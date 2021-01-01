« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22320 on: Today at 08:48:43 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:55:07 am
It's Two yellows on Boly so they can't. That's the issue. They've dug themselves into this "protocol" bullishit rhetoric.

"Take a look at that yellow for me again" yeah not a yellow card. Don't send him off you soft c*nt

Problem is if you give VAR the automony over 2 yellows it would have made sure Konate was sent off in the derby or Trent at Newcastle. Plus yellow card offences are usually so subjective and that means VAR picks and chooses when to get involved.

It just doesn't work as a system. Even gets the blatant ones wrong like yesterday at Anfield
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22321 on: Today at 08:50:33 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
You know what mate, I've always stayed away from that idea and hoped that it was just poor officiating, but if the accusation is made now that ref's are cheating in some cases, its almost impossible to argue against it going by what we're seeing. It's disgusting now at this stage. Absolutely reeks

You cannot be a qualified, top level, referee and be that bad at your job. There are refs doing kids football, county, non league etc who will be looking at these decisions and shaking their heads in disbelief at these decisions, but because its "the fucking scousers" no one gives a shit.

I've said this before, my physio is a ref, his brother is too and was mentored by Kavanaugh, and he's 95% certain Kavanaugh is a Utd fan. Yesterday he reffed like the other Utd fan Taylor does, gives us nothing, gives the opposition everything. Saka didnt even get a yellow for that shithouse push on Kostas that broke his collarbone, its the impact with the ground that broke it, not hitting Klopp, fucking stinks of at a minimum supporter bias...Coote we all know has history of fucking us over too.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22322 on: Today at 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:43 am
Problem is if you give VAR the automony over 2 yellows it would have made sure Konate was sent off in the derby or Trent at Newcastle. Plus yellow card offences are usually so subjective and that means VAR picks and chooses when to get involved.

It just doesn't work as a system. Even gets the blatant ones wrong like yesterday at Anfield

It's the referees not the var system. Remove var. You've still got the same fucking cheating refs for fucks sake
Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22323 on: Today at 08:52:33 am »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 12:12:03 am
Coote needs sacking after that decision. If not, Web needs to stand down

Coote is doing exactly what Webb wants, why would he sack him.
QC

  rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22324 on: Today at 08:53:25 am »
Not sending Saka off was probably the poorest Kavanagh decision (on the basis that VAR takes the heat for the handball).

Shouldve seen yellow for the Kostas situation and that crazy tackle at the end. Im pretty sure youre not exempted from fouling cause its a slip.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22325 on: Today at 08:55:02 am »
Its just pure gaslighting from these c*nts.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22326 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:53:25 am
Not sending Saka off was probably the poorest Kavanagh decision (on the basis that VAR takes the heat for the handball).

Shouldve seen yellow for the Kostas situation and that crazy tackle at the end. Im pretty sure youre not exempted from fouling cause its a slip.

It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before
John C

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22327 on: Today at 09:08:35 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:55:07 am
It's Two yellows on Boly so they can't. That's the issue. They've dug themselves into this "protocol" bullishit rhetoric.

"Take a look at that yellow for me again" yeah not a yellow card. Don't send him off you soft c*nt
So what you're saying is in that instance VAR can't say you've made a clear & obvious error (not that I agree with that phrase), they can't say it's not another yellow?
It's even worse then.

That Boly sending off has pissed me off as much as anything.

QC

  rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22328 on: Today at 09:17:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:04:44 am
It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before

Sure, but then surely that is mitigation for what is potentially a red. Still a yellow at least
wah00ey

  Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22329 on: Today at 09:37:01 am »
We should have been screaming for a pen when Harvey had that shot deflected at 1-1.  Yet nobody even appealed on the pitch.  It's the sort of stupid decision they give these days and we were soft to not appeal.
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22330 on: Today at 09:38:05 am »
Literally killed the game for me. But I cant help feel that for broadcasters its a bonanza of controversy content (which lets face it most people want these days) that theyd not want to give up.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22331 on: Today at 09:39:39 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:51:39 am
It's the referees not the var system. Remove var. You've still got the same fucking cheating refs for fucks sake

At least we can watch the match like normal, like we still can in the League Cup. At least until the final and a bullshit VAR call rules out a goal again like Matip.

