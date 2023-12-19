« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 18, 2023, 11:52:19 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 18, 2023, 11:52:19 pm
If it doesn't hit his arm, VVD has a shot at goal from the 6 yard box.

I'd be willing to bet my last pound coin that if the roles were reversed and stadiums were reversed it's given.

As would be the one where Amrabat cleans out Diaz
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22161 on: December 19, 2023, 09:41:14 am »
People seem to have gotten so caught up on the arm position and deflection crap, that they've forgotten the deliberate part. Are we saying that if the ball bounces off your thigh with your arm next to your body that you can play arm keepy-uppy after that?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22162 on: December 19, 2023, 09:47:30 am »
Anyone who wants to moan about refs/VAR - I urge you to watch Sporting CP's two disallowed goals against Porto last night.


Refs have never been so openly dodgy/incompetent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: PhilV on December 19, 2023, 09:47:30 am
Quote from: PhilV on December 19, 2023, 09:47:30 am
Anyone who wants to moan about refs/VAR - I urge you to watch Sporting CP's two disallowed goals against Porto last night.


Refs have never been so openly dodgy/incompetent.

The refs are bad all over the world, it's crazy that people think the solution to the issues here is to bring in foreign refs.  They're just as terrible.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 09:50:37 am
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 09:50:37 am
The refs are bad all over the world, it's crazy that people think the solution to the issues here is to bring in foreign refs.  They're just as terrible.
I'd still prefer equally terrible foreign refs than being refereed by somebody from Greater Manchester half of the time. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 09:50:37 am
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 09:50:37 am
The refs are bad all over the world, it's crazy that people think the solution to the issues here is to bring in foreign refs.  They're just as terrible.
The foreign refs thing is due to the obvious bias of English refs. There is a disproportionate number of them from the Manchester area, and it shows.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22166 on: December 19, 2023, 10:09:00 am »
^This is potentially looking for something that isnt there, but. Is the fact that a disproportionate number of refs have come from the Manchester area under Rileys watch a coincidence?

Id love to see the data. Was there a lower number of refs from the rest of the country coming through, so needed the manc contingent to take up the slack? Or did a number of refs see their careers flourish under a certain head of PGMOL?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on December 19, 2023, 10:09:00 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on December 19, 2023, 10:09:00 am
^This is potentially looking for something that isnt there, but. Is the fact that a disproportionate number of refs have come from the Manchester area under Rileys watch a coincidence?

Id love to see the data. Was there a lower number of refs from the rest of the country coming through, so needed the manc contingent to take up the slack? Or did a number of refs see their careers flourish under a certain head of PGMOL?




https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/homer-sapiens-refs-vars-and-proving
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22168 on: December 19, 2023, 10:13:39 am »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 10:13:39 am
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 10:13:39 am
That proves Anthony Taylor is actually a decent ref for us...?  You sure about that?

We've had this argument before mate.

Us getting good results doesn't mean a ref is good. Us getting bad results doesn't mean a ref is bad. We can have a great result with the shittest ref in history and we can have a terrible result with the best ref in history.

Taylor tends to give a lot of unnoticable things against us - niggly 50/50s - and tends not to give major decisions against us.

But anything that probably should have gone for us - he'll tend to ignore. Anyway, Tompkins piece goes into far more detail and is worth a read.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 10:22:54 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 10:22:54 am
But anything that probably should have gone for us - he'll tend to ignore. Anyway, Tompkins piece goes into far more detail and is worth a read.

But that's my point.  The Tompkins article is a data driven bit of research that proves Taylor is not a bad ref for us.  You can't use that article as proof that there's a bias without admitting that Taylor refs us better than nearly every other referee, because that's what his data shows.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 10:25:28 am
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 10:25:28 am
But that's my point.  The Tompkins article is a data driven bit of research that proves Taylor is not a bad ref for us.  You can't use that article as proof that there's a bias without admitting that Taylor refs us better than nearly every other referee, because that's what his data shows.

Yep Taylor and Olvier ref us better than any other refs.

But barely - but he does it in such a way that he rarely gives decisions that he would give elsewhere.

It's got so bad that we're amazed and delighted if we get anything like NORMAL decisions from any English referee.

I'm not getting into an argument again about this as I haven't got time this week :D



But if it's a shining light of awesomeness that a couple of refs have to be highlighted in awe because they give kind of normal, expected decisions in a game of football while maybe 20 or 30 other refs don't - then that's pretty shocking isn't it?


Surely what should be expected is that every referee gives normal, expected decisions in every competition for every club at every ground and for every player.

