If the explanation was that he was falling and used his hand, the only problem I see with that is, he didn't fall. So he wasn't falling then



He wasnt falling nor did the ball hit his supporting hand. The rule applies when you put your hand down and touch the ground to support you when falling and then the ball strikes it. In this case Odegaard doesnt use his hand to stop him falling. He slips slightly, realises that Salah is going to be past him and so swats at the ball. His other hand grabs Salah and pulls him back.What is the point in VAR if they dont know the rules or make up rules as they please?Ill use a simple set of questionsWas he falling .no he slipped but was not falling.Did he put his hand down to support a fall .clearly not.Did the ball deflect off his body to his hand .no.Did the ball hit his hand that was close to his body no.Did he move his hand to the ball ..clearly yes.Just go through a set of questions that are yes or no answers and quit making shit up. Its incompetent and there are never any ramifications. There should be a process whereby a manager can ask for a decision to be reviewed; simply to improve VAR. Week after week we see clear mistakes and nothing is done about it.