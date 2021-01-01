The crazy thing is that if he hasn't given it as a foul the goal would have stood. How can a ref be both right and wrong at the same time?



Because VAR is not about getting decisions correct (i.e.: re-reffing the game), but about trying to ascertain if the ref made a clear and obvious error.So not only do you get the VAR to ref the incident itself (allowing for actual binary re-reffing of the incident), you get the VAR to ref whether their mate could have made a clear and obvious mistake. There are so many avenues to exploit here to get exactly the result you want and defend that stance.Someone mentionned above about the Stones/Pep injury/comments and I actually agree with Pep here. Whether or not that actual incident was offside, allowing play to continue, especially when a play is obviously offside is nonsense and leads to goals, corners, injuries and loss of positional advantage, none of which have to happen if you just raise the flag for the guy who is clearly 2-3m offside. You can't uninjure a player because you bring it back for a free kick. You can't unaward a corner. If enough time/passes have passed, you can't unaward a goal*. And the free kick is never taken from the spot of the offside. Stupidity.*at the referee's discretion