Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm
If that was a penalty given against you I reckon you'd all be fuming  ;D

Stonewall pen, Dubravka clearly caught Jota's foot with his arm. Why would Jota dive after going past the keeper with the goal wide open and no defender in sight?!?
Defo a pen
Thats genuinely an all timer from Taylor. Just so many inexplicable decisions.
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm
If that was a penalty given against you I reckon you'd all be fuming  ;D
Why? Keeper clipped his ankle. If youve ever played football you will know it doesnt take much to trip you up when youre running. Its not like giving offside for clearly good goal, it was a blatant penalty.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:12 pm
Neville should never be allowed near our games, fucking Manc c*nt
Was saying this before. That was fucking disgraceful.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Was saying this before. That was fucking disgraceful.

His groan on the second penalty was hilarious he doesnt even try to hide his feelings.

Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Thats genuinely an all timer from Taylor. Just so many inexplicable decisions.

Its the way he refs us, nothing too blatant, but enough things to disrupt our game - Joelinton not given a yellow for the pull, even though Reid said he sould have been booked, then he's not pulled for a foul on Diaz that ends with Diaz getting a yellow, loads of free kicks for them and us not getting a lot.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
Its the way he refs us, nothing too blatant, but enough things to disrupt our game - Joelinton not given a yellow for the pull, even though Reid said he sould have been booked, then he's not pulled for a foul on Diaz that ends with Diaz getting a yellow, loads of free kicks for them and us not getting a lot.

This is so very silly. If he gives us the big calls but not the little ones, hes avoiding it being blatant. If on the other hand hed not given us the big calls, it would have been blatant cheating by Taylor. Unfalsifiable guff.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
This is so very silly. If he gives us the big calls but not the little ones, hes avoiding it being blatant. If on the other hand hed not given us the big calls, it would have been blatant cheating by Taylor. Unfalsifiable guff.

Yeah agreed, it is very silly because it was as blatant as you could want it to be as you say.
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
Yeah agreed, it is very silly because it was as blatant as you could want it to be as you say.

Genuinely why bother? If you think that certain refs/ all refs/ whatever the tinhat theory is, are against us and deliberately trying to sabotage us and its BLATANT, why would you keep watching and hoping? Must be very miserable.
7 out of 9 points during the most gruelling part of the season with the 3 Manc Refs and Clear at the top of the League.

Unlucky Mr Webb .
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Genuinely why bother? If you think that certain refs/ all refs/ whatever the tinhat theory is, are against us and deliberately trying to sabotage us and its BLATANT, why would you keep watching and hoping? Must be very miserable.

Tonight was fantastic

I dont see much misery amongst Liverpool fans  :)  :scarf
Joelinton being able to stay on the pitch was one of the most inexplicable decisions of the season.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
Joelinton being able to stay on the pitch was one of the most inexplicable decisions of the season.
They're fucking taking the piss against these c*nts refs/var 🤬😡🤬😡
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Genuinely why bother? If you think that certain refs/ all refs/ whatever the tinhat theory is, are against us and deliberately trying to sabotage us and its BLATANT, why would you keep watching and hoping? Must be very miserable.

Why do you give a fuck ?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Was saying this before. That was fucking disgraceful.
A twat of the highest order.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Genuinely why bother? If you think that certain refs/ all refs/ whatever the tinhat theory is, are against us and deliberately trying to sabotage us and its BLATANT, why would you keep watching and hoping? Must be very miserable.

Perhaps he simply loves following his team more than he hates the c*nts trying to cheat us out of matches with their bias and incompetence. Also, how would it be miserable to see us sticking it to these cheating bastards even when they make us 3 or 4 goals just to get a 2-1 win.
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Thats genuinely an all timer from Taylor. Just so many inexplicable decisions.

Bizarre stuff, he gave us two penalties but as he oftentimes does, didn't blow for obvious fouls elsewhere on the pitch or give various Newcastle players when they should have been and then goes and books a couple of ours for dissent. Not sure what to make of it all.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:00:24 pm
Mike Dean isn't much better.

