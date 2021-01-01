Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.
Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.
The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.
The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.