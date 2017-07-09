Any other English speaking country in the world have this game? Neville has never been worse it's a fucking disgrace.
Any of the international feeds, they've got Tyler and Townsend
Can't find one on the stick. Will go looking now at HT.
Not sure whos been worse, Taylor reffing the game or Neville on commentary. Strangely theyre both manc c*nts.
Mike Dean isn't much better.
Optus, HubPrem & Now Sports have it https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/4668031/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united/
This is just laughable now from Taylor. He's buying every single Saudi dive and giving us zero.
Looked like a dive to me
Neville is embarassing himself.
100% a penalty What's the delay?
My comms said it was reviewing whether it was a yellow or red, which I think is fair enough. Difficult call how easily Jota would have got the ball if he hadnt been brought down.
As opposed to?
Mind blowing these havent had a red yet, fucking disgusting
Falls directly after planting the impeded foot. Contact prevented him from tapping the ball into an empty net. Neville somehow thinks that's several yards and never a penalty, with Mike Dean in agreement. Absolutely baffling punditry.
If that was a penalty given against you I reckon you'd all be fuming
