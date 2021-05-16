« previous next »
Reply #22600 on: Today at 11:26:28 am
Reply #22601 on: Today at 11:27:43 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 10:18:57 am
Duh!.... Its a conspiracy, its corrupt. Its underhand deceitful shenanigans by the illuminati.

Stop talking out of your arse.

If some dickhead is biased then that doesn't need a fucking shadowy organisation of hundreds of people with weird handshakes and a fetish for goat fiddling
Reply #22602 on: Today at 11:30:23 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:25:22 am
That sounds like the same thing.

Corruption shouts, as in money changing hands to influence a decision, is a wild shout. But.....if an official officiates 'extra curricular' in the UAE in a midweek game, I'd imagine for very good money, in a league owned by people who also own a Premier League club, and that same official is then employed in a weekend PL game and inexplicably makes one of the dodgiest decisions ever seen in football to deny a goal to that same clubs ^^^^ biggest rivals AND the side who were going to go above that ^^^^ side with a win, and listening back to the audio clearly rushed it through for seemingly absolutely no reason....then I think even corruption shouts are probably not as wild as they have been previously.

The point stands again and again and again. PGMOL aren't answerable to anyone. We complain. To who? Howard Webb. Great. South Yorkshire Polices finest who was famously biased towards United during his refereeing career and has since spent many a year living it up in Saudi Arabia. He's THE guy. People slate the club for not doing anything. We went pretty big after the Diaz goal, and the head honcho came out in his special with Michael Owen and essentially said 'Yeah sorry, human error, nothing more to be said. Naughty Darren, two weeks off with pay and we'll get you back in after. Oh and be a bit less laddy when you're making scandalous decisions please'.

Italian league full of corruption, Barca been paying refs since the early 00's, you'd have to be extremely naive to say its a wild shout that money is 100% NOT changing hands. There is no proof anyone is taking backhanders and I'm not accusing anyone of doing so, but it's not something you can confidently say cannot or does not happen.
Reply #22603 on: Today at 11:33:14 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 11:12:20 am
Oxymoron

Just because he doesn't play for us anymore isn't a reason for that!
Reply #22604 on: Today at 11:36:22 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:04:53 am
Doesn't have to involve money - Tierney has a personal issue with Klopp and that influences his decisions in our games, that's bent (He's also had an issue with LFC before the spat with Klopp).

Taylor is from Wythenshawe, Utd supporting family, Utd supporting area, he'll have at minimum an unconscious bias against us - he's clever when he refs our games, gives fouls against us he doesn't give for us, doesn't play advantage.

Kavanagh is from Ashton Under Lyne - even though it's close to the Etihad, its still mainly a Utd area, Been told he's 100% not a City fan, 95% certain Utd fan. Somehow doesn't give us a penalty for a blatant handball

Coote - always gives shockers against us - thinks bouncing the ball with your hand is not handball

Darren England - enough said.
And this is the problem. There is absolutely no way when theyre back at home, they arent being influenced by friends and family. How can you mingle with season ticket holders of certain clubs and then go out and actually dictate their results? I dont mind admitting that if I was a ref and my family had been on at me about the need for City to drop points, Id be tempted to fuck them over if it benefited Liverpool, thats human nature. Makes the people around you happy and less grief for you. The recruitment of refs and the flimsy checks around which club do you support? is the issue.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Reply #22605 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:30:23 am
Italian league full of corruption, Barca been paying refs since the early 00's, you'd have to be extremely naive to say its a wild shout that money is 100% NOT changing hands. There is no proof anyone is taking backhanders and I'm not accusing anyone of doing so, but it's not something you can confidently say cannot or does not happen.

Aye you'd need to be naive to think it COULDNT happen.

But thats like the last I dunno....since the invention of football? This season though....if people actually need evidence of officials receiving payments from owners of clubs they've directly helped with dodgy decisions, its there isnt it? Evidence is literally in the bank accounts of Darren England and the others who went on the jolly boys outing to UAE. Note that its not happened before or since, this isn't a weekly thing. It was a one off. I'm genuinely not sure it could be any clearer actually. Although I'm sure the owners of a club who have broken the rules as often as they have wouldn't be so blatant....

Can you imagine if John Henry paid Craig Pawson to come and be a special guest official for a Red Sox game, flew him over on a private jet on Wednesday, wined and dined him all day, let him do his thing on Wednesday evening, flew him back on a private jet on Thursday, and then at the weekend he refereed a Man City game and sent off Haaland and Rodri for fuck all amd they lost? It'd be a national scandal, they'd probably close down the PL until they could investigate further and I'm pretty sure we wouldnt just get the same pitiful apology and the guy who did it on holiday for a couple of weeks on full pay before returning like nothing ever happened.
Reply #22606 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm
I have seen mentioned here that some people attribute the Diaz at Spurs debacle to pure incompetence as evidenced by the audio tapes of the numpties in action (or inaction, more accurately). But I think this was a 'sinister' one. Why was the freeze frame not put on the screen at the time? Stinks.
Reply #22607 on: Today at 01:21:38 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:08:33 am
That is widely regarded as a terrible decision, and absolutely should have been called as offside. Akanji is clearly interfering with play in the offside position.

Salah was in the keeper's eyeline, the likelihood of a save is irrelevant. Was always going to get given offside.

The shove part of it is interesting. You aren't allowed just push players off the ball, but the ref is never going to give that. It's unfair but one you've got to take unfortunately.

The first one is a very very hard call on Nuñez. Not all contact is a foul they say... Charlie Taylor chucks himself to the ground after a bad touch. But the ref blew for it. Never getting overturned.

Why is the likelihood of a save irrelevant?
Reply #22608 on: Today at 01:58:51 pm
The way I look at it is, Ali makes that save.

Why award lesser keepers?  :P

The reaction of the keeper when the ball went in the net, wasn't one of waving his arms because his view was blocked. So, to me, VAR invented the excuse to disallow the goal.