But nothing that like happens at the moment.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 10:30:03 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 10:30:03 am
But barely - but he does it in such a way that he rarely gives decisions that he would give elsewhere.

So then by that logic, if the Tomkins article isn't capturing this kind of nuanced information, then his results can't be used as confirmation that refs are biased.  You're already picking holes in his data by saying he's not including variables like this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22173 on: December 19, 2023, 11:15:29 am »
We've got Chris Kavanagh from Manchester as referee on Saturday with Coote on VAR.

For Burnley we have the delights of Paul Tierney from Manchester with Simon "Well done boys. Good process" Hooper on VAR. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 19, 2023, 11:15:29 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 19, 2023, 11:15:29 am
We've got Chris Kavanagh from Manchester as referee on Saturday with Coote on VAR.

For Burnley we have the delights of Paul Tierney from Manchester with Simon "Well done boys. Good process" Hooper on VAR. 

Taking the fucking piss now, a Man United supporting ref for a game that is very important to our title chances and then a ref who fucking hates Klopp and a ref who appears to favour Spurs and fucked us over big time - games not corrupt though, no siree
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22175 on: December 19, 2023, 04:30:33 pm »
Newcastle (h) - 1/1/2024

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 19, 2023, 04:30:33 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 19, 2023, 04:30:33 pm
Newcastle (h) - 1/1/2024

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

Fuck right off. 3 games over Christmas all being refereed by people from Manchester  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 19, 2023, 04:33:05 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 19, 2023, 04:33:05 pm
Fuck right off. 3 games over Christmas all being refereed by people from Manchester  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Saves them having to travel far in the pre/post Christmas nightmare ;)

* I was supposedd to work this Saturday and I'm toying with fucking it off as the motorways will be full of noddy no brains crashing into each other and generally causing chaos, so I could see the logic of using local refs (if they weren't all fucking Mancs/Utd supporters)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:59:25 am
« Reply #22178 on: Yesterday at 01:59:25 am »
Footy is fun with no VAR.  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 04:15:55 am
« Reply #22179 on: Yesterday at 04:15:55 am »
FSG needs to invest in grassroots for referees from Liverpool. The club needs to actively promote refereeing as a profession and do what it can to garner local interest in refereeing as a full time job. Thats the most logical way to redress this 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
« Reply #22180 on: Yesterday at 07:18:30 am »
Isnt Tierney from Wigan. When did Wigan become Manchester?
Its halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 07:28:51 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Isnt Tierney from Wigan. When did Wigan become Manchester?
Its halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.
Its definitely more manc than scouse tho
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:02:45 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Isnt Tierney from Wigan. When did Wigan become Manchester?
Its halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.




Isn't he the one pictured in the crowd at Snake Mountain shouting at Gerrard?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:40:33 am
« Reply #22183 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 am »
Weird last night from the ref.

Two massively obvious corners that should have been given to us first half - given as goal kicks.

The throw in was bizarre. Clearly hit the lad, deflected the opposite direction and the lino gave it to them.

Not the worst ref, but how random were the decisions all the way through?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:41:31 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Isnt Tierney from Wigan. When did Wigan become Manchester?
Its halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.





Have you been to Wigan?

I've worked there.

I'd say it's 70% United. 20% Wigan. 10% Liverpool/others.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:07:25 am
« Reply #22185 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 am »
Isn't Wigan in Greater Manchester?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:28:01 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:59:25 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:59:25 am
Footy is fun with no VAR.  ;D

It's better without. I mean I was able to celebrate goals being scored without being pulled back for some little niggle five minutes before. It was like the old days before it was introduced. A couple of offsides were marginal but you accepted it and moved on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:39:38 am
« Reply #22187 on: Yesterday at 10:39:38 am »
Was extremely refreshing knowing a goal was a goal yesterday, so much better without VAR. Proper length of a match too
« Reply #22188 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 am »
I still think the refs referee the game in the context of what-we-got-given-out-to-for-last-week, e.g. their ridiculous "dissent clampdown" crap, but there's no doubt about it... VAR-free football is just better to watch. Can we accept the mistakes? That's the price we'd have to pay.

I also think deciding on a round-by-round basis what the rules of the tournament are is an absolute farce.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:57:24 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:02:50 am
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:02:50 am
I still think the refs referee the game in the context of what-we-got-given-out-to-for-last-week, e.g. their ridiculous "dissent clampdown" crap, but there's no doubt about it... VAR-free football is just better to watch. Can we accept the mistakes? That's the price we'd have to pay.

