #22925 on: January 5, 2024, 04:50:24 pm »
And as Everton love to play the conspiracy card then I hope they add a frivolous attempt 1 extra match ban.
« Reply #22926 on: January 6, 2024, 01:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2024, 04:10:28 pm
Didn't see the game last night but I've watched the red card incident since.

When viewing incidents like these I try to judge it based on if it happened against us. I'd be screaming to the high heavens that the ref is an absolute c*nt if he gave a red card to one of ours for making that challenge, so I'd have to go with no red here.

Mane was only sent off against Abu Dhabi after the ref saw Ederson's head. He made no consideration that Mane made a legitimate attempt to win the ball and Ederson ducked down to head it. The red card was given based on the injury.

I should have said they are supposed to judge it on the process, not the outcome. But obviosuly the refs aren't good.

Mané vs Ederson with any kind of hindsight was a deserved and correct red card. Dangerous and out of control. And he kicked him in the head. I don't know the refs thought process as to when he decided it was a red or not.



As always, the infuriating thing was that subsequent incidents where players were kicked in the head by a really high boot were judged as being a yellow card offence. And that is partially a factor of referees reacting to the opprobium of Liverpool fans after the Mané/Ederson incident.

Some people here seem to believe that going studs into someone's shin or cheekbone is fine if the player doesn't mean it, but fouls are supposed to be judged on different criteria now: recklessness, out-of-controlness, endangering-an-opponentness, etc.

The problem is the absence of both "common sense" and consistency in the refs. If they followed their criteria at least they'd be consistent.

If DCL doesn't want to get sent off, don't fucking tackle like he did.
« Reply #22927 on: January 6, 2024, 02:51:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January  5, 2024, 04:36:08 pm
Red all day long.

DCL slides in with his leg and boot up high. Never at ball height. His leg goes over the ball, his boot contacts Clynes shin ( and Clyne was lucky he wasn't a half second slower getting there). Clyne goes straight onto his knees in pain from the contact.

DCL's leg then comes down on the ball to trap it.


With Curtis he was trying to clear the ball and his foot went straight into the middle of the ball which was the same thing from the Spurs player. They both kicked the ball at the same time. Curtis' foot goes over the ball, the Spurs player has his foot sliding on the ground, and Curtis' boot contacts the Spurs player mid-shin area.

You've badly misread both of those - just like the refs did. The fact you think Curtis Jones was trying to "clear the ball" shows how little you understand.
« Reply #22928 on: January 6, 2024, 03:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  6, 2024, 02:51:33 pm
You've badly misread both of those - just like the refs did. The fact you think Curtis Jones was trying to "clear the ball" shows how little you understand.

Don't get so literal and picky about clear the ball.

As I said both players kicked the ball at the same time. Totally different to the DCL incident.
« Reply #22929 on: January 6, 2024, 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January  6, 2024, 03:26:32 pm
Don't get so literal and picky about clear the ball.


What he was trying to do is crucial. The VAR did not understand it  - even some Liverpool supporters don't - and this is part of why he got a stupid red card.

If you understand what the lad was attempting then you'll see how similar, and how equally stupid, the two red cards to Jones and Calvert Lewin were.
« Reply #22930 on: January 6, 2024, 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  6, 2024, 05:49:44 pm
What he was trying to do is crucial. The VAR did not understand it  - even some Liverpool supporters don't - and this is part of why he got a stupid red card.

If you understand what the lad was attempting then you'll see how similar, and how equally stupid, the two red cards to Jones and Calvert Lewin were.

I fully understand what both players were trying to do, yes they are stupid red cards, but the problem is, in modern football, if your foot is raised and you go over the ball, you're going to get a red, Its shite, but its the way the game is now. If ex players made the rules/laws, they would never be classed as red cards.
« Reply #22931 on: Yesterday at 12:31:36 pm »
Watching Empoli v Milan, they just gave a penalty for the ball literally brushing a player's finger without even slightly changing direction. I know people will say it's technically a penalty with the current rules, and the player was an idiot for waving his arms around, but this is not what penalties were invented for. As others have said above, give penalties for denying goal scoring opportunities, give indirect free kicks for everything else.
« Reply #22932 on: Yesterday at 12:36:43 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 12:31:36 pm
Watching Empoli v Milan, they just gave a penalty for the ball literally brushing a player's finger without even slightly changing direction. I know people will say it's technically a penalty with the current rules, and the player was an idiot for waving his arms around, but this is not what penalties were invented for. As others have said above, give penalties for denying goal scoring opportunities, give indirect free kicks for everything else.

