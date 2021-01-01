« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1146777 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 05:40:08 pm »
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,066
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 05:44:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:38:23 pm
There's zero mention of it in the laws, so it is completely irrelevant. The law only mentions a player being active in an offside position if they are interfering with play or interfering with an opponent, under which obstructing the keeper's view is classified.

The referees have been relatively consistent about this for the last few years. See also West Brom's disallowed goal versus us just before Alisson scored.

The unusual thing about this disallowal is not Salah's position, but how he got there, i.e. through a foul by the defender, unfortunately, the type that is never sanctioned.

Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm
We wouldn't have surrounded the ref. That's why he gave it.

This is 100% it.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,893
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 06:03:39 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Haha Garnacho's on Romero wasn't a pen but that was. VAR has actually made Refs worse. I hate it. I sit stone silent every time a goal goes in waiting for the inevitable five minute long check. It has ruined my enjoyment of the sport.
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,893
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 04:55:51 pm
That would be when VAR is used though. Clear and obvious is something the referee hasnt seen or has seen something and interpreted it wrongly for eg giving a foul for a dive.
Makes it all the more ridiculous they did nothing and got to that conclusion so quickly.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,066
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:03:39 pm
You don't see many goals scored by your side so that's probably why you don't know how to react.

Bit like when you see a UFO, stare open mouthed and point
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Up
« previous next »
 