« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 555 556 557 558 559 [560]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1136679 times)

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22360 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm »
I think refs now know that if they make a mistake intentionally or not that var will bail them out one way or another  :wanker  :butt  :no
Hence the poor officiating week in week out

What they doing to us though is fucking criminal especially against spurs and arsenal  :no :no
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,462
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22361 on: Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm »
If you don't think its as bent as fuck by now then you're a fucking idiot.

It's that simple.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22362 on: Yesterday at 09:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
If you don't think its as bent as fuck by now then you're a fucking idiot.

It's that simple.
Indeed the corruption stinks
Anyone thinking otherwise is fucking mad
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22363 on: Yesterday at 09:25:35 pm »
Its like the entire footballing world can see its corrupt, yet nobody is doing a thing about it.

They are literally killing the game we all love.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,883
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22364 on: Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm »
I don't think it's 'corrupt' but I believe that the decisions are made to suit the narrative.
Logged

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22365 on: Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm »
I don't think it's corrupt. I mean, who is the corruption favouring? City and Newcastle are the ones with the money and they are both falling well behind so far this season
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22366 on: Today at 01:42:44 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
I don't think it's corrupt. I mean, who is the corruption favouring? City and Newcastle are the ones with the money and they are both falling well behind so far this season
'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.

What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.

They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so on

No grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22367 on: Today at 01:52:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:42:44 am
'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.

What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.

They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so on

No grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.

Perhaps then those that level the corruption allegation or call them bent as fuck should clarify what they mean 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22368 on: Today at 02:57:29 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:52:28 am
Perhaps then those that level the corruption allegation or call them bent as fuck should clarify what they mean 
Nah, no one asks you to imagine a global conspiracy planned and enacted by hooded figures meeting in an extinct volcano and twirling their moustaches manacingly while declaiming "Mu ha ha ha ha we vill make sure zat Man Zity win ze lig, fuq u scousers"

If you're gonna jump to such conclusions instead of the more likely and  pretty obvious notion that refs might be acting on their own whim, then it's your problem. ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22369 on: Today at 03:34:51 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:57:29 am
Nah, no one asks you to imagine a global conspiracy planned and enacted by hooded figures meeting in an extinct volcano and twirling their moustaches manacingly while declaiming "Mu ha ha ha ha we vill make sure zat Man Zity win ze lig, fuq u scousers"

If you're gonna jump to such conclusions instead of the more likely and  pretty obvious notion that refs might be acting on their own whim, then it's your problem. ;)

Well no because if you scroll up theres someone who said anyone who thinks that the referees are not bent as fuck is a fucking idiot. Its important to be clear what bent as fuck means because the fact of being an idiot is based on what that person means by bent as fuck. If we adopt your very charitable definition then how can anyone be sure that someone else isnt objectively a fucking idiot?

This thread is one of the longest running on rawk. Off the top of my head I can recall a few contradictory takes:

- refs are bought by Alsx Ferguson and so presumably favour Man Utd
- refs want city to win because they fly up to the Middle East to referee games. That contradicts 1 above.
- killer heels thinks refs favour Tottenham because of London bias.
- but why would they when another take is that refs are overwhelmingly from the Greater Manchester area.
- no doubt brown envelopes are being passed around. Thats a potentially libellous allegation without proof.
- but no, actually its because refs hate Klopp cause he calls them out. But that doesnt explain why other teams regularly get bad decisions going against them too.
- actually no, refs are proven to be corrupt because of what refs say on talkshows.
- no actually its because refs are English and hate Liverpool so we should get foreign refs to come in. But wont they then be doing exactly what others say English refs shouldnt be doing - flying out to do jobs elsewhere.

The above cant all be true. That means that each of these hot takes has a different idea of corruption and so the context in which the allegation is made must necessarily take connivance of that persons own definition of corruption surely.

Leave aside that your initial post more accurately describes incompetence rather than corruption. Applying decisions on a whim and not applying the laws of the game as written sounds like incompetence and not corruption.

Corruption requires more, like the concept of mens rea towards a preconceived and paid for goal. Put it in analogous terms. Barney and tubby seem to think that birds attacking the gavle goat constitutes an assault or an attack. But that cant be correct because birds are friendly and have no intention to assault the goat, theyre just eating. So the idea that birds eating the straw is an attack on the goat is ridiculous. This is the same thing - the allegation or idea that they are corrupt needs proof transcending refs being refs and doing job badly, which is incompetence surely and not corruption.

