Think you'll find there's also no mention of "hypothetical shit that Mark Clattenburg said on telly" in the offside law either.



The interpretation of Harvey's goal/Mo's offside was consistent with how incidents like that have been treated in large part, with one glaring exception (Ake/Akanji v Fulham earlier this season). Mo was clearly what is considered (subjectively, but relatively consistently) to be Trafford's eyeline for the shot.



The wrinkle in the situation is the push on Salah. Which is a penalty offence. One that would never be given because of whatever convention refs use.



No, but that shows you how referees think, they don't stick to the law, they have their own interpretations to decide what is and isn't a goal.I had no issue with the disallowing based on Mo's position, however I take great issue in the fact that he was pushed there when he was holding the line to not go offside and that current and ex refrees say that a push like that isn't a penalty, when the laws specifically state it is a foul and punishable with a direct free kick.