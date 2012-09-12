« previous next »
Offline Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
You've already know the answer.

Only shithouses turn on their own when stressed.

Yeah you're right, the club and FSG are completely infallible and anyone who says otherwise is a shithouse.
Offline vblfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Its a joke. Yet Webb and wee Michael will explain it all away with another new interpretation of the rule. Might as well toss a coin for decisions.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm
Imagine anyone thinking this is NOT a penalty.



What ! I didnt see a kick, couldnt get seeing it, heard the score and listened to 606 driving home. I was about to watch Match of the Day with an open mind but that's just.....I dunno anymore. That's as clear a handball as you'll see anywhere anytime. Imcompetence can't be an excuse forever
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm
What ! I didnt see a kick, couldnt get seeing it, heard the score and listened to 606 driving home. I was about to watch Match of the Day with an open mind but that's just.....I dunno anymore. That's as clear a handball as you'll see anywhere anytime. Imcompetence can't be an excuse forever

Its corruption pure and simple. Money may or may not be changing hands, but to not give a decision like that is cheating, pure and simple.
Offline TALBERT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Just seen the Boly red

How, how the fuck is that a red?

Basically I can dive in front of the oncoming player (once he wins the ball cleanly) and if he make contact with me I can get them sent off
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm
Its corruption pure and simple. Money may or may not be changing hands, but to not give a decision like that is cheating, pure and simple.
This is it. It not even like its a one off. Its happening all the fucking time. Its got to the point now that I dont even get angry about it as Ive just accepted that the officials will cheat us.
Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22286 on: Yesterday at 10:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Yeah you're right, the club and FSG are completely infallible and anyone who says otherwise is a shithouse.
How very mature of you.  The fact that PGMOL are, at best, massively incompetent is not the fault of the our club.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22287 on: Yesterday at 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm
Imagine anyone thinking this is NOT a penalty.



Imagine if they had of capitalised on that advantage and gone up the end and scored.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22288 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm
Its corruption pure and simple. Money may or may not be changing hands, but to not give a decision like that is cheating, pure and simple.

You know what mate, I've always stayed away from that idea and hoped that it was just poor officiating, but if the accusation is made now that ref's are cheating in some cases, its almost impossible to argue against it going by what we're seeing. It's disgusting now at this stage. Absolutely reeks
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22289 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm »
That Boly yellow card.

"Yeah mate, can't do anything"
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22290 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm
Imagine anyone thinking this is NOT a penalty.


Step forward Dale Johnson
Offline chrissycc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22291 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Dale speaks:

Quote
Struggling to see how Martin Odegaard escaped a handball penalty.

Arm going into the body IS an exemption, but that's a real stretch here.

As I say, far bigger controversies about the VAR not getting involved rather than perceived re-refereeing.

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1738668041297174799
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22292 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm »
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Dale speaks:

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1738668041297174799

Hilarious how everyone is seemingly looking for alternative explanations to avoid the obvious one: David Coote, a biased, dishonest, corrupt referee was the VAR official.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22293 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
If the explanation was that he was falling and used his hand, the only problem I see with that is, he didn't fall. So he wasn't falling then
Offline Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22294 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:34:45 pm
How very mature of you.  The fact that PGMOL are, at best, massively incompetent is not the fault of the our club.

Interesting non sequitur.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22295 on: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm »
Must be bloody disheartening for a young referee working Saturday and Sunday morning leagues watching that too. You watch an event on TV and you expect to see a level that you need to get to like you do in other sports, but it looks like some random from the crowd has been plucked and sat in front of 10 screens
Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22296 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22297 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote from: chrissycc on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Dale speaks:

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1738668041297174799

Wait till he's had his VAR/ PGMOL briefing.

He's a fucking hack
Offline Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22298 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
:boring

Mate when all you've got is strawmen and insults it's time to stop trying to argue.  :wave
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22299 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Did the VAR bloke fall asleep during the game??
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22300 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Did the VAR bloke fall asleep during the game??

It was Coote, the same fella who didn't notice Pickford take Virgil out with a kung-fu kick,
because he was too busy making sure Liverpool were denied a goal through offside.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22301 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm »
Hate the very sight of that fucking gimp. Just seeing his simpering grid makes me see red.

After the Pickford fuckup it was a long time before he was involved in one of our games - or so it seemed. Hope this time he's finished permenently.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22302 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:36:05 pm
The club just put up with bent Manc officials every week.
What do you think they should do?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22303 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
It was Coote, the same fella who didn't notice Pickford take Virgil out with a kung-fu kick,
because he was too busy making sure Liverpool were denied a goal through offside.
I struggle to see how that's good enough at this level or don't refs have standards?

As you pointed out, this is not the first time he's making a blatant error.
Offline FiSh77

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22304 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
I struggle to see how that's good enough at this level or don't refs have standards?

As you pointed out, this is not the first time he's making a blatant error.

This is Great Britain, there's fuck all standards, it all depends on which way the wind is blowing and who is getting fucked
Offline Paul_h

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22305 on: Today at 12:12:03 am »
Coote needs sacking after that decision. If not, Web needs to stand down
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22306 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
Anyone know when Coote last had a jolly to Ref in the Middle East?  Abu Dhabi must be paying well.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22307 on: Today at 03:59:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:22:00 am
Anyone know when Coote last had a jolly to Ref in the Middle East?  Abu Dhabi must be paying well.
Or to Thailand, those girls in Pattaya from the Windmill or Dollhouse, take of his pick...
Offline QC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22308 on: Today at 05:03:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
Hate the very sight of that fucking gimp. Just seeing his simpering grid makes me see red.

After the Pickford fuckup it was a long time before he was involved in one of our games - or so it seemed. Hope this time he's finished permenently.

Dont get your hopes up. PGMOL have already come out to argue it was the correct decision
Online Armand9

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22309 on: Today at 06:47:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
If the explanation was that he was falling and used his hand, the only problem I see with that is, he didn't fall. So he wasn't falling then

The point is - not to even entertain bullshit like that when it's dished out cos it's just a distraction. That's about shifting the argument away from what you saw - ie the strawman argument.

It's a clear handball that doesn't have any of nuance that can often come into play when a ball is pinged at a defender - was his arm tucked into his body etc

Once again VAR serves its purpose of exposing how determined some officials are to make calls that are clearly wrong, and it does it better than anything we had previous. You could almost always come up with an excuse for a ref in the heat of the play - keeping up with the play, pace of the game, blocked/partial view etc - which of course counts for nowt when you can have your feet up while sipping a cup of Earl Grey as you peruse countless replays. No, the luxury VAR grants the officials is the same luxury it grants the fans - sat at home with your feet up sipping your tea you can with certainty say 'oh, that guy cheated'. And I don't mean the player...

And just cos someone smiles to himself and mocks that some fans are wearing tinfoil hats doesn't change what we're seeing. That's just them making themselves feel better about the game they love playing hooky on them. Why do you think the husband/wife is the last to know? Cos above anyone else, they're the ones who doesn't want to believe it.

For what reason do some of our officals choose to be cheats is debateable. That some of them are cheats, is not.
