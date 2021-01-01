« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1147326 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 05:40:08 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 05:44:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:38:23 pm
There's zero mention of it in the laws, so it is completely irrelevant. The law only mentions a player being active in an offside position if they are interfering with play or interfering with an opponent, under which obstructing the keeper's view is classified.

The referees have been relatively consistent about this for the last few years. See also West Brom's disallowed goal versus us just before Alisson scored.

The unusual thing about this disallowal is not Salah's position, but how he got there, i.e. through a foul by the defender, unfortunately, the type that is never sanctioned.

Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm
We wouldn't have surrounded the ref. That's why he gave it.

This is 100% it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 06:03:39 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Haha Garnacho's on Romero wasn't a pen but that was. VAR has actually made Refs worse. I hate it. I sit stone silent every time a goal goes in waiting for the inevitable five minute long check. It has ruined my enjoyment of the sport.
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 04:55:51 pm
That would be when VAR is used though. Clear and obvious is something the referee hasnt seen or has seen something and interpreted it wrongly for eg giving a foul for a dive.
Makes it all the more ridiculous they did nothing and got to that conclusion so quickly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:03:39 pm
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.

Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 06:55:20 pm
Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point

Or you try and win a ball, are too late catch the other guy in the foot, the refs blows his whistle, you think "Okay, I'll get booked for this even if it seems a bit harsh", you take a closer look at the card and realise it's red. I hated that sending off, but Mac Allister's look when he realises it's a red card is just priceless...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 07:32:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:14:35 pm
Reminder...

https://twitter.com/specialistmacca/status/1740092586952642934?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g

A load of the decisions in that video are correct though. Just lashing them in with the dodgy ones makes the case much weaker.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 07:36:46 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 05:44:30 pm
Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.

Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.

The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.

The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22729 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm »
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22730 on: Today at 08:21:18 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:36:46 pm
Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.

The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.

The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.

No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.

I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22731 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 07:58:27 pm
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...

Suppose the review of the West Ham goal might qualify as an example...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22732 on: Today at 08:34:55 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:21:18 pm
No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.

I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.


Exactly. They do whatever they want untill they don't want to do it, then there's nothing they can do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22733 on: Today at 08:37:55 pm »
Trying to use VAR to determine if a ball is out :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22734 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:37:55 pm
Trying to use VAR to determine if a ball is out :lmao
In fairness, they were actually looking if the ball was round. After a long deliberation, they couldn't reach a consensus. The perception on the field stayed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22735 on: Today at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 06:55:20 pm
Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22736 on: Today at 11:24:50 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 07:58:27 pm
Does the match official ever go over to look at the replay and not "do what is suggested/expected?"

Is the whole thing nothing more than a safety net?

Can't remember an official going to look at "what should be a penalty" and not in fact awarding one...

Yeah, when Calvert-Lewin kicked Trent in the head and then fell over him for a penalty.
