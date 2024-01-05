I think there's a lot of automatic outrage generated from how annoying VAR is  "OMG did you see what they did last night?!!!? FFS"



You haven't been able to tackle like this for years  studs showing, midway up the shin, sliding and out of control  can completely see where the red card comes from even if they blow is glancing to Clyne's shin, rather than splitting his fibia into separate parts. These things get judged on the process, not on the medical diagnosis.



It's why Curtis Jones got sent off against Spurs. If you put your studs into someones shin, you're in big danger... so don't do it.



The annoyance is that VAR is slow, pedantic and inconsistent, cos it's just more refs and more refs making more ref decisions.



Neither player deserved a red card.The still photograph doesn't show what happened of course. It never does (even though, in this case it supports C-L's case). Calvert-Lewin's studstouch Clyne's shin, but he was never going to hurt him. Why? Because there was zero momentum. The Everton player had virtually come to a standstill by the time the 'collision' happened. In real time you can see what happened very clearly. Calvert-Lewin slid towards the ball (and not the man) hoping, I imagine, to wrap his foot around the ball and get to his feet in one swift movement. Happens in every game, usually more than once. Clyne however got a toe to the ball and poked it into C-L's left thigh. In following through Clyne's right leg grazed against the motionless boot - and, yes, studs - of Calvert-Lewin. A foul certainly, a yellow card possibly, a red card definitely not. Unless the referee is ignorant about how football is played.The key thing is that Calvert Lewin was virtually still when contact was made. I reckon every footballer on the pitch thought the decision to send him off was silly. Almost as silly, in fact as the Curtis Jones sending off.