In any case, generally speaking as to accuracy I believe there are studies going around that objectively show that VAR gets way more right than it gets wrong, and is a net benefit to accuracy. One wouldnt say that Becker is a terrible keeper because he made a couple of howlers in isolated games. Hes still an excellent keeper and one of the top 3 in the world on past form. VARs mistakes are magnified because of the scrutiny and how its implemented in the Barclays, which admittedly is not perfect, and so we should seek solutions collaboratively instead of scapegoating it.
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22370 on: Today at 04:10:35 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 03:34:51 am
Well no because if you scroll up theres someone who said anyone who thinks that the referees are not bent as fuck is a fucking idiot. Its important to be clear what bent as fuck means because the fact of being an idiot is based on what that person means by bent as fuck. If we adopt your very charitable definition then how can anyone be sure that someone else isnt objectively a fucking idiot?
Firstly if you're going to take any of Andy's emissions seriously you have greater problems and secondly it's a verified fact that everyone here is a fucking idiot. ;)

Seriously, how seriously are you taking other people's disclaimations? Why do you need to treat it like something so crucial? People feel there's something not quite right about refereeing; they phrase it in many and varying ways often coloured by how pissed off they feel at that moment. Only a fucking idiot would take any of it literally because it's pretty obvious that no-one does, or can, know anything about any given referee's true intentions (or whether malintent pertains or not).

Quote
This thread is one of the longest running on rawk. Off the top of my head I can recall a few contradictory takes:

- refs are bought by Alsx Ferguson and so presumably favour Man Utd
- refs want city to win because they fly up to the Middle East to referee games. That contradicts 1 above.
- killer heels thinks refs favour Tottenham because of London bias.
- but why would they when another take is that refs are overwhelmingly from the Greater Manchester area.
- no doubt brown envelopes are being passed around. Thats a potentially libellous allegation without proof.
- but no, actually its because refs hate Klopp cause he calls them out. But that doesnt explain why other teams regularly get bad decisions going against them too.
- actually no, refs are proven to be corrupt because of what refs say on talkshows.
- no actually its because refs are English and hate Liverpool so we should get foreign refs to come in. But wont they then be doing exactly what others say English refs shouldnt be doing - flying out to do jobs elsewhere.

The above cant all be true. That means that each of these hot takes has a different idea of corruption and so the context in which the allegation is made must necessarily take connivance of that persons own definition of corruption surely.
Are we really supposed to take this seriously? The time and effort you have gone to to collate and list people's blatherings as if they have any meaningful value. They all add up to just one thing: a definite feeling that officiating is 'off' in some way. No-one really knows what's going on, so people say what feels possible or cathartic or good at the time. That's all.

But to play the game for a moment, as to varying theories, quite a lot of them can be "true at the same time" if different individual refs have different things in mind, at different times, on different days. While you've compiled some list, that's not a list that applies to one ref, one game, one day or even one season.

If, for the sake of argument, we agree that officials are not holding neutrality and fairness and strict adherence to the rules as sacrosanct, then the world is their oyster. They can make a decision today against LFC because they don't like Klopp and tomorrow against Wolves because they prefer Man U and who gives a fuck about Wolves anyway? They have no clout, their complaints won't result even in a handslap, and the next week against Arsenal because it'll make their 'mate' look better. Etc.

There's no necessary end goal; just referees being twats because they can; because there's very little oversight or accountability and because they will be protected by their colleagues, superiors and a complaisant media

Quote
Leave aside that your initial post more accurately describes incompetence rather than corruption. Applying decisions on a whim and not applying the laws of the game as written sounds like incompetence and not corruption.
I'd rather you didn't leave it aside being as I specifically addressed what 'corrupt' could mean when used off the cuff like this, and what it doesn't mean in that post.

