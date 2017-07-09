« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1153254 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22800 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
A Gordon dive and it's us that gets the booking, this is farcical, a complete disgrace
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22801 on: Today at 08:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:38:38 pm
Any other English speaking country in the world have this game? Neville has never been worse it's a fucking disgrace.

Any of the international feeds, they've got Tyler and Townsend
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22802 on: Today at 08:50:40 pm »
So they should've had 2 players red carded but we're getting players booked for asking to be refereed fairly? Cool, nothing to see here at all from Manchester's Anthony Taylor.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22803 on: Today at 08:51:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:50:06 pm
Any of the international feeds, they've got Tyler and Townsend

Can't find one on the stick.

Will go looking now at HT.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22804 on: Today at 08:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:51:05 pm
Can't find one on the stick.

Will go looking now at HT.

Optus, HubPrem & Now Sports have it  :thumbup

https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/4668031/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22805 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Taylor completely lost control of the last 5-10 minutes of that half.

Dreadful performance from him so far. As expected.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22806 on: Today at 08:59:19 pm »
Not sure whos been worse, Taylor reffing the game or Neville on commentary. Strangely theyre both manc c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22807 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:59:19 pm
Not sure whos been worse, Taylor reffing the game or Neville on commentary. Strangely theyre both manc c*nts.

Mike Dean isn't much better.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22808 on: Today at 09:01:48 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:00:24 pm
Mike Dean isn't much better.
Atleast he pulled rat boy for saying Diaz had dived
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22809 on: Today at 09:03:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:00:24 pm
Mike Dean isn't much better.

Not that they actually possess onebut imagine if you were someone with a shred of intelligence on comms and Mike Dean says he wasnt booked because its not a promising attack, when it was literally the definition of one. And this guy, and Dermot Gallagher and Clattenburg et al, were supposedly some of our best referees. Its no wonder we get performances like this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22810 on: Today at 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:58:09 pm
Optus, HubPrem & Now Sports have it  :thumbup

https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/4668031/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united/

Cheers mate. Found out on USA Network on the US channels, thank God.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22811 on: Today at 09:21:21 pm »
This is just laughable now from Taylor. He's buying every single Saudi dive and giving us zero.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22812 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:21:21 pm
This is just laughable now from Taylor. He's buying every single Saudi dive and giving us zero.

Insane isn't it? All they have to do when we challenge is jump on the ground, free given and our momentum gone. They blatantly foul us? Taylor tells us to get up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22813 on: Today at 09:29:50 pm »
He's finally booked lol.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22814 on: Today at 09:43:47 pm »
Of course no second yellow for Guimaraes and then they make it 3-2
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22815 on: Today at 09:45:32 pm »
Get to fuck Neville, it's a blatant penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22816 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm »
Neville is a absolute fucking c*nt fuck off
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22817 on: Today at 09:46:34 pm »
100% a penalty

What's the delay????
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22818 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Looked like a dive to me  :-X
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22819 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm »
Neville groan when VAR confirmed the Penalty. ;D

Mo's new Celebration is awesome!!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22820 on: Today at 09:47:20 pm »
Neville is embarassing himself.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22821 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:46:37 pm
Looked like a dive to me  :-X

Huh?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22822 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm »
Falls directly after planting the impeded foot. Contact prevented him from tapping the ball into an empty net. Neville somehow thinks that's several yards and never a penalty, with Mike Dean in agreement. Absolutely baffling punditry.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22823 on: Today at 09:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:47:20 pm
Neville is embarassing himself.

Imagine if it was a Man U player.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22824 on: Today at 09:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:46:34 pm
100% a penalty

What's the delay????


My comms said it was reviewing whether it was a yellow or red, which I think is fair enough.

Difficult call how easily Jota would have got the ball if he hadnt been brought down, touch was slightly heavy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22825 on: Today at 09:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:47:20 pm
Neville is embarassing himself.

Nothing new there.

I mean clipped and had an empty net but no penalty YEAH OK
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22826 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:48:25 pm

My comms said it was reviewing whether it was a yellow or red, which I think is fair enough.



Difficult call how easily Jota would have got the ball if he hadnt been brought down.

Ah I see
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22827 on: Today at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:47:20 pm
Neville is embarassing himself.

As opposed to?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22828 on: Today at 09:50:51 pm »
Mind blowing these havent had a red yet, fucking disgusting
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22829 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:49:57 pm
As opposed to?

Just embarrassing his mother
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22830 on: Today at 09:51:15 pm »
Standard Taylor, dishing out bookings in the final 15 when it doesn't matter to us any more.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22831 on: Today at 09:51:37 pm »
Shit house tackle on Jota

Saudicastles only tactic is kicking and chopping heads off
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22832 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:50:51 pm
Mind blowing these havent had a red yet, fucking disgusting

Lets hope they dont now they got City next.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22833 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm »
This is the problem with Taylor not booking the Newcastle players when he should have early in the game.

They're now free to kick lumps out of the Liverpool players because they're poor losers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22834 on: Today at 09:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Today at 09:47:58 pm
Falls directly after planting the impeded foot. Contact prevented him from tapping the ball into an empty net. Neville somehow thinks that's several yards and never a penalty, with Mike Dean in agreement. Absolutely baffling punditry.

Neville should never be allowed near our games, fucking Manc c*nt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22835 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
If that was a penalty given against you I reckon you'd all be fuming  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22836 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:53:25 pm
If that was a penalty given against you I reckon you'd all be fuming  ;D
Like so many before.
