« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1141391 times)

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,843
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm »
Hasn't Boly's second yellow been rescinded yet?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm
^ that is a mental one, especially in the context of ours getting disallowed.

It'll be a line of sight reason. Just wait for PGMOL's PR mouthpiece to get his usual brief, then we'll have the understanding
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22562 on: Today at 01:42:56 am »
If the European Super League promised no VAR and no English refs I'd be all in favour!
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,344
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22563 on: Today at 01:48:01 am »
I'd understand Gakpo's goal being disallowed if VAR didn't exist.
It did look like Nunez fouled the defender watching live, but it was clear on each and every replay he didn't.
The defender didn't even complain.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22564 on: Today at 01:52:20 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:48:01 am
I'd understand Gakpo's goal being disallowed if VAR didn't exist.
It did look like Nunez fouled the defender watching live, but it was clear on each and every replay he didn't.
The defender didn't even complain.

If it had of been allowed on field, VAR would not have overturned it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,344
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22565 on: Today at 01:55:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:52:20 am
If it had of been allowed on field, VAR would not have overturned it.

Wouldn't be confident of that. The VAR asked Tierney to have a look to see if Salah was interfering after being shoved into an offside position and never bothered to ask him to have a look at the shove.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,886
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22566 on: Today at 03:08:21 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm
^ that is a mental one, especially in the context of ours getting disallowed.
Whatever money buys.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 03:41:04 am »
The people wanking over the refs making themselves look more fucking stupid every day.

Explain those bullshit decisions,

Bent as fuck and obviously as bent as fuck
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,464
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 03:44:11 am »
Oh and if you want to review a truly hopeless news source with zero fucking understanding of anything - read the fucking laughable Guardian match report


And people pay these useless inbred fuckers?  :lmao
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 03:44:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm
Tierney hates us. Any 50:50 goes against us. Hell even 70:30 in our favour. He's a prick.

5 years ago Tierney was cutting kids and pensioners hair in a barbers shop in Wigan.
I hope he wasnt as bad at that job as he is with his present.

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 03:50:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 03:44:13 am
5 years ago Tierney was cutting kids and pensioners hair in a barbers shop in Wigan.
I hope he wasnt as bad at that job as he is with his present.



Week 1: cut a kid's ear off with the scissors, relegated to using clippers only
Week 2: cut a pensioner's ear off with the clippers
Week 3: given a straight razor and a mountain of cocaine
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 06:26:13 am »
Not really a VAR grumble but Tierney's application of the advantage rule near the end was... odd.  He still had his arms aloft indicating he was playing an advantage when the Burnley player intercepted the pass and started running in on our goal.

It was really poor play from Endo but Tierney should still have brought it back for the foul two seconds earlier.  If it had led to a goal I'm not sure what the VAR would have made of it (well, I am - but I'm not sure what they should have made of it).
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 07:19:18 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 03:41:04 am
The people wanking over the refs making themselves look more fucking stupid every day.

Explain those bullshit decisions,

Bent as fuck and obviously as bent as fuck

Out of interest if you think its bent, who do you think is paying for it and what do you think is the agenda?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,038
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 07:20:22 am »
Would also love to know who's wanking over the refs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22574 on: Today at 07:40:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:26:13 am
Not really a VAR grumble but Tierney's application of the advantage rule near the end was... odd.  He still had his arms aloft indicating he was playing an advantage when the Burnley player intercepted the pass and started running in on our goal.

It was really poor play from Endo but Tierney should still have brought it back for the foul two seconds earlier.  If it had led to a goal I'm not sure what the VAR would have made of it (well, I am - but I'm not sure what they should have made of it).

Although the VAR protocols are fluid and unknownable to mere mortals, I very much doubt overturning a decision to play advantage would be in scope.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22575 on: Today at 08:37:12 am »
Personally thought it was a foul at first but every single replay shows there was no contact. How bad do VAR officials need to be to not signal that it wasn't a foul. Doesn't this meet the threshold of 'clear and obvious'? Tierney blew for a foul, it was objectively not a foul - that should be 'clear and obvious', no?

Like, it's a shitshow at present because the rules aren't applied consistently, but it appears that they aren't even trying to apply it consistently.

I was listening to TAW the other day and Neil said something about consistency and him never expecting it to be consistent, but I disagree. I think there must be a small degree of consistency at, the very least, the application of VAR.

Like, just make Tierney look at the screen. You make him look at the screen for the fucking offside (which until just recently I wasn't even really aware that Salah was shoved into an offside position), so make him look at the screen for the fucking 'foul'.