Quote
Corruption requires more, like the concept of mens rea towards a preconceived and paid for goal. Put it in analogous terms. Barney and tubby seem to think that birds attacking the gavle goat constitutes an assault or an attack. But that cant be correct because birds are friendly and have no intention to assault the goat, theyre just eating. So the idea that birds eating the straw is an attack on the goat is ridiculous. This is the same thing - the allegation or idea that they are corrupt needs proof transcending refs being refs and doing job badly, which is incompetence surely and not corruption.
The problem here is that not everyone is using the word in the same way as your strict and restricted approach. How else can I explain this? People get pissed off and look for a word to hurl as they kick against the pricks. 'Corrupt' is a good one; it has weight and the right smell. More fool you if you take it as a legal or technical term as opposed to impassioned and aggrevated calumny.

Quote
In any case, generally speaking as to accuracy I believe there are studies going around that objectively show that VAR gets way more right than it gets wrong, and is a net benefit to accuracy. One wouldnt say that Becker is a terrible keeper because he made a couple of howlers in isolated games. Hes still an excellent keeper and one of the top 3 in the world on past form. VARs mistakes are magnified because of the scrutiny and how its implemented in the Barclays, which admittedly is not perfect, and so we should seek solutions collaboratively instead of scapegoating it.

Well that's a different topic altogether. My own view, which has evolved over time from an initial support for VAR, is that any benefits of accuracy that VAR might confer in instances where the decision is subjective, are not worth the time they take or the efffect upon the game, not celebrating goals etc. I would therefore prefer to lose VAR for subjective decisions and retain technology only for a) goal/no goal b) offside (Automated as far as possible) and c) mistaken identity and similar gaffes by refs.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:13:18 am by Ghost of Christmas RAWK »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22371 on: Today at 06:22:03 am »
They are corrupt in the same way all organisations that put notions of self-importance before collaboration and common goal are. They fell into a spin-cycle od mediocrity floating to the top and those little floating mediocrities will do anything to protect their position. It went reasonably unnoticed before, but VAR blew the lid off leaving them with nowhere to hide so they closed ranks and doubled down on self-preservation. Thats the whole sad, predictable story really. Average men protecting each other to preserve their unwarranted status.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22372 on: Today at 08:31:54 am »
The officials are corrupt as they quite clearly officiate how they want, rather than applying the laws of the game. Whatever reasons they have for giving the decisions they do, none of us can know, but its beyond question that they do not always apply the rules of the game. Its all just so easy for them too, they just do whatever they want, whether thats disallowing perfectly good goal for non existent offside, not giving penalties for clear handball etc etc etc , and then they just come out with the most ridiculous gaslighting excuse they can think of. Corrupt.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22373 on: Today at 10:10:22 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 03:34:51 am

- refs are bought by Alsx Ferguson and so presumably favour Man Utd


Is someone genuinely saying this in the current game?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22374 on: Today at 10:17:29 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:10:22 am
Is someone genuinely saying this in the current game?

Yes as well as also arguing he hobbled the club so no one could ever better his record.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22375 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 03:34:51 am
This thread is one of the longest running on rawk.
Nothing like it. VAR was only introduced to the PL in 2019-2020
Quote
Off the top of my head I can recall a few contradictory takes:

- refs are bought by Alsx Ferguson and so presumably favour Man Utd
- refs want city to win because they fly up to the Middle East to referee games. That contradicts 1 above.
These two events were a decade apart. No contradiction.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22376 on: Today at 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:25:35 pm
Its like the entire footballing world can see its corrupt, yet nobody is doing a thing about it.

They are literally killing the game we all love.

That happened a long time ago if we are all honest with ourselves.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22377 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:42:44 am
'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.

What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.

They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so on

No grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.



That sounds like 'inept' rather than 'corrupt'. And I wouldn't disagree with that. There's definitely a lot of inept officials about. The word corrupt has more sinister connotations I'd have said
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:53 am by Tommy_W »
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,826
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22378 on: Today at 10:33:35 am »
Confirming we should have had penalty against Arsenal on ref watch is pointless. It does nothing for us after the fact.
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22379 on: Today at 10:34:51 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:32:02 am
That sounds like 'inept' rather than 'corrupt'. And I wouldn't disagree with that. There's definitely a lot of inept officials about.
But when you take, say David Coote, he is regularly "inept" against us as opposed to being "inept" in our favour. There are enough examples against Tottenham alone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 555 556 557 558 559 [560]   Go Up
« previous next »
 