VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22520 on: Today at 07:49:53 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:34:14 pm
People keep repeating this line, what can the ckub do (complain to the PL) as they can't complain to PGMOL directly. None of the clubs can "take action", the PL need to fucking sort their appointed match officials organisation.

More fuss needs to be made about the allocation of referees. There's no way City or United would put up with having a Scouse ref every week (or Arsenal at the moment).

Tierney and Coote in particular. (Taylor and Kavanagh are bad enough) We've had that Darren England taken off our games, after costing us several key matches, but that just means a higher percentage of Manchester officials to give us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22521 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 07:35:34 pm
I have never been so pissed off with us winning! That decision to chalk off our 2nd goal!!

I agree Mo was offside and interfering by being in the eye line of the keeper, but how did he end up there!? Because he was pushed!!

You can make a weak argument that maybe the keeper saves the shot if Mo is not in his eye line......but what do the officials do there? Disallow the goal and give pen......never going to happen!

Do use some common sense! Bunch of utter tw4ts!

Next time the defender can just push the attacker into the keeper and the keeper can claim a foul!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22522 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:03:44 pm
The referee has totally changed this game.
This is the problem with these Hollywood officials. They have the power to turn games on their heads at their own whim. It's absolutely scandalous.

It just cannot be right that I was longing for the final whistle after just 55 minutes of a game which we had absolutely dominated and the opposition hadn't had a single shot on goal. I was feeling that way because when you show a team that's down and out that you will wrongly keep disallowing the killer goal, you give them hope and encouragement. You say to them "have a go, you've nothing to lose." That's exactly what happened. It gave Burnley confidence and encouragement.

The officials completely altered that game artificially. It's a complete disgrace, and comes on top of a number of horribly glaring and costly errors* in Liverpool games recently.


*I'll say errors just to be kind because the alternative is too disturbing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22523 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm

Gakpo goal disallowed on 28' (Tierney gives foul; VAR back him up) - https://twitter.com/DuncanVis/status/1739707712773018080 & https://v.redd.it/r6jst78slo8c1

Elliott disallowed goal on 55' (VAR; VAR does not show Salah being pushed by defender into an offside position) - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1739720253708365826 & https://dubz.co/v/7zr5w4 & https://twitter.com/BarLFC/status/1739719905618899063 & https://twitter.com/FctvPl442/status/1739718659625378204 &
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22524 on: Today at 07:55:48 pm
The thing I find weird is the commentators know what the decision will be before we know.

Do they have a feed to VAR?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22525 on: Today at 07:56:55 pm
Is it Anchorman where theres no teleprompter for the reporter and his mind cant compute what the fuck to do?

A good reflection of the officials if its not spelled out to them they can only refer to the letter of the law and theyre up shits creek if they have to think for themselves
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22526 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:41:59 pm


Refuse to partake in the league next season unless VAR is binned

Binning Var wouldn't fix anything, it would just make it simpler for us to be fucked over as they'd only have to cheat us once per decision rather than the twice we have now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22527 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:28:53 pm
As long as the people who run our club don't take action then I'll remain not arsed.

Just don't get this argument at all. We've no idea what the club has or is doing behind the scenes.

Laying blame on the Club is just well, pretty wankery.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22528 on: Today at 08:00:38 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:41:59 pm


Refuse to partake in the league next season unless VAR is binned


Fuck that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22529 on: Today at 08:02:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:58:08 pm
Just don't get this argument at all. We've no idea what the club has or is doing behind the scenes.

Laying blame on the Club is just well, pretty wankery.


For a start we need out in the open, not behind the scenes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22530 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:51:23 pm
Just make it up as you go along. Then apologize, sometimes, after.

As i said...lol.

Though we won't be getting any apology this time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22531 on: Today at 08:05:08 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22532 on: Today at 08:07:05 pm
There is nothing the club can do publicly. Because if they do what supporters want, the club will look like whigning babies and not to be taken seriously.

As oppose to being pussies who just take our lumps and like it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22533 on: Today at 08:07:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:05:08 pm
There is nothing the club can do publicly. Because if they do what supporters want, the club will look like whigning babies and not to be taken seriously.

We would look like Arsenal and Arteta and how everyone laughed at them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22534 on: Today at 08:09:19 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:05:08 pm
There is nothing the club can do publicly. Because if they do what supporters want, the club will look like whigning babies and not to be taken seriously.

Allies in the media would help. Carragher has a big profile and doesn't use it for our benefit at all. Neville is always setting agendas, either for United or against us.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22535 on: Today at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:48 pm
The thing I find weird is the commentators know what the decision will be before we know.

Do they have a feed to VAR?

They're handed the script before kick off
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22536 on: Today at 08:26:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:07:05 pm
As oppose to being pussies who just take our lumps and like it.

Is comprehending -- publicly-- a problem.

If the club are doing something behind the scenes, it's not up to the club to make it public.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22537 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:26:45 pm
Is comprehending -- publicly-- a problem.



No, I just do not agree with you.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22538 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:02:49 pm

For a start we need out in the open, not behind the scenes.

And you think that will go down well? In the media? With opposition fans? We'd instantly become a laughing stock and it would achieve fuck all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22539 on: Today at 08:52:56 pm
Still looking for that replay that demonstrates that Nunez made any contact with Charlie Taylor whatsoever. Suspect I'll be waiting an eternity.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22540 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:58:08 pm
Just don't get this argument at all. We've no idea what the club has or is doing behind the scenes.

Laying blame on the Club is just well, pretty wankery.
:thumbup

Yeah, it's our club that's the problem  ::)


Toddlers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22541 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:51:00 pm
And you think that will go down well? In the media? With opposition fans? We'd instantly become a laughing stock and it would achieve fuck all.

Ahh the media, the same media that is always so fair when it comes to the City and its people.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22542 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 09:05:14 pm
:thumbup

Yeah, it's our club that's the problem  ::)


Toddlers


Wanting the Club to fight is not the same as blaming the Club.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22543 on: Today at 09:15:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:37:36 pm
They need to call a press conference and show each and every time we've been fucked over, not because of a stupid c*nts interpretation but because they're not giving US a level playing field.


That's what we should fucking do, are we really out of order for wanting the owners/suits to fight for US, because the Club is US & we fucking well deserve better as do the Boss and players.

Do you remember Rafa's facts? Do you then remember the shit he got? Do you then remember Webb doing everything he could do assist Utd after they went 2 down at home to Spurs?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22544 on: Today at 09:18:46 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:15:50 pm
Do you remember Rafa's facts? Do you then remember the shit he got? Do you then remember Webb doing everything he could do assist Utd after they went 2 down at home to Spurs?


And, what they going to do, start fucking us over  ;D

I just want us to put video evidence out, don't even comment, just put all of them on out youtube channel.
