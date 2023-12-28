« previous next »
Quote from: lamonti on December 28, 2023, 05:38:23 pm
There's zero mention of it in the laws, so it is completely irrelevant. The law only mentions a player being active in an offside position if they are interfering with play or interfering with an opponent, under which obstructing the keeper's view is classified.

The referees have been relatively consistent about this for the last few years. See also West Brom's disallowed goal versus us just before Alisson scored.

The unusual thing about this disallowal is not Salah's position, but how he got there, i.e. through a foul by the defender, unfortunately, the type that is never sanctioned.

Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.
Quote from: smicer07 on December 27, 2023, 10:10:01 pm
We wouldn't have surrounded the ref. That's why he gave it.

This is 100% it.
Quote from: tonysleft on December 28, 2023, 05:30:27 pm
Haha Garnacho's on Romero wasn't a pen but that was. VAR has actually made Refs worse. I hate it. I sit stone silent every time a goal goes in waiting for the inevitable five minute long check. It has ruined my enjoyment of the sport.
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.
Quote from: Wghennessy on December 28, 2023, 04:55:51 pm
That would be when VAR is used though. Clear and obvious is something the referee hasnt seen or has seen something and interpreted it wrongly for eg giving a foul for a dive.
Makes it all the more ridiculous they did nothing and got to that conclusion so quickly.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 28, 2023, 06:03:39 pm
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.

Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 06:55:20 pm
Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point

Or you try and win a ball, are too late catch the other guy in the foot, the refs blows his whistle, you think "Okay, I'll get booked for this even if it seems a bit harsh", you take a closer look at the card and realise it's red. I hated that sending off, but Mac Allister's look when he realises it's a red card is just priceless...
Quote from: 4pool on December 28, 2023, 04:14:35 pm
Reminder...

https://twitter.com/specialistmacca/status/1740092586952642934?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g

A load of the decisions in that video are correct though. Just lashing them in with the dodgy ones makes the case much weaker.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 05:44:30 pm
Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.

Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.

The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.

The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...
Quote from: lamonti on December 28, 2023, 07:36:46 pm
Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.

The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.

The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.

No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.

I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 28, 2023, 07:58:27 pm
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...

Suppose the review of the West Ham goal might qualify as an example...
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:21:18 pm
No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.

I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.


Exactly. They do whatever they want untill they don't want to do it, then there's nothing they can do.
Trying to use VAR to determine if a ball is out :lmao
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:37:55 pm
Trying to use VAR to determine if a ball is out :lmao
In fairness, they were actually looking if the ball was round. After a long deliberation, they couldn't reach a consensus. The perception on the field stayed.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 06:55:20 pm
Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 28, 2023, 07:58:27 pm
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...

Yeah, when Calvert-Lewin kicked Trent in the head and then fell over him for a penalty.
Was that the one where the ref seemed indignant that anyone should question his wisdom, took the most cursory look imaginable, and declared he was right all along? I reckon we'll see a lot more of that if VAR is ever manned by someone that's not a mate.
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 28, 2023, 07:58:27 pm
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...

There was an occasion on our 1-1 draw at Fulham in the COVID season when the VAR recommended that a tackle by Fabinho should be a penalty, but Marriner viewed the screen and stuck to his onfield decision of a corner.
I remember it as its as rare as rocking horse shit, and in any case it was a good clean tackle.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:21:18 pm
No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.

I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.

I agree with you.

The point I was making is that it makes no sense for LFC fans to cry foul about Harvey's goal when the refs are consistent (largely) about the offside/keeper's field of vision interpretation, and then refer to a hypothetical counter-example that Mark Clattenburg (of all people) produces as a pundit to say "it should have been a goal for us!".

And of course the referees use conventions that are a reference to the law rather than sticking to the letter of the law. Everyone should be able to accept this after years of watching football both with and without VAR. It's not a precise game and a lot of it is feel and done with subjectivity by the refs.

The major problems I see it are:

1. The conventions/interpretations used by the refs change on a week-by-week basis, and are in large part determined by the public outrage about refereeing in the last week, e.g. the situation where there is a random two weeks where "brandishing an imaginary yellow card" is punished, and then forgotten about. Another example: Curtis's red card against Spurs - I can take that being a red card if all tackles of that ilk are deemed red cards, but it's a complete fuckign lottery as to when they are considered red cards.

