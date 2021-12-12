« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 556 557 558 559 560 [561]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1137735 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22400 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:52:09 am
Coote was back refereeing the day after the Arsenal match and is back in the VAR booth tomorrow, for Everton vs Man City no less. He hasn't even been given the pointless one game demotion.

Good process boys.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22401 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
It makes no difference if someone is corrupt or biased. In either case, it is wrong.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,575
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22402 on: Today at 01:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:48:41 am
It was certainly a penalty, whether he meant to do it not. One of the clearest hand ball pens you'll ever see. I'm not denying that at all.

It's possible that Coote is unfit to be a referee because he is "emotionally against us". But if he is, then I suspect there are officials who are "emotionally for us." How you prove these things, I don't know.

It's likely, I think, that Coote is incompetent and has no feel for the game. There's plenty of evidence for that. And Coote is not the only one. Most Premier League referees are of poor quality. They seem to lack a basic understanding of how football is played and it provokes them into making terrible decisions. All teams seem to suffer from this, not just us. You won't find a fan base anywhere who believes they get the rub of the green.

VAR is a good innovation. But it's had rotten consequences because it has increased the decision-making opportunities, and therefore the power, of these poor-quality referees. To take just one piece of evidence. Why on earth do most VAR officials think it's a good idea to rely on slow-motion replays to make a decision? Or even worse, a single frozen frame to determine whether a foul has been committed. It shows tremendous ignorance for the game.

Emotionally for Liverpool fc

A neutral person

That's a new one 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22403 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm »
Large number of staff with Greater Manchester links managed by a leader formerly employed by South Yorkshire Police.
Nothing to see here.....
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,338
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22404 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 01:22:28 pm
Large number of staff with Greater Manchester links managed by a leader formerly employed by South Yorkshire Police.
Nothing to see here.....

As has been said many times, absolutely baffling that people completely dismiss the idea of corruption in the richest league in the world, especially when you look at some of the owners and then managers who are convicted drug cheats.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,476
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22405 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:52:09 am
Coote was back refereeing the day after the Arsenal match and is back in the VAR booth tomorrow, for Everton vs Man City no less. He hasn't even been given the pointless one game demotion.

And there's the corruption for all to see. Covering up for a mate falls under the definition of corruption. Whether there's more than that, I don't know, but corruption is an appropriate term either way.

I could accept the ineptness defence if they were held accountable, but I can't think of any line of work where you can be this bad at your job and face no consequences (apart from politics).
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22406 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
Let's put it this way then: what's more likely on the balance of probablilities? That a non-trivial number of trained officials, presumably given the best training possible, who have worked their way to the top level by refereeing for years and years and gaining lots of experience, and who are vaunted as the best examples of officiating currently available, all happen to be inept to the point of knowing less than average joes watching the telly...

...or that they are in fact not particularly inept, but that the culture of officiating in which they work is so relaxed, so forgiving and so unconcerned with maintaining high standards and following best practice, that they just make decisions on a whim at any given moment; that they let their human emotions, their preferences, their likes and dislikes, even just whether they are in a snarky mood or not, affect the decisions that they make in a given moment?

One presupposes major flaws in the whole officiating setup, and in the selection, training and promotion of officials; intrinsic problems from the ground up. The other suggests that a bunch of otherwise trained, experienced and capable blokes are grifting because they know they'll get away with it.

Seriously, we can all only hope that we can find friends and life partners who will stand up for us, cover for us and defend us in the way PGMOL do for their referees

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22407 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 03:22:12 pm
Let's put it this way then: what's more likely on the balance of probablilities? That a non-trivial number of trained officials, presumably given the best training possible, who have worked their way to the top level by refereeing for years and years and gaining lots of experience, and who are vaunted as the best examples of officiating currently available, all happen to be inept to the point of knowing less than average joes watching the telly...

...or that they are in fact not particularly inept, but that the culture of officiating in which they work is so relaxed, so forgiving and so unconcerned with maintaining high standards and following best practice, that they just make decisions on a whim at any given moment; that they let their human emotions, their preferences, their likes and dislikes, even just whether they are in a snarky mood or not, affect the decisions that they make in a given moment?

One presupposes major flaws in the whole officiating setup, and in the selection, training and promotion of officials; intrinsic problems from the ground up. The other suggests that a bunch of otherwise trained, experienced and capable blokes are grifting because they know they'll get away with it.

Seriously, we can all only hope that we can find friends and life partners who will stand up for us, cover for us and defend us in the way PGMOL do for their referees
They dont even have to explain their mistakes. It really is the dream job. Get paid thousands , paid jollies all over the world, and you can be as shite as you want at your job.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22408 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:25:41 pm
They dont even have to explain their mistakes. It really is the dream job. Get paid thousands , paid jollies all over the world, and you can be as shite as you want at your job.

Just make it up as you go along. Then apologize, sometimes, after.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22409 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:47:25 pm
And there's the corruption for all to see. Covering up for a mate falls under the definition of corruption. Whether there's more than that, I don't know, but corruption is an appropriate term either way.

I could accept the ineptness defence if they were held accountable, but I can't think of any line of work where you can be this bad at your job and face no consequences (apart from politics).

Antony Taylor was the best example of this, this season. Demoted to the Championship for being shit, then in the Championship made the most horrendous decision imaginable.. so got promoted back to the Premier League for the following game week. Even when they hand out a consequence it's just to give off the impression that they are doing something.

It would be like us calling Carvalho back from his less than impressive loan spell at Leipzig and saying here you go, you can start our next 10 games.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:15:35 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,087
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22410 on: Today at 05:59:57 pm »
Another crap decision.
Logged

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22411 on: Today at 06:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:59:57 pm
Another crap decision.

The Burnley player knew he wasnt fouled. Put his hands on his head knowing he made a mistake.

VAR swooping in as always to defend the ref.
Logged

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22412 on: Today at 06:01:47 pm »
If he hadnt blown when the goal was scored Im very sure VAR would be silent. Clearly not working..
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22413 on: Today at 06:02:15 pm »
Thats on Tierney again, VAR were never going to overall that on-field decision.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Irishred1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22414 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
Another game another poor var call
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22415 on: Today at 06:03:17 pm »
VAR is a joke but that's on Tierney that. Ridiculous decision. Non-contact sport.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22416 on: Today at 06:04:00 pm »
We are never winning the league with all these Manc refs.

Laughable decision.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22417 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm »
Tierney refereeing as per his whim, as mentioned earlier

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22418 on: Today at 06:05:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:04:00 pm
We are never winning the league with all these Manc refs.

Laughable decision.

Another week another Manc fucks us over. The club will sit back and take it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,030
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22419 on: Today at 06:10:36 pm »
Shocking that. No one on the field thought that was a foul except Coote.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,185
  • And Could He Play!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22420 on: Today at 06:12:47 pm »
They need to be sat down in front of an independent panel shown the footage and asked to explain there decision i bet a lot of those bizarre decisions would stop then they need to be held accountable
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,901
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22421 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm »
Everyone predicted it before kick off so no surprise.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 556 557 558 559 560 [561]   Go Up
« previous next »
 