Tranmere are as bad as the blue shite for hating us
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
His groan on the second penalty was hilarious he doesnt even try to hide his feelings.

Shouldn't be happening. It's disgraceful.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
Bizarre stuff, he gave us two penalties but as he oftentimes does, didn't blow for obvious fouls elsewhere on the pitch or give various Newcastle players when they should have been and then goes and books a couple of ours for dissent. Not sure what to make of it all.

Weird as fuck, suppose it's so when we complain he was shite the fuckwits who need to be spoon fed their opinions will just reply with "he gave you 2 pens"
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:13:02 am
Weird as fuck, suppose it's so when we complain he was shite the fuckwits who need to be spoon fed their opinions will just reply with "he gave you 2 pens"

Even some of our own.
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that I thought that Taylor did a good job. I was half expecting Tierney to fuck us somehow but even he managed to not. So overall, despite there being some questionable calls, I thought the game was reffed in a good spirit.

FWIW I didn't think the Miley yellow card was even a foul, but thought Joelinton should have been on one earlier in the half. Thought he could have booked Gordon for persistent fouling very early on but didn't but that's neither here nor there.

Thought he was a bit harsh with some calls on us, but we were putting in a bunch of challenges and he let lots go, in a game where if he really wanted to be a one eyed prick he could have broken up the game a lot more.

Got both pen decisions right too.
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:30:41 am
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that I thought that Taylor did a good job. I was half expecting Tierney to fuck us somehow but even he managed to not. So overall, despite there being some questionable calls, I thought the game was reffed in a good spirit.

FWIW I didn't think the Miley yellow card was even a foul, but thought Joelinton should have been on one earlier in the half. Thought he could have booked Gordon for persistent fouling very early on but didn't but that's neither here nor there.

Thought he was a bit harsh with some calls on us, but we were putting in a bunch of challenges and he let lots go, in a game where if he really wanted to be a one eyed prick he could have broken up the game a lot more.

Got both pen decisions right too.

Agreed
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:30:41 am
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that I thought that Taylor did a good job. I was half expecting Tierney to fuck us somehow but even he managed to not. So overall, despite there being some questionable calls, I thought the game was reffed in a good spirit.

FWIW I didn't think the Miley yellow card was even a foul, but thought Joelinton should have been on one earlier in the half. Thought he could have booked Gordon for persistent fouling very early on but didn't but that's neither here nor there.

Thought he was a bit harsh with some calls on us, but we were putting in a bunch of challenges and he let lots go, in a game where if he really wanted to be a one eyed prick he could have broken up the game a lot more.

Got both pen decisions right too.

changes the complexion of the game. sure taylor wont be going to the middle east for any holidays soon or he will be returning in separate boxes.

really hate watching games right now. from var waiting for confirmation of the goals to the daily fumes about the refs. nothing enjoyable about football anymore.
Owen and McManaman saying Jota went down too easy for the 2nd penalty. They're saying he took 2-3 extra steps after the contact. The fact is it was his first step on the foot that had the contact from the goal keeper and it didn't plant correctly as a result of the contact.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:32:06 am
Owen and McManaman saying Jota went down too easy for the 2nd penalty. They're saying he took 2-3 extra steps after the contact. The fact is it was his first step on the foot that had the contact from the goal keeper and it didn't plant correctly as a result of the contact.

Its just an agenda to create talking points.

They know he was caught but this causes controversy clicks.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:33 am
Its just an agenda to create talking points.

They know he was caught but this causes controversy clicks.
Unfortunately, that is all that football commentary and punditry is about now. Its all about the clicks.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:59 am
Unfortunately, that is all that football commentary and punditry is about now. Its all about the clicks.

Look at Neville as co comms recently.

1. Mentioned our atmosphere about 100 times against United.
2. Goes on and on about Nunez last night. Same with Sky using weird stats to back shit up.
3. Saying both penos are dives then changing opinion but still calling them soft.
