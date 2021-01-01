You know what mate, I've always stayed away from that idea and hoped that it was just poor officiating, but if the accusation is made now that ref's are cheating in some cases, its almost impossible to argue against it going by what we're seeing. It's disgusting now at this stage. Absolutely reeks



You cannot be a qualified, top level, referee and be that bad at your job. There are refs doing kids football, county, non league etc who will be looking at these decisions and shaking their heads in disbelief at these decisions, but because its "the fucking scousers" no one gives a shit.I've said this before, my physio is a ref, his brother is too and was mentored by Kavanaugh, and he's 95% certain Kavanaugh is a Utd fan. Yesterday he reffed like the other Utd fan Taylor does, gives us nothing, gives the opposition everything. Saka didnt even get a yellow for that shithouse push on Kostas that broke his collarbone, its the impact with the ground that broke it, not hitting Klopp, fucking stinks of at a minimum supporter bias...Coote we all know has history of fucking us over too.