We know the refs are shit, VAR just make it all 10 x worse and has spoiled the match as a fan experience.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22332 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:37:01 am
We should have been screaming for a pen when Harvey had that shot deflected at 1-1.  Yet nobody even appealed on the pitch.  It's the sort of stupid decision they give these days and we were soft to not appeal.

Looked a pen as he leaned into the ball
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22333 on: Today at 09:47:43 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:08:35 am
So what you're saying is in that instance VAR can't say you've made a clear & obvious error (not that I agree with that phrase), they can't say it's not another yellow?
It's even worse then.

That Boly sending off has pissed me off as much as anything.



Once again I refer to Rugby, where the officials chat to each other and try to make the correct decision, something like that would have been checked to see if it was a foul worthy of a second yellow. Somehow, IFAB/PGMOL didn't deem that a second yellow, that can lead to a red, can be reviewed. Football is ran by idiots
B0151?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22334 on: Today at 09:48:09 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:04:44 am
It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before
You're right it does happen. I remember Alonso getting sent off for us, incidentally against Arsenal, for slipping into someone.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22335 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:46:46 am
Looked a pen as he leaned into the ball

He did but it hit him right on the shoulder, so not a pen.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22336 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:48:09 am
You're right it does happen. Alonso got sent off for us against Arsenal for slipping into someone.

That was so long ago I dont even remember it
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22337 on: Today at 09:52:51 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:51:14 am
After yesterdays multiple fiascos, us got getting a pen and the Boly sending off, at what point does the PL acknowledge we're at a crisis point with the standards of officials.
We know why VAR didn't intervene for ours but why didn't VAR intervene for the Boly incident?

Those two incredibly incompetent decisions might cost both clubs significantly.

I haven't seen Kosta getting pushed or the late tackle (on Gravenberch?) which should have been a red - any gifs?
The PL doesn't say anything even when it came to the Diaz goal. They are just as bad as PGMOL.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22338 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:50:41 am
That was so long ago I dont even remember it

I don't either, had to google it. 2006 away it was and Steve Bennett wasn't even looking at what happened and just decided to send Xabi off, Rafa was fuming.
Hazell Nutter

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22339 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Dale speaks:

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1738668041297174799

It's got to be bad when Dale Johnson disagrees with VAR.

It just gets worse the more you look at it.
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22340 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
If the explanation was that he was falling and used his hand, the only problem I see with that is, he didn't fall. So he wasn't falling then

He wasnt falling nor did the ball hit his supporting hand. The rule applies when you put your hand down and touch the ground to support you when falling and then the ball strikes it. In this case Odegaard doesnt use his hand to stop him falling. He slips slightly, realises that Salah is going to be past him and so swats at the ball. His other hand grabs Salah and pulls him back.

What is the point in VAR if they dont know the rules or make up rules as they please?


Ill use a simple set of questions


Was he falling.no he slipped but was not falling.
Did he put his hand down to support a fall.clearly not.
Did the ball deflect off his body to his hand.no.
Did the ball hit his hand that was close to his bodyno.
Did he move his hand to the ball..clearly yes.


Just go through a set of questions that are yes or no answers and quit making shit up. Its incompetent and there are never any ramifications. There should be a process whereby a manager can ask for a decision to be reviewed; simply to improve VAR. Week after week we see clear mistakes and nothing is done about it.

"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22341 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:58:18 am
He wasnt falling nor did the ball hit his supporting hand. The rule applies when you put your hand down and touch the ground to support you when falling and then the ball strikes it. In this case Odegaard doesnt use his hand to stop him falling. He slips slightly, realises that Salah is going to be past him and so swats at the ball. His other hand grabs Salah and pulls him back.

What is the point in VAR if they dont know the rules or make up rules as they please?


Ill use a simple set of questions


Was he falling.no he slipped but was not falling.
Did he put his hand down to support a fall.clearly not.
Did the ball deflect off his body to his hand.no.
Did the ball hit his hand that was close to his bodyno.
Did he move his hand to the ball..clearly yes.


Just go through a set of questions that are yes or no answers and quit making shit up. Its incompetent and there are never any ramifications. There should be a process whereby a manager can ask for a decision to be reviewed; simply to improve VAR. Week after week we see clear mistakes and nothing is done about it.



The VAR des know the rules, because they are fully qualified referees who officiate in Premier League games, it's at best qualified officials who are so incompetent they shouldn't be near a Premier League game and at worst its cheating.

VAR isn't some amazing system independent of the referee, its a qualified referee watching the game back on 5 monitors, with the ability to rewind, play in slow motion and full speed and watch as many times as they like. The referees are the issue
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22342 on: Today at 10:10:02 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:54:58 am
I don't either, had to google it. 2006 away it was and Steve Bennett wasn't even looking at what happened and just decided to send Xabi off, Rafa was fuming.

So it supports my side that it wasn't a yellow then and it still isn't now
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22343 on: Today at 10:13:23 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:10:02 am
So it supports my side that it wasn't a yellow then and it still isn't now

If the ref didn't see it, it can't be a yellow. ;)

I think there is a case that where a player goes flying in, tried to pull out but their momentum flattens the opponent, then it is a yellow, with Saka yesterday I didn't see any of that, I just saw a player slip, so I agree with you it wasn't a yellow. However, the shove on Kostas was a yellow all day, as were a lot of his other fouls.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22344 on: Today at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:13:23 am
If the ref didn't see it, it can't be a yellow. ;)

I think there is a case that where a player goes flying in, tried to pull out but their momentum flattens the opponent, then it is a yellow, with Saka yesterday I didn't see any of that, I just saw a player slip, so I agree with you it wasn't a yellow. However, the shove on Kostas was a yellow all day, as were a lot of his other fouls.
I'm with you 100%, I still dont get the relevance of a poster mentioning Alonsos yellow. An old incorrect decision doesn't mean a new incorrect incident should be the same, correct decisions over incorrect ones please
thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22345 on: Today at 10:28:07 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:38:05 am
Literally killed the game for me. But I cant help feel that for broadcasters its a bonanza of controversy content (which lets face it most people want these days) that theyd not want to give up.

Been saying this since var came in. They LOVE the controversy as it generates more clicks. If your team loses you might avoid social media or articles. However, if they lose because of an error or controversy, youll consume as much coverage as you can find. Content that infuriates you generates more engagement.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22346 on: Today at 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:28:07 am
Been saying this since var came in. They LOVE the controversy as it generates more clicks. If your team loses you might avoid social media or articles. However, if they lose because of an error or controversy, youll consume as much coverage as you can find. Content that infuriates you generates more engagement.
They have a weekly show because of it and a monthly one with Webb and Owen(?). Free content without doing anything themselves. It's perfect for a broadcaster.
KevLFC

  Doesn't know the offside laws
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22347 on: Today at 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:50:33 am
You cannot be a qualified, top level, referee and be that bad at your job. There are refs doing kids football, county, non league etc who will be looking at these decisions and shaking their heads in disbelief at these decisions, but because its "the fucking scousers" no one gives a shit.

I've said this before, my physio is a ref, his brother is too and was mentored by Kavanaugh, and he's 95% certain Kavanaugh is a Utd fan. Yesterday he reffed like the other Utd fan Taylor does, gives us nothing, gives the opposition everything. Saka didnt even get a yellow for that shithouse push on Kostas that broke his collarbone, its the impact with the ground that broke it, not hitting Klopp, fucking stinks of at a minimum supporter bias...Coote we all know has history of fucking us over too.