Some are inconsistent in a different way: some physical contact they are happy to whistle as a foul outside the box but they are reticent to call a foul for the same action inside the box. Some contact by a an attacker on a defender they are happy to call a foul, but defenders are (largely) allowed to ragdoll attackers with impunity. Handballs are a complete lottery, even with the additional guidelines they've added over the last few years.

2. The refs manage an imprecise game based on what they see, but then use VAR to pore over minute details in very some circumstances, but not others. Then they use the "clear and obvious" as a get-out clause to ignore what are, on the face of it, incorrect decisions... which is infuriating and cowardly.



Problem 1 would be addressed by the refs having more backbone and reffing the game as they see fit (not how they want the media from last week to ref it) and taking a more consistent approach to similar incidents. It would be aided by them having the guts to stand over their decisions in public, and by football players not being allowed to abuse them with impunity.

Problem 2 could be addressed by ditching VAR and using only the technology of Goal Decision System and the semi-automated offside systems which both seem to produce largely correct decisions (and not correct in the subjective sense).

The VAR system as is is totally dissatisfying to everyone.
Your last paragraph is how it should have begun - learn the technology, only deal with points of facts and remove the potential for disagreement by removing the facility for opinion, for as we know: opinions are like arse holes, everyone has got one and there are far to many in refereeing circles.
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December 29, 2023, 08:25:17 am
Your last paragraph is how it should have begun - learn the technology, only deal with points of facts and remove the potential for disagreement by removing the facility for opinion, for as we know: opinions are like arse holes, everyone has got one and there are far to many in refereeing circles.

Or just speak to both codes of Rugby, learn from the mistakes they made etc etc - too obvious for these fuckers.
Was an incident in the Arsenal game last night when Jesus had the ball near the corner flag. He passed to a teamate, then an a West Ham player cleaned him out. Oliver stopped the game and awarded a free kick.
Yet Oliver decided only a couple of weeks ago it was ok for Amrabat to clean out Luis Diaz after Diaz hit a shot.
Another day passes and the officials look more corrupt than ever

Bin PGMOL in - if they are just incompentant and can't perform their jobs well then fucking bin them off

This is a multi-billion dollar sport - officiated by lads that couldnt be trusted to get a McDonald's order right
The whole VAR debate is just smoke and mirrors.

This wouldn't be a problem if English refs were up to standard. Unfortunately the whole debate on technology distracts the media from the brutal fact that the likes of Tierney and co are awful at their jobs.
Re VAR, Jürgen was asked about it and said he didn't want it scrapped, just that it works, and I agree with him.

I don't understand why it takes so long to make a decision. We can see the same as the VAR and it seems normally to be clear very soon.

I don't understand 'clear and obvious'. Most of us are happy with the correct decision whether it's for us or against us. A wrong decision that is upheld because it's not clear and obvious is just crazy. I have no idea why the VAR didn't bring the ref to the camera for Cody's goal.

I don't like the selective editing and slowing down footage for the ref. Curtis rolled over the ball when he was sent off. The ref only saw his boot on Bissouma in slow motion.

VAR's watching Coronation Street rather than the match is absolutely unforgivable. It really says a lot about the quality of referee. When you see them on sky or where ever they don't impress me much at all.
The latest VAR "review" by Dale Johnson is the perfect example for why his "analysis" shouldn't be taken seriously. He also just makes it up as he goes along. Perfect example for that is the Onana handball penalty in the Everton-Man City game and he compares it to another situation earlier in the season in a Spurs-Man Utd game. He says that the Man City penalty is okay, but in the other game it was alright to not give a penalty to Man Utd, because the arm was not at "head level" while Onana's arm was. Then he puts two pictures in there that are basically the same... You just have to love it...
Quote from: stoa on December 29, 2023, 06:45:08 pm
The latest VAR "review" by Dale Johnson is the perfect example for why his "analysis" shouldn't be taken seriously. He also just makes it up as he goes along. Perfect example for that is the Onana handball penalty in the Everton-Man City game and he compares it to another situation earlier in the season in a Spurs-Man Utd game. He says that the Man City penalty is okay, but in the other game it was alright to not give a penalty to Man Utd, because the arm was not at "head level" while Onana's arm was. Then he puts two pictures in there that are basically the same... You just have to love it...
Its just all part of the gaslighting. They are getting away with it by making people numb to it.
Quote from: stoa on December 29, 2023, 06:45:08 pm
The latest VAR "review" by Dale Johnson is the perfect example for why his "analysis" shouldn't be taken seriously. He also just makes it up as he goes along. Perfect example for that is the Onana handball penalty in the Everton-Man City game and he compares it to another situation earlier in the season in a Spurs-Man Utd game. He says that the Man City penalty is okay, but in the other game it was alright to not give a penalty to Man Utd, because the arm was not at "head level" while Onana's arm was. Then he puts two pictures in there that are basically the same... You just have to love it...

