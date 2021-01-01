Why does it have to be a pen on the push of Mo?
He's pushed. Simple as.
Because its in the Laws of the Game?
1. Direct free kickA direct free kick is awarded
if a player commits any of the following offences against an opponent in a manner considered by the referee to be careless,
reckless or using excessive force:
charges
jumps at
kicks or attempts to kickpushes
strikes or attempts to strike (including head-butt)
tackles or challenges
trips or attempts to trip
If an offence involves contact it is penalised by a direct free kick or penalty kick.Careless is when a player shows a lack of attention or consideration when making a challenge or acts without precaution. No disciplinary sanction is needed
Reckless is when a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent and must be cautioned
Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent offA direct free kick
is awarded if a player commits any of the following offences:
a handball offence (except for the goalkeeper within their penalty area)
holds an opponentimpedes an opponent with contact
bites or spits at someone on the team lists or a match official
throws an object at the ball, opponent or match official, or makes contact with the ball with a held objecthttps://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct