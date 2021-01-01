« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1152513 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22760 on: Today at 10:36:45 am »
Even more confusing. The handball in Celtic v Rangers wasn't a handball and it was accidental. Wasn't offside (they didn't check for it) ::)

According to ref watch today.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22761 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:36:45 am
Even more confusing. The handball in Celtic v Rangers wasn't a handball and it was accidental. Wasn't offside (they didn't check for it) ::)

According to ref watch today.

It was offside though? They showed the lines in the second half and he was clearly offside.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22762 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:58:43 pm
It was offside though? They showed the lines in the second half and he was clearly offside.
My bad. It was an offside but they never looked it as they didn't think it was a handball. I mean it was as clear a handball as you get.
Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22763 on: Today at 08:20:25 pm »
But it took all of 3 seconds to see Saka was on yesterday ;)
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22764 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm »
Neville is a total c*nt, imagine calling that a dive, get this rat off our games.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22765 on: Today at 08:22:35 pm »
Fucking Dive  :lmao
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22766 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
Gary Neville confirming just what an abject and utter c*nt he is.
Online Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22767 on: Today at 08:22:49 pm »

VAR should be drawing the lines the moment the player passed the ball.
Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22768 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm »
Needs to come off pens, I'm afraid. Missed 4/10
Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22769 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:22:35 pm
Fucking Dive  :lmao

Wait...I went out of the room to turn over my chicken breast and ran back in to see Mo miss. He surely hasn't outwardly called that a dive? Surely?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22770 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:23:47 pm
Needs to come off pens, I'm afraid. Missed 4/10

Who's the next in line?
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22771 on: Today at 08:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Who's the next in line?
Amazing how vocal Neville is on VAR on our games.

I remember the Chelsea away a couple of seasons ago in the 3-3 game.

He's a utter C*nt.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22772 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:21:02 pm
Neville is a total c*nt, imagine calling that a dive, get this rat off our games.

Hey you are the one listening to him
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22773 on: Today at 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:25:28 pm
Hey you are the one listening to him

Give it a rest you clown.
