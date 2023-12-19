« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22360 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
I think refs now know that if they make a mistake intentionally or not that var will bail them out one way or another  :wanker  :butt  :no
Hence the poor officiating week in week out

What they doing to us though is fucking criminal especially against spurs and arsenal  :no :no
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22361 on: Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
If you don't think its as bent as fuck by now then you're a fucking idiot.

It's that simple.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22362 on: Yesterday at 09:06:41 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 09:01:48 pm
If you don't think its as bent as fuck by now then you're a fucking idiot.

It's that simple.
Indeed the corruption stinks
Anyone thinking otherwise is fucking mad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22363 on: Yesterday at 09:25:35 pm
Its like the entire footballing world can see its corrupt, yet nobody is doing a thing about it.

They are literally killing the game we all love.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22364 on: Yesterday at 09:31:37 pm
I don't think it's 'corrupt' but I believe that the decisions are made to suit the narrative.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22365 on: Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
I don't think it's corrupt. I mean, who is the corruption favouring? City and Newcastle are the ones with the money and they are both falling well behind so far this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22366 on: Today at 01:42:44 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
I don't think it's corrupt. I mean, who is the corruption favouring? City and Newcastle are the ones with the money and they are both falling well behind so far this season
'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.

What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.

They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so on

No grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22367 on: Today at 01:52:28 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:42:44 am
'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.

What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.

They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so on

No grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.

Perhaps then those that level the corruption allegation or call them bent as fuck should clarify what they mean 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22368 on: Today at 02:57:29 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:52:28 am
Perhaps then those that level the corruption allegation or call them bent as fuck should clarify what they mean 
Nah, no one asks you to imagine a global conspiracy planned and enacted by hooded figures meeting in an extinct volcano and twirling their moustaches manacingly while declaiming "Mu ha ha ha ha we vill make sure zat Man Zity win ze lig, fuq u scousers"

If you're gonna jump to such conclusions instead of the more likely and  pretty obvious notion that refs might be acting on their own whim, then it's your problem. ;)
