Let's put it this way then: what's more likely on the balance of probablilities? That a non-trivial number of trained officials, presumably given the best training possible, who have worked their way to the top level by refereeing for years and years and gaining lots of experience, and who are vaunted as the best examples of officiating currently available, all happen to be inept to the point of knowing less than average joes watching the telly...



...or that they are in fact not particularly inept, but that the culture of officiating in which they work is so relaxed, so forgiving and so unconcerned with maintaining high standards and following best practice, that they just make decisions on a whim at any given moment; that they let their human emotions, their preferences, their likes and dislikes, even just whether they are in a snarky mood or not, affect the decisions that they make in a given moment?



One presupposes major flaws in the whole officiating setup, and in the selection, training and promotion of officials; intrinsic problems from the ground up. The other suggests that a bunch of otherwise trained, experienced and capable blokes are grifting because they know they'll get away with it.



Seriously, we can all only hope that we can find friends and life partners who will stand up for us, cover for us and defend us in the way PGMOL do for their referees



