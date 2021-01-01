« previous next »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 10:46:18 am
Us v Burnley: Gakpo goal should have stood. Would have been a goal had ref not blew whistle.

In what way blown the whistle? After the ball had gone in? Because I don't remember him blowing the whistle before that. If he had, there wouldn't have been a need for a VAR check as play was stopped anyway.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:23:39 am
In what way blown the whistle? After the ball had gone in? Because I don't remember him blowing the whistle before that. If he had, there wouldn't have been a need for a VAR check as play was stopped anyway.
If he hadn't given it as a foul. (Apologies if not explained properly).
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 11:26:28 am
If he hadn't given it as a foul. (Apologies if not explained properly).
When did he blow it though? I checked the Sky PL YouTube highlights and - surprise surprise - they don't include that disallowed goal.
If he blew for it after it went in it should have gone to VAR. The Burnley defender clearly didn't hear the whistle given his reaction after it went in.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:32:42 am
When did he blow it though? I checked the Sky PL YouTube highlights and - surprise surprise - they don't include that disallowed goal.
If he blew for it after it went in it should have gone to VAR. The Burnley defender clearly didn't hear the whistle given his reaction after it went in.

There was a bit of confusion on that one, I thought I heard the commentator saying the whistle had gone for a foul before Cody scored, but then later on Clatenburg spoke about how it wasn't a clear and obvious foul to allow VAR to intervene
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:32:42 am
When did he blow it though? I checked the Sky PL YouTube highlights and - surprise surprise - they don't include that disallowed goal.
If he blew for it after it went in it should have gone to VAR. The Burnley defender clearly didn't hear the whistle given his reaction after it went in.
He blew after the ball went in. VAR should've overturned it. For some reason Dermot didn't gave the reason for VAR not getting involved.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:32:42 am
When did he blow it though? I checked the Sky PL YouTube highlights and - surprise surprise - they don't include that disallowed goal.
If he blew for it after it went in it should have gone to VAR. The Burnley defender clearly didn't hear the whistle given his reaction after it went in.

He blew after Gakpo scored. I'm sure there was a VAR check given the delay afterwards. But they agreed with Tierney's decision.

The Burnley defender definitely didn't think it was a foul given his reaction, which isn't always definitive but it's a bit of a guide. Like the Odegaard handball, it gets worse the more you look at it.
These clowns need to reform this and get rid of clear and obvious bollocks , the most important thing is the correct decision. The cost of var to fan is that it stops goals and moments being fully enjoyed, I would say that is a huge cost to the sport and just about worth it if the decisions that are reviewd are amended and accurate and the correct decision is made, however week after week they are not.

This is due to the clear and obvious nonsense and not wanting to usurpe their pal, and that it has exposed how bad refs are that even with the advantage of seeing an incident again there will be a huge variance in what the outcome will be. This is damaging league title races and relegation, we are in the same place we were before var, not enough improvement has been made to justify the var side effects on match enjoyment.

Here's Micheal Owen with Howard Webb to save the day /gaslight and Blair hand gesture you into fury.

It was var checked and not considered a clear and obvious error.
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:45:04 am
These clowns need to reform this and get rid of clear and obvious bollocks , the most important thing is the correct decision.

Clear and obvious is the crutch that gets relied upon to bail each other. And we know that this exists because Mike Dean has pretty much confirmed it. End of the day, it's been obvious since Day 1 that the VAR officials need to be a separate unit from matchday officials. I'd even go as far as saying PGMOL needs its own independent regulator and review system based on merit, rather than the exclusive club we currently have, as well as a complete ban on referees officiating in non-UEFA competitions during the season. I know it has been said in the past that referees as part of their training have been shown what for example constitutes a foul under the current laws, but they should also bring in some human kinetics specialist to demonstrate how the physics of the human body work, because it seems apparent that many officials have no idea what is a natural/unnatural body position (i.e. Odegaard swinging his hand while 'falling.')
While the  handball rule is so ambiguous, the officials can cheat and give whatever decision they want. I think the only way to eliminate it is if the ball hits defenders arm/hand then its a penalty. Might not be fair as a lot are accidental, but I dont see any other way .
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:06:28 pm
While the  handball rule is so ambiguous, the officials can cheat and give whatever decision they want. I think the only way to eliminate it is if the ball hits defenders arm/hand then its a penalty. Might not be fair as a lot are accidental, but I dont see any other way .

Indirect freekicks for handballs, unless it comes from a shot that was goal bound.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:39 pm
Indirect freekicks for handballs, unless it comes from a shot that was goal bound.
Even then wed have officials saying Salahs shot was going wide despite it being in the centre of the goal, and Haalands shot that was on its way to the corner flag being declared as on target. Every chance these officials have to cheat has to be taken away from them.
Got to laugh at Guardiola blaming the offside protocol for Stones getting injured.

"It's so clear, the offside."

Beto was onside.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:16:50 pm
Got to laugh at Guardiola blaming the offside protocol for Stones getting injured.

