VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22320 on: Today at 08:48:43 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:55:07 am
It's Two yellows on Boly so they can't. That's the issue. They've dug themselves into this "protocol" bullishit rhetoric.

"Take a look at that yellow for me again" yeah not a yellow card. Don't send him off you soft c*nt

Problem is if you give VAR the automony over 2 yellows it would have made sure Konate was sent off in the derby or Trent at Newcastle. Plus yellow card offences are usually so subjective and that means VAR picks and chooses when to get involved.

It just doesn't work as a system. Even gets the blatant ones wrong like yesterday at Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22321 on: Today at 08:50:33 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
You know what mate, I've always stayed away from that idea and hoped that it was just poor officiating, but if the accusation is made now that ref's are cheating in some cases, its almost impossible to argue against it going by what we're seeing. It's disgusting now at this stage. Absolutely reeks

You cannot be a qualified, top level, referee and be that bad at your job. There are refs doing kids football, county, non league etc who will be looking at these decisions and shaking their heads in disbelief at these decisions, but because its "the fucking scousers" no one gives a shit.

I've said this before, my physio is a ref, his brother is too and was mentored by Kavanaugh, and he's 95% certain Kavanaugh is a Utd fan. Yesterday he reffed like the other Utd fan Taylor does, gives us nothing, gives the opposition everything. Saka didnt even get a yellow for that shithouse push on Kostas that broke his collarbone, its the impact with the ground that broke it, not hitting Klopp, fucking stinks of at a minimum supporter bias...Coote we all know has history of fucking us over too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22322 on: Today at 08:51:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:43 am
Problem is if you give VAR the automony over 2 yellows it would have made sure Konate was sent off in the derby or Trent at Newcastle. Plus yellow card offences are usually so subjective and that means VAR picks and chooses when to get involved.

It just doesn't work as a system. Even gets the blatant ones wrong like yesterday at Anfield

It's the referees not the var system. Remove var. You've still got the same fucking cheating refs for fucks sake
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22323 on: Today at 08:52:33 am
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 12:12:03 am
Coote needs sacking after that decision. If not, Web needs to stand down

Coote is doing exactly what Webb wants, why would he sack him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22324 on: Today at 08:53:25 am
Not sending Saka off was probably the poorest Kavanagh decision (on the basis that VAR takes the heat for the handball).

Shouldve seen yellow for the Kostas situation and that crazy tackle at the end. Im pretty sure youre not exempted from fouling cause its a slip.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22325 on: Today at 08:55:02 am
Its just pure gaslighting from these c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22326 on: Today at 09:04:44 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:53:25 am
Not sending Saka off was probably the poorest Kavanagh decision (on the basis that VAR takes the heat for the handball).

Shouldve seen yellow for the Kostas situation and that crazy tackle at the end. Im pretty sure youre not exempted from fouling cause its a slip.

It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22327 on: Today at 09:08:35 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:55:07 am
It's Two yellows on Boly so they can't. That's the issue. They've dug themselves into this "protocol" bullishit rhetoric.

"Take a look at that yellow for me again" yeah not a yellow card. Don't send him off you soft c*nt
So what you're saying is in that instance VAR can't say you've made a clear & obvious error (not that I agree with that phrase), they can't say it's not another yellow?
It's even worse then.

That Boly sending off has pissed me off as much as anything.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22328 on: Today at 09:17:08 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:04:44 am
It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before

Sure, but then surely that is mitigation for what is potentially a red. Still a yellow at least
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22329 on: Today at 09:37:01 am
We should have been screaming for a pen when Harvey had that shot deflected at 1-1.  Yet nobody even appealed on the pitch.  It's the sort of stupid decision they give these days and we were soft to not appeal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22330 on: Today at 09:38:05 am
Literally killed the game for me. But I cant help feel that for broadcasters its a bonanza of controversy content (which lets face it most people want these days) that theyd not want to give up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22331 on: Today at 09:39:39 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:51:39 am
It's the referees not the var system. Remove var. You've still got the same fucking cheating refs for fucks sake

At least we can watch the match like normal, like we still can in the League Cup. At least until the final and a bullshit VAR call rules out a goal again like Matip.

We know the refs are shit, VAR just make it all 10 x worse and has spoiled the match as a fan experience.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22332 on: Today at 09:46:46 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:37:01 am
We should have been screaming for a pen when Harvey had that shot deflected at 1-1.  Yet nobody even appealed on the pitch.  It's the sort of stupid decision they give these days and we were soft to not appeal.

Looked a pen as he leaned into the ball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22333 on: Today at 09:47:43 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:08:35 am
So what you're saying is in that instance VAR can't say you've made a clear & obvious error (not that I agree with that phrase), they can't say it's not another yellow?
It's even worse then.

That Boly sending off has pissed me off as much as anything.



Once again I refer to Rugby, where the officials chat to each other and try to make the correct decision, something like that would have been checked to see if it was a foul worthy of a second yellow. Somehow, IFAB/PGMOL didn't deem that a second yellow, that can lead to a red, can be reviewed. Football is ran by idiots
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22334 on: Today at 09:48:09 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:04:44 am
It happens to be fair (the slip), Thiago has done it with us before
You're right it does happen. I remember Alonso getting sent off for us, incidentally against Arsenal, for slipping into someone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22335 on: Today at 09:48:41 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:46:46 am
Looked a pen as he leaned into the ball

He did but it hit him right on the shoulder, so not a pen.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22336 on: Today at 09:50:41 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:48:09 am
You're right it does happen. Alonso got sent off for us against Arsenal for slipping into someone.

That was so long ago I dont even remember it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22337 on: Today at 09:52:51 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:51:14 am
After yesterdays multiple fiascos, us got getting a pen and the Boly sending off, at what point does the PL acknowledge we're at a crisis point with the standards of officials.
We know why VAR didn't intervene for ours but why didn't VAR intervene for the Boly incident?

Those two incredibly incompetent decisions might cost both clubs significantly.

I haven't seen Kosta getting pushed or the late tackle (on Gravenberch?) which should have been a red - any gifs?
The PL doesn't say anything even when it came to the Diaz goal. They are just as bad as PGMOL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22338 on: Today at 09:54:58 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:50:41 am
That was so long ago I dont even remember it

I don't either, had to google it. 2006 away it was and Steve Bennett wasn't even looking at what happened and just decided to send Xabi off, Rafa was fuming.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #22339 on: Today at 09:56:09 am
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Dale speaks:

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1738668041297174799

It's got to be bad when Dale Johnson disagrees with VAR.

It just gets worse the more you look at it.
