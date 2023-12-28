No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.



I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.



I agree with you.The point I was making is that it makes no sense for LFC fans to cry foul about Harvey's goal when the refs are consistent (largely) about the offside/keeper's field of vision interpretation, and then refer to a hypothetical counter-example that Mark Clattenburg (of all people) produces as a pundit to say "it should have been a goal for us!".And of course the referees use conventions that are a reference to the law rather than sticking to the letter of the law. Everyone should be able to accept this after years of watching football both with and without VAR. It's not a precise game and a lot of it is feel and done with subjectivity by the refs.The major problems I see it are:1. The conventions/interpretations used by the refs change on a week-by-week basis, and are in large part determined by the public outrage about refereeing in the last week, e.g. the situation where there is a random two weeks where "brandishing an imaginary yellow card" is punished, and then forgotten about. Another example: Curtis's red card against Spurs - I can take that being a red card if all tackles of that ilk are deemed red cards, but it's a complete fuckign lottery as to when they are considered red cards.Some are inconsistent in a different way: some physical contact they are happy to whistle as a foul outside the box but they are reticent to call a foul for the same action inside the box. Some contact by a an attacker on a defender they are happy to call a foul, but defenders are (largely) allowed to ragdoll attackers with impunity. Handballs are a complete lottery, even with the additional guidelines they've added over the last few years.2. The refs manage an imprecise game based on what they see, but then use VAR to pore over minute details in very some circumstances, but not others. Then they use the "clear and obvious" as a get-out clause to ignore what are, on the face of it, incorrect decisions... which is infuriating and cowardly.Problem 1 would be addressed by the refs having more backbone and reffing the game as they see fit (not how they want the media from last week to ref it) and taking a more consistent approach to similar incidents. It would be aided by them having the guts to stand over their decisions in public, and by football players not being allowed to abuse them with impunity.Problem 2 could be addressed by ditching VAR and using only the technology of Goal Decision System and the semi-automated offside systems which both seem to produce largely correct decisions (and not correct in the subjective sense).The VAR system as is is totally dissatisfying to everyone.