"It's so clear, the offside."

Beto was onside.
Was he onside? Ive not seen it back but did think it was a really close one and the linesman did the right thing keeping his flag down.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:19:55 pm
Was he onside? Ive not seen it back but did think it was a really close one and the linesman did the right thing keeping his flag down.

Nothing conclusive, but yes definitely tight enough for the flag to be kept down.

https://twitter.com/SteviestStevie/status/1740124189061759325?t=mr5IpzwIz40YVWSdeNHZFA&s=19

Thing with the Gakpo disallowed goal is, if they can see it isn't a foul why they choose not to get involved. Isn't that an obvious error? Literally no one I've seen / heard have said it's a foul.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Thing with the Gakpo disallowed goal is, if they can see it isn't a foul why they choose not to get involved. Isn't that an obvious error? Literally no one I've seen / heard have said it's a foul.
Cant do anything, cant do anything
Good process boys.

Basically, they didnt want to do anything.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Thing with the Gakpo disallowed goal is, if they can see it isn't a foul why they choose not to get involved. Isn't that an obvious error? Literally no one I've seen / heard have said it's a foul.

The crazy thing is that if he hasn't given it as a foul the goal would have stood. How can a ref be both right and wrong at the same time?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:31:23 pm
Nothing conclusive, but yes definitely tight enough for the flag to be kept down.

https://twitter.com/SteviestStevie/status/1740124189061759325?t=mr5IpzwIz40YVWSdeNHZFA&s=19
Yeah just as I thought, really tight. Although Ped could see it was well offside from the dugout. He must have good eyes, prob from all them banned substances.
Of course theres a really simple solution to the handball problem, just need to do away with sleeves. Let the players keep their arms tucked into their sides well inside their shirts and then skip around like extras from river dance. What would be lost in skill balance and jumping leverage etc would be more than made up for in added entertainment value.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:40:05 pm
Cant do anything, cant do anything
Good process boys.

Basically, they didnt want to do anything.
That's not in keeping with the laws of the game that they keep hiding behind though although I agree with you.

Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 12:40:08 pm
The crazy thing is that if he hasn't given it as a foul the goal would have stood. How can a ref be both right and wrong at the same time?
Laughable isn't it. Referees are going out of the way to ruin the game and become the talking point daily.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:39 pm
Indirect freekicks for handballs, unless it comes from a shot that was goal bound.

What about the cross that is punched away before it lands on Van Dijk's head a yard out?
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:42:41 pm
Of course theres a really simple solution to the handball problem, just need to do away with sleeves. Let the players keep their arms tucked into their sides well inside their shirts and then skip around like extras from river dance. What would be lost in skill balance and jumping leverage etc would be more than made up for in added entertainment value.

Ireland winning the next World Cup... :D

Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Thing with the Gakpo disallowed goal is, if they can see it isn't a foul why they choose not to get involved. Isn't that an obvious error? Literally no one I've seen / heard have said it's a foul.

The scene also highlights another thing. When do they actually send refs to the monitor? I honestly have no idea. The Gakpo goal is a perfect example for me in terms of letting the ref have another look at it. If he then says, yeah, I think there's a foul there, then whatever. The situation is unclear enough about whether it's a foul or not to have the ref take another look. Then you have other situations where the decisions is basically completely clear and they send the ref to the monitor (like Harvey's disallowed goal).
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 12:40:08 pm
The crazy thing is that if he hasn't given it as a foul the goal would have stood. How can a ref be both right and wrong at the same time?

Because VAR is not about getting decisions correct (i.e.: re-reffing the game), but about trying to ascertain if the ref made a clear and obvious error.

So not only do you get the VAR to ref the incident itself (allowing for actual binary re-reffing of the incident), you get the VAR to ref whether their mate could have made a clear and obvious mistake. There are so many avenues to exploit here to get exactly the result you want and defend that stance.


Someone mentionned above about the Stones/Pep injury/comments and I actually agree with Pep here. Whether or not that actual incident was offside, allowing play to continue, especially when a play is obviously offside is nonsense and leads to goals, corners, injuries and loss of positional advantage, none of which have to happen if you just raise the flag for the guy who is clearly 2-3m offside. You can't uninjure a player because you bring it back for a free kick. You can't unaward a corner. If enough time/passes have passed, you can't unaward a goal*. And the free kick is never taken from the spot of the offside. Stupidity.


*at the referee's discretion
Why does it have to be a pen on the push of Mo?

He's pushed. Simple as.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:43:08 pm
Why does it have to be a pen on the push of Mo?

He's pushed. Simple as.

Because its in the Laws of the Game?

