The referee has totally changed this game.



This is the problem with these Hollywood officials. They have the power to turn games on their heads at their own whim. It's absolutely scandalous.It just cannot be right that I was longing for the final whistle after just 55 minutes of a game which we had absolutely dominated and the opposition hadn't had a single shot on goal. I was feeling that way because when you show a team that's down and out that you will wrongly keep disallowing the killer goal, you give them hope and encouragement. You say to them "have a go, you've nothing to lose." That's exactly what happened. It gave Burnley confidence and encouragement.The officials completely altered that game artificially. It's a complete disgrace, and comes on top of a number of horribly glaring and costly errors* in Liverpool games recently.*I'll say errors just to be kind because the alternative is too disturbing.