Ultimately where I agree with most everyone I think is that I think all the referees want to be the stars of the show but these c*nts forget, no one is showing up to watch the Anthony Taylor / Paul Tierney / Random Ref shitshow - we're here to watch Mo Salah, VvD and Alison Becker ply their trade. They need to be humble enough to know that they are there to facilatate proceedings, not to be embroiled in it.

How often have we said that the best refereeing performances are the ones where you barely notice them? Why is it, week in and week out there's at least a bunch of decisions a game where the focus shifts away from football and to the referees? It's insane.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22576 on: Today at 08:40:59 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:26:13 am
Not really a VAR grumble but Tierney's application of the advantage rule near the end was... odd.  He still had his arms aloft indicating he was playing an advantage when the Burnley player intercepted the pass and started running in on our goal.

It was really poor play from Endo but Tierney should still have brought it back for the foul two seconds earlier.  If it had led to a goal I'm not sure what the VAR would have made of it (well, I am - but I'm not sure what they should have made of it).

If control of the ball is uncertain and there's an advantage called, play could stop if the team who had the advantage didn't come away with the ball or if the situation doesn't resolve itself quickly to their advantage.
If the team who has the advantage gains control of the ball after the situation that generated the advantage has resolved and makes a deliberate footballing action (passing), the advantage is over.

So here he could have blown up while the ping-pong over on the sideline was going on, but once we came away with the ball, he's essentially just signalling that there had been an advantage, not that one was still ongoing.

Had Endo's intercepted pass resulted in a goal for Burnley, it would not have been called back.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,539
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22577 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
Hasn't Boly's second yellow been rescinded yet?
Good question, given that VAR couldn't intervene the fuckers should at least rescind it - any news anyone?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 09:00:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:40:21 am
Although the VAR protocols are fluid and unknownable to mere mortals, I very much doubt overturning a decision to play advantage would be in scope.

Nope the goal would have stood.

Yet if Tierney hadn't seen it as a foul and didn't play advantage, it would have been ruled out for the foul because it was the same phase of play (similar to Villa's goal being ruled out against Sheffield United). It's a fucked up world we live in.

Quote from: John C on Today at 08:46:48 am
Good question, given that VAR couldn't intervene the fuckers should at least rescind it - any news anyone?

They don't rescind yellow cards unless its a case of mistaken identity. Another fucked up part of the process. Boly served his ban yesterday.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:25 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 09:01:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:26:13 am
Not really a VAR grumble but Tierney's application of the advantage rule near the end was... odd.  He still had his arms aloft indicating he was playing an advantage when the Burnley player intercepted the pass and started running in on our goal.

It was really poor play from Endo but Tierney should still have brought it back for the foul two seconds earlier.  If it had led to a goal I'm not sure what the VAR would have made of it (well, I am - but I'm not sure what they should have made of it).
But advantage had occured.
To the opposition.  Perfect!


...Tierney.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,015
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22580 on: Today at 09:04:53 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:19:18 am
Out of interest if you think its bent, who do you think is paying for it and what do you think is the agenda?

Doesn't have to involve money - Tierney has a personal issue with Klopp and that influences his decisions in our games, that's bent (He's also had an issue with LFC before the spat with Klopp).

Taylor is from Wythenshawe, Utd supporting family, Utd supporting area, he'll have at minimum an unconscious bias against us - he's clever when he refs our games, gives fouls against us he doesn't give for us, doesn't play advantage.

Kavanagh is from Ashton Under Lyne - even though it's close to the Etihad, its still mainly a Utd area, Been told he's 100% not a City fan, 95% certain Utd fan. Somehow doesn't give us a penalty for a blatant handball

Coote - always gives shockers against us - thinks bouncing the ball with your hand is not handball

Darren England - enough said.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:54 am by "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22581 on: Today at 09:24:25 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:04:53 am
Doesn't have to involve money - Tierney has a personal issue with Klopp and that influences his decisions in our games, that's bent (He's also had an issue with LFC before the spat with Klopp).

Taylor is from Wythenshawe, Utd supporting family, Utd supporting area, he'll have at minimum an unconscious bias against us - he's clever when he refs our games, gives fouls against us he doesn't give for us, doesn't play advantage.

Kavanagh is from Ashton Under Lyne - even though it's close to the Etihad, its still mainly a Utd area, Been told he's 100% not a City fan, 95% certain Utd fan. Somehow doesn't give us a penalty for a blatant handball

Coote - always gives shockers against us - thinks bouncing the ball with your hand is not handball

Darren England - enough said.

Would personally argue that bent suggests that someone is getting paid or at least deliberately influencing decisions in order to achieve a certain outcome.

Ive no real doubt that referees generally allow their own personal bias to influence decisions and they should really be disciplined for that, its just the constant corruption shouts I see when Im yet to really hear a convincing argument for whose paying and what theyre paying for.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Up
« previous next »
 