Who the fuck is Dale Johnson?

Is he the one off Chip 'n Dale?
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 29, 2023, 08:10:40 pm
Who the fuck is Dale Johnson?

Is he the one off Chip 'n Dale?

Part time sports hack & full time reliant robin racer.
Quote from: mattD on December 29, 2023, 05:07:05 pm
The whole VAR debate is just smoke and mirrors.

This wouldn't be a problem if English refs were up to standard. Unfortunately the whole debate on technology distracts the media from the brutal fact that the likes of Tierney and co are awful at their jobs.

I keep on saying this, VAR is a purpose built suite in Stockley Park, comfy chairs, home comforts and its 2 supposedly qualified referees having a video operator show them, on 5 fucking screens, exactly what has gone on. Its fucking perfect, the problem is the absolute fuck nuggets who the PGMOL employ as refs. It should be a doddle, but IFAB and the PGMOL have made it a shit show on purpose to hide the incompetence and outright bias.
Quote from: stoa on December 29, 2023, 06:45:08 pm
The latest VAR "review" by Dale Johnson is the perfect example for why his "analysis" shouldn't be taken seriously. He also just makes it up as he goes along. Perfect example for that is the Onana handball penalty in the Everton-Man City game and he compares it to another situation earlier in the season in a Spurs-Man Utd game. He says that the Man City penalty is okay, but in the other game it was alright to not give a penalty to Man Utd, because the arm was not at "head level" while Onana's arm was. Then he puts two pictures in there that are basically the same... You just have to love it...

The problem is a lot of decisions are down to opinion.. if it's a subjective decision then you rarely get a consensus. Whether it's Dale Johnson, a room full of pundits, or a room full of refs. VAR process just becomes someone else's opinion.

The only consensus is from a stand full of fans who demand the decisions go their way.

VAR does not work on this basis and takes far too long even on objective decisions like offsides (and can still get them wrong). We've been fucked over several times just with wrong VAR offside calls (at least 3 just this season). Even in Europe the other week. Last season "forgot to switch it on" at Arsenal and Rashford "just a bit offside" while they spend ages trying to rule our goals  out.
The forest incident earlier, surely thats a passback? Player kicks it to him, he slices his kick then handles it without anyone else touching the ball.
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
The forest incident earlier, surely thats a passback? Player kicks it to him, he slices his kick then handles it without anyone else touching the ball.
Should he let him score? It just doesn't seem to be in the spirit of the game.
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
The forest incident earlier, surely thats a passback? Player kicks it to him, he slices his kick then handles it without anyone else touching the ball.


Nope.

An indirect free kick is awarded if the goalkeeper:

Touches the ball with the hand/arm, unless the goalkeeper has clearly kicked
or attempted to kick the ball to release it into play, after:

 it has been deliberately kicked to the goalkeeper by a team-mate
 receiving it directly from a throw-in taken by a team-mate

Ive always thought if I was a goalkeeper I would do an air kick and then pick the ball up. I attempted to kick it ref.
That Villa penalty :o
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm

Nope.

An indirect free kick is awarded if the goalkeeper:

Touches the ball with the hand/arm, unless the goalkeeper has clearly kicked
or attempted to kick the ball to release it into play, after:

 it has been deliberately kicked to the goalkeeper by a team-mate
 receiving it directly from a throw-in taken by a team-mate

Ive always thought if I was a goalkeeper I would do an air kick and then pick the ball up. I attempted to kick it ref.

What an odd rule! :D
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
That Villa penalty :o

Love to see us get a pen like that.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:05:33 pm
The problem is a lot of decisions are down to opinion.. if it's a subjective decision then you rarely get a consensus. Whether it's Dale Johnson, a room full of pundits, or a room full of refs. VAR process just becomes someone else's opinion.

The only consensus is from a stand full of fans who demand the decisions go their way.

VAR does not work on this basis and takes far too long even on objective decisions like offsides (and can still get them wrong). We've been fucked over several times just with wrong VAR offside calls (at least 3 just this season). Even in Europe the other week. Last season "forgot to switch it on" at Arsenal and Rashford "just a bit offside" while they spend ages trying to rule our goals  out.

It's not though. Johnson is quite obviously briefed by PGMOL a lot of the time.
