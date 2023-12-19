I don't think it's corrupt. I mean, who is the corruption favouring? City and Newcastle are the ones with the money and they are both falling well behind so far this season



'Corrupt' can mean many things. People against the idea always assume it to mean a grand conspiracy with a single focus - e.g all the referees have entered into a plot to help Man Utd or Man City or whatever, and that obviously doesn't hang together.What most who use the word probably mean by 'corrupt' is that the fairness and neutrality of officiating has become corrupted, and individuals make decisions based on their own whims at the time. There need be no particular end goal just that a ref or VAR sometimes makes a decision that is guidied by something other than a strict application of the laws.They could just be unsure of the rules, and so make something up, or they may be annoyed at a partcular team or manager or player and so dispose based on that sentiment, or they could be refereeing to a 'narrative' as Clatternberg once admitted, or for whatever reason they may think team X doesn't deserve a penalty in that moment, say, and so don't give it, or they may officiate in a way that they think protects their 'mate' who has made an error. And so onNo grand conspiracy, just officials who are not endeavouring to be as clear and neutral and in accordance with the rules as possible.