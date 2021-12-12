Personally thought it was a foul at first but every single replay shows there was no contact. How bad do VAR officials need to be to not signal that it wasn't a foul. Doesn't this meet the threshold of 'clear and obvious'? Tierney blew for a foul, it was objectively not a foul - that should be 'clear and obvious', no?



Like, it's a shitshow at present because the rules aren't applied consistently, but it appears that they aren't even trying to apply it consistently.



I was listening to TAW the other day and Neil said something about consistency and him never expecting it to be consistent, but I disagree. I think there must be a small degree of consistency at, the very least, the application of VAR.



Like, just make Tierney look at the screen. You make him look at the screen for the fucking offside (which until just recently I wasn't even really aware that Salah was shoved into an offside position), so make him look at the screen for the fucking 'foul'.



Ultimately where I agree with most everyone I think is that I think all the referees want to be the stars of the show but these c*nts forget, no one is showing up to watch the Anthony Taylor / Paul Tierney / Random Ref shitshow - we're here to watch Mo Salah, VvD and Alison Becker ply their trade. They need to be humble enough to know that they are there to facilatate proceedings, not to be embroiled in it.



How often have we said that the best refereeing performances are the ones where you barely notice them? Why is it, week in and week out there's at least a bunch of decisions a game where the focus shifts away from football and to the referees? It's insane.