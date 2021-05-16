Italian league full of corruption, Barca been paying refs since the early 00's, you'd have to be extremely naive to say its a wild shout that money is 100% NOT changing hands. There is no proof anyone is taking backhanders and I'm not accusing anyone of doing so, but it's not something you can confidently say cannot or does not happen.



Aye you'd need to be naive to think it COULDNT happen.But thats like the last I dunno....since the invention of football? This season though....if people actually need evidence of officials receiving payments from owners of clubs they've directly helped with dodgy decisions, its there isnt it? Evidence is literally in the bank accounts of Darren England and the others who went on the jolly boys outing to UAE. Note that its not happened before or since, this isn't a weekly thing. It was a one off. I'm genuinely not sure it could be any clearer actually. Although I'm sure the owners of a club who have broken the rules as often as they have wouldn't be so blatant....Can you imagine if John Henry paid Craig Pawson to come and be a special guest official for a Red Sox game, flew him over on a private jet on Wednesday, wined and dined him all day, let him do his thing on Wednesday evening, flew him back on a private jet on Thursday, and then at the weekend he refereed a Man City game and sent off Haaland and Rodri for fuck all amd they lost? It'd be a national scandal, they'd probably close down the PL until they could investigate further and I'm pretty sure we wouldnt just get the same pitiful apology and the guy who did it on holiday for a couple of weeks on full pay before returning like nothing ever happened.