Yeah there at least needs to be wording within the law to state that the handball must actually impact on the ball.
« Reply #22933 on: Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 12:31:36 pm
Watching Empoli v Milan, they just gave a penalty for the ball literally brushing a player's finger without even slightly changing direction. I know people will say it's technically a penalty with the current rules, and the player was an idiot for waving his arms around, but this is not what penalties were invented for. As others have said above, give penalties for denying goal scoring opportunities, give indirect free kicks for everything else.

Have a look at the disallowed goal for Sassuolo last night against Fiorentina. Deemed offside  :lmao
« Reply #22934 on: Yesterday at 01:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
Have a look at the disallowed goal for Sassuolo last night against Fiorentina. Deemed offside  :lmao

Yeah, that was amazing as well. ;D

From 54s in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fuqDtHEP0c

No amount of AI helps when the one using it is innately unintelligent.
« Reply #22935 on: Yesterday at 02:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
Have a look at the disallowed goal for Sassuolo last night against Fiorentina. Deemed offside  :lmao

That was nuts.

At least it then made a really good intervention to rule out a Fiorentina goal.
« Reply #22936 on: Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 12:31:36 pm
Watching Empoli v Milan, they just gave a penalty for the ball literally brushing a player's finger without even slightly changing direction. I know people will say it's technically a penalty with the current rules, and the player was an idiot for waving his arms around, but this is not what penalties were invented for. As others have said above, give penalties for denying goal scoring opportunities, give indirect free kicks for everything else.

That's what annoys me with handball pens. The punishment doesn't meet the crime (or reward) in most of them. Penalty is basically a 80-90% chance of a goal and it's usually a nothing incident.
« Reply #22937 on: Yesterday at 03:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm
That's what annoys me with handball pens. The punishment doesn't meet the crime (or reward) in most of them. Penalty is basically a 80-90% chance of a goal and it's usually a nothing incident.

Here's the Milan penalty from earlier (45s into the video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IidXJW8fB48

As you say, there's no way this sort of "infringement" warrants a 90% chance of a goal.
« Reply #22938 on: Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
Have a look at the disallowed goal for Sassuolo last night against Fiorentina. Deemed offside  :lmao

How's he not interering with play? The defender is having to concentrate on him and therefore not on the ball and the attackers, so he's influenced the play  - offside for me.
« Reply #22939 on: Yesterday at 04:23:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm
How's he not interering with play? The defender is having to concentrate on him and therefore not on the ball and the attackers, so he's influenced the play  - offside for me.

Being in the area and a defender having to think about him doesn't make it an offside offence.
« Reply #22940 on: Yesterday at 07:50:48 pm »
Watch todays game and then tell me we don't get refereed differently
« Reply #22941 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm »
You can tell a referee to fuck off but god forbid they throw their arms in the air? New one to me that.
« Reply #22942 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
You can tell a referee to fuck off but god forbid they throw their arms in the air? New one to me that.

You can also simply grab a player and throw him on the ground if he beats you and is about to dribble into the box with the ball. It'll be a free kick but you won't be booked, so it's a freebie. Nice one for our defenders to remember going forward.
« Reply #22943 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
You can tell a referee to fuck off but god forbid they throw their arms in the air? New one to me that.

To be fair, you can also throw your arms in the air if you're Odegaard.
« Reply #22944 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
You can also simply grab a player and throw him on the ground if he beats you and is about to dribble into the box with the ball. It'll be a free kick but you won't be booked, so it's a freebie. Nice one for our defenders to remember going forward.
I forgot that forearm smash by the tanned one. Awful bloody decision by the ref not to book him
 

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm
To be fair, you can also throw your arms in the air if you're Odegaard.
Even commentary iirc mentioned what Jorginho visibly said but nothing.
« Reply #22945 on: Today at 03:07:03 am »

'I did this video to teach you guys about football rules, so you stop complaining. Educate yourselves.':-

https://v.redd.it/j9o8qz54q4bc1 (40 second video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/191aemb/i_did_this_video_to_teach_you_guys_about_football ;D
