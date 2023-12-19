Well no because if you scroll up theres someone who said anyone who thinks that the referees are not bent as fuck is a fucking idiot. Its important to be clear what bent as fuck means because the fact of being an idiot is based on what that person means by bent as fuck. If we adopt your very charitable definition then how can anyone be sure that someone else isnt objectively a fucking idiot?

This thread is one of the longest running on rawk. Off the top of my head I can recall a few contradictory takes:



- refs are bought by Alsx Ferguson and so presumably favour Man Utd

- refs want city to win because they fly up to the Middle East to referee games. That contradicts 1 above.

- killer heels thinks refs favour Tottenham because of London bias.

- but why would they when another take is that refs are overwhelmingly from the Greater Manchester area.

- no doubt brown envelopes are being passed around. Thats a potentially libellous allegation without proof.

- but no, actually its because refs hate Klopp cause he calls them out. But that doesnt explain why other teams regularly get bad decisions going against them too.

- actually no, refs are proven to be corrupt because of what refs say on talkshows.

- no actually its because refs are English and hate Liverpool so we should get foreign refs to come in. But wont they then be doing exactly what others say English refs shouldnt be doing - flying out to do jobs elsewhere.



The above cant all be true. That means that each of these hot takes has a different idea of corruption and so the context in which the allegation is made must necessarily take connivance of that persons own definition of corruption surely.

Leave aside that your initial post more accurately describes incompetence rather than corruption. Applying decisions on a whim and not applying the laws of the game as written sounds like incompetence and not corruption.

Corruption requires more, like the concept of mens rea towards a preconceived and paid for goal. Put it in analogous terms. Barney and tubby seem to think that birds attacking the gavle goat constitutes an assault or an attack. But that cant be correct because birds are friendly and have no intention to assault the goat, theyre just eating. So the idea that birds eating the straw is an attack on the goat is ridiculous. This is the same thing - the allegation or idea that they are corrupt needs proof transcending refs being refs and doing job badly, which is incompetence surely and not corruption.

In any case, generally speaking as to accuracy I believe there are studies going around that objectively show that VAR gets way more right than it gets wrong, and is a net benefit to accuracy. One wouldnt say that Becker is a terrible keeper because he made a couple of howlers in isolated games. Hes still an excellent keeper and one of the top 3 in the world on past form. VARs mistakes are magnified because of the scrutiny and how its implemented in the Barclays, which admittedly is not perfect, and so we should seek solutions collaboratively instead of scapegoating it.





Firstly if you're going to take any of Andy's emissions seriously you have greater problems and secondly it's a verified fact that everyone here is a fucking idiot.Seriously, how seriously are you taking other people's disclaimations? Why do you need to treat it like something so crucial? People feel there's something not quite right about refereeing; they phrase it in many and varying ways often coloured by how pissed off they feel at that moment. Only a fucking idiot would take any of it literally because it's pretty obvious that no-one does, or can, know anything about any given referee's true intentions (or whether malintent pertains or not).Are we really supposed to take this seriously? The time and effort you have gone to to collate and list people's blatherings as if they have any meaningful value. They all add up to just one thing: a definite feeling that officiating is 'off' in some way. No-one really knows what's going on, so people say what feels possible or cathartic or good at the time. That's all.But to play the game for a moment, as to varying theories, quite a lot of them can be "true at the same time" if different individual refs have different things in mind, at different times, on different days. While you've compiled some list, that's not a list that applies to one ref, one game, one day or even one season.If, for the sake of argument, we agree that officials are not holding neutrality and fairness and strict adherence to the rules as sacrosanct, then the world is their oyster. They can make a decision today against LFC because they don't like Klopp and tomorrow against Wolves because they prefer Man U and who gives a fuck about Wolves anyway? They have no clout, their complaints won't result even in a handslap, and the next week against Arsenal because it'll make their 'mate' look better. Etc.There's no necessary end goal; just referees being twats because they can; because there's very little oversight or accountability and because they will be protected by their colleagues, superiors and a complaisant mediaI'd rather you didn't leave it aside being as I specifically addressed what 'corrupt' could mean when used off the cuff like this, and what it doesn't mean in that post.The problem here is that not everyone is using the word in the same way as your strict and restricted approach. How else can I explain this? People get pissed off and look for a word to hurl as they kick against the pricks. 'Corrupt' is a good one; it has weight and the right smell. More fool you if you take it as a legal or technical term as opposed to impassioned and aggrevated calumny.Well that's a different topic altogether. My own view, which has evolved over time from an initial support for VAR, is that any benefits of accuracy that VAR might confer in instances where the decision is subjective, are not worth the time they take or the efffect upon the game, not celebrating goals etc. I would therefore prefer to lose VAR for subjective decisions and retain technology only for a) goal/no goal b) offside (Automated as far as possible) and c) mistaken identity and similar gaffes by refs.