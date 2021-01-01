There's zero mention of it in the laws, so it is completely irrelevant. The law only mentions a player being active in an offside position if they are interfering with play or interfering with an opponent, under which obstructing the keeper's view is classified.



The referees have been relatively consistent about this for the last few years. See also West Brom's disallowed goal versus us just before Alisson scored.



The unusual thing about this disallowal is not Salah's position, but how he got there, i.e. through a foul by the defender, unfortunately, the type that is never sanctioned.



Clattenburg contradicted that on Amazon - he said if Harvey had hit it in the top corner on the opposite side of the gaol, it would have stood, as the keeper had no chance of saving it.