Can't really say he gave Arsenal everything. I tried to reason with fellow fans on here but I thought he was bad for both teams. There were a few daft yellows for both sides. Arsenal actually received more yellows than us. If a ref really wanted to cheat he would give Arsenal a pen for the Trent barge late on. We would have valid claims to call him a cheat if he gave that one. I think our fans fail to see bad decisions are going for and against us each week.
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22348 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:14:19 am
Can't really say he gave Arsenal everything. I tried to reason with fellow fans on here but I thought he was bad for both teams. There were a few daft yellows for both sides. Arsenal actually received more yellows than us. If a ref really wanted to cheat he would give Arsenal a pen for the Trent barge late on. We would have valid claims to call him a cheat if he gave that one. I think our fans fail to see bad decisions are going for and against us each week.

Are you a ref or related to one?
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22349 on: Today at 11:17:54 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:08:35 am
So what you're saying is in that instance VAR can't say you've made a clear & obvious error (not that I agree with that phrase), they can't say it's not another yellow?
It's even worse then.

That Boly sending off has pissed me off as much as anything.



Correct. It cannot recommend a second yellow or overturn one.

Not in the protocol
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:07 am by red_Mark1980 »
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22350 on: Today at 11:22:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 09:56:09 am
It's got to be bad when Dale Johnson disagrees with VAR.

It just gets worse the more you look at it.

He'll change his mind. Can't be seen to be too controversial
Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22351 on: Today at 11:29:07 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:16:35 am
Are you a ref or related to one?

No. I do know a local ref. We don't complain when refs make correct ones or incorrect ones in our favour. Why do I get messages on my feed showing Oliver in a Liverpool shirt?, bitters still complaining that Konate should had been sent off in the derby. The dodgy red given to Dalot. Ayew soft red against us. I wish fans of every club just do one on cheating refs etc, it does my head in. The problem in our country is all refs are poor, not helped by this VAR. Actually I struggle to name a good referee, even the European ones. The last European one was laughable, its not helped by players falling over with minimal contact  which makes it hard to referee.
Online Castor_Troy

  • Kemlynite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22352 on: Today at 12:42:30 pm »
To say it is down to refs being poor is letting them off, there is just way to much evidence to support otherwise - ie. why is it happening in certain games / certain teams...

It is 'unconscious bias' as a minimum to something more sinister.

Online Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22353 on: Today at 12:46:34 pm »
Coote has cheated

He's done that on purpose. He's got previous with us

Needs investigating
Online Illmatic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22354 on: Today at 12:48:41 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:29:07 am
No. I do know a local ref. We don't complain when refs make correct ones or incorrect ones in our favour. Why do I get messages on my feed showing Oliver in a Liverpool shirt?, bitters still complaining that Konate should had been sent off in the derby. The dodgy red given to Dalot. Ayew soft red against us. I wish fans of every club just do one on cheating refs etc, it does my head in. The problem in our country is all refs are poor, not helped by this VAR. Actually I struggle to name a good referee, even the European ones. The last European one was laughable, its not helped by players falling over with minimal contact  which makes it hard to referee.

The double yellow examples you site are perhaps not the best examples of big refereeing mistakes, as yellows are so subjective I mean Wily Boly second yellow was bad and much is being made of it. But is it any worst than what happened to Jota against Spurs?

There have been a lot more double yellow sending offs this season due to the new silly and inconsistent directives; for example, we didn't have a double yellow sending off in our favour in the PL for about 5 years, yet we have had 2 or 3 in our favour this season already.   
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22355 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:23:10 am
I'm with you 100%, I still dont get the relevance of a poster mentioning Alonsos yellow. An old incorrect decision doesn't mean a new incorrect incident should be the same, correct decisions over incorrect ones please
Was not meant to be a gotcha moment mate just I remembered it as an incident where a player was booked and sent off after slipping.

I think it would have been a joke but then again Jones got his bloody yellow upgraded to a red after his foot slipped off the ball against Spurs and went into another player. More of an argument than this Saka one for sure but feels like we've been on the end of a good few unlucky decisions in these big games in recent times. This season alone already we've had so many contentious decisions against us
