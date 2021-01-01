Please
nayia2002
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,517
I think refs now know that if they make a mistake intentionally or not that var will bail them out one way or another
Hence the poor officiating week in week out
What they doing to us though is fucking criminal especially against spurs and arsenal
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.