1. Direct free kick

A direct free kick is awarded if a player commits any of the following offences against an opponent in a manner considered by the referee to be careless, reckless or using excessive force:
charges
jumps at
kicks or attempts to kick
pushes
strikes or attempts to strike (including head-butt)
tackles or challenges
trips or attempts to trip
If an offence involves contact it is penalised by a direct free kick or penalty kick.
Careless is when a player shows a lack of attention or consideration when making a challenge or acts without precaution. No disciplinary sanction is needed
Reckless is when a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent and must be cautioned
Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off

A direct free kick is awarded if a player commits any of the following offences:
a handball offence (except for the goalkeeper within their penalty area)
holds an opponent
impedes an opponent with contact
bites or spits at someone on the team lists or a match official
throws an object at the ball, opponent or match official, or makes contact with the ball with a held object

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 03:29:43 pm
Because VAR is not about getting decisions correct (i.e.: re-reffing the game), but about trying to ascertain if the ref made a clear and obvious error.

So not only do you get the VAR to ref the incident itself (allowing for actual binary re-reffing of the incident), you get the VAR to ref whether their mate could have made a clear and obvious mistake. There are so many avenues to exploit here to get exactly the result you want and defend that stance.


Someone mentionned above about the Stones/Pep injury/comments and I actually agree with Pep here. Whether or not that actual incident was offside, allowing play to continue, especially when a play is obviously offside is nonsense and leads to goals, corners, injuries and loss of positional advantage, none of which have to happen if you just raise the flag for the guy who is clearly 2-3m offside. You can't uninjure a player because you bring it back for a free kick. You can't unaward a corner. If enough time/passes have passed, you can't unaward a goal*. And the free kick is never taken from the spot of the offside. Stupidity.


*at the referee's discretion

The general point about stopping play when a player is clearly offside is fine, but in the instance last night Beto was absolutely not clearly offside, so its irrelevant.

If the ball goes out for a corner then it does get unawarded by the linesman then raising his flag and bringing play back, so not sure what point you're trying to make there?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:59:26 pm
The general point about stopping play when a player is clearly offside is fine, but in the instance last night Beto was absolutely not clearly offside, so its irrelevant.

If the ball goes out for a corner then it does get unawarded by the linesman then raising his flag and bringing play back, so not sure what point you're trying to make there?

But it doesn't get unawarded, that's the point. They continue on as if nothing happened. How often have you seen it being brought back ?
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 03:29:43 pm
Because VAR is not about getting decisions correct (i.e.: re-reffing the game), but about trying to ascertain if the ref made a clear and obvious error.
Baffling. That contradicts the laws of the game no? Eg allowing legitimate goals scored.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:32:17 pm
The scene also highlights another thing. When do they actually send refs to the monitor? I honestly have no idea. The Gakpo goal is a perfect example for me in terms of letting the ref have another look at it. If he then says, yeah, I think there's a foul there, then whatever. The situation is unclear enough about whether it's a foul or not to have the ref take another look. Then you have other situations where the decisions is basically completely clear and they send the ref to the monitor (like Harvey's disallowed goal).
Good point.. I honestly have no fucking clue. It's as predictable as the weather their decisions.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:14:35 pm
Reminder...

https://twitter.com/specialistmacca/status/1740092586952642934?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g

The first Arsenal handball is from last season, isn't it? Still there's a good 10-12 points in there.

Be interesting to have exactly the same incidents being given/refused for other teams right after ours. I'm pretty sure you could find multiple examples.
To give a penalty last night for hand ball when the shot is blasted at the man from 2 yards away is bad enough.

To allow Luke Shaw to get away with handling the ball because he can't control a slow, looping cross.

Anti-football.
Quote from: Kuytinho on Today at 10:52:01 am
That's a new one. Let's see how long that lasts before they remember that practically every slide tackle has arm above shoulder.
Would explain the one we got at Bournemouth last season iirc.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:14:35 pm
Reminder...

https://twitter.com/specialistmacca/status/1740092586952642934?s=46&t=MtffGs-medlqL9d-G5Sm3g
Someone should be putting these videos out on media websites. Its a fucking disgrace.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:38:25 pm
Thing with the Gakpo disallowed goal is, if they can see it isn't a foul why they choose not to get involved. Isn't that an obvious error? Literally no one I've seen / heard have said it's a foul.

That would be when VAR is used though. Clear and obvious is something the referee hasnt seen or has seen something and interpreted it wrongly for eg giving a foul for a dive.
Well given the goalie wasn't getting that shot anyway, they didn't have to and shouldn't have called it back because Mo got pushed into his line of sight. they just used discretion to fuck us, which we knew already.

If Gallagher's right and its either or (pen -offside) the rule needs to be amended to include a situation where a player gets pushed into the line of sight. the push is a foul by definition, but because its in the box most people and Gallagher say its not enough of a foul to whistle up a pen (goal) and i agree, so why would you use that minor foul to take a goal AWAY. Suddenly the push IS worth a goal after all. Just against the wrong damn team.

fuck off Tierney. fuck off Hooper.
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:05:18 pm
But it doesn't get unawarded, that's the point. They continue on as if nothing happened. How often have you seen it being brought back ?

If it doesn't get brought back it's because the linesman didn't think it was offside.