I also think deciding on a round-by-round basis what the rules of the tournament are is an absolute farce.

That's the price football fans have been paying since the sport was invented. That didn't prevent it becoming a national and international obsession and by far the most popular sport around the globe.

If we had pundits, fans, journalists and everyone else willing to just say, "Hey, we are judging this based on intricate slow motion replays and a five minute discussion in which not all of us are even in agreement, so fair enough if the referee got it wrong in real time", then we can fuck off this whole VAR shite, bin endless referee chat, and just get back to watching the sport.

It worked for 150 years, up until the 24/7 news cycle, "talking points" and social media.

The great irony is, those who moan most about VAR now are the same ones who were moaning every week and demanding VAR be brought in in the first place. Within that I include pundits, fans, managers and everyone else. You reap what you sow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:18:30 am
Isnt Tierney from Wigan. When did Wigan become Manchester?
Its halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.

Its in Greater Manchester and iirc he lives in salford now.

A lot of Wiganers have a hatred of Scousers too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:21:51 am
« Reply #22191 on: Today at 07:21:51 am »
At last we might see a ref in the league that has a fucking clue what they are doing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67752747

Rebecca Welch: The 'resilient' and 'empathetic' role model referee making her Premier League debut

Rebecca Welch - trailblazer, history-maker, role model.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old will become the first female referee to take charge of a Premier League game as Fulham host Burnley.

Top flight officials in general have been under intense scrutiny this season, but "resilient" Welch will be leading the way as a role model for other female referees when she walks out on to the Craven Cottage pitch before the 15:00 GMT kick-off.

Already an experienced referee who has taken charge of matches at the highest level in the women's game, Welch's rise to the top of men's football in England has been meteoric.

Welch hails from Washington in Tyne and Wear and, alongside her job at the NHS, became a referee in 2010 before turning to officiating on a full-time basis in 2019.

She hit the headlines last week when it was announced she would be in charge of her first top-flight game, just two years on from becoming the first female appointed to an EFL match when Harrogate played Port Vale.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver praised Welch's "very good" performance on the day, making "important calls" and the "right calls" - and Welch has gone on an upward trajectory since, refereeing matches in the Championship and the third round of the FA Cup.

In the women's game, she has been a leading light for English officials in the Women's Super League as well as the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

Her work has been recognised on the international stage too as she was added to Fifa's elite list of international match officials in December 2020, before refereeing at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

"We have not seen a female take charge of a Premier League game ever before," referees' chief Howard Webb told BBC Sport.

"We have some really talented officials in the men's and women's game. Rebecca is leading that.

"She went to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She has been exposed to some big games and I am really confident she will deliver a game in the Premier League and be a really good model for women and girls to think refereeing is for them when previously they didn't."

On Saturday, Welch returns to Craven Cottage for the top job - a month on from serving as the fourth official during Fulham's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Welch has been described as someone who "leads by example" and has a "real thirst for learning", while her personality and individuality allows her to "be herself" on and off the pitch.

She is seen as being "empathic" towards players but still has the "accountability to take tough and unpopular decisions for the right reasons".

Asked what her key performance characteristics are, one source close to Welch told BBC Sport: "She is deeply committed and has a high work ethic.

"Those are the basic building blocks to then being able to learn quickly. She has resilience when learning from experience because not all decisions made by officials are correct. That is the bedrock of why she has progressed."

Last month, two teenagers were arrested for alleged misogynistic chanting towards Welch during Birmingham City's Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew's.

Fulham Lillies, a female-run supporters group, has spoken to the club to ensure any discriminatory abuse towards Welch is reported to the hotline available at the stadium.

Sarah Keig, co-founder of the group, told BBC Sport: "We know there could be sexist abuse on Saturday so we have looked to pre-empt it by advertising the text message service around the ground.

"We want to give a message that it won't be tolerated. Since Covid there has sadly been an increase in anti-social behaviour and us female supporters have seen a lot of sexism.

"Welch's appointment is fantastic and we welcome it but we know from experience that there will be abuse given."

Welch's selection comes in a season when match officials are under intense scrutiny following the high-profile error by VAR during Tottenham's win over Liverpool in September, with contentious decisions also discussed by Webb on television show Mic'd Up in his push for better transparency.

Managers have vented their fury publicly too, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi given a formal warning by the Football Association for saying he disliked "80% of England's referees".

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta avoided punishment after calling VAR's decision to allow Newcastle's goal in their 1-0 win last month "embarrassing" and a "disgrace".

Welch will be hoping the contest on Saturday runs smoothly so that her words from August continue to ring true at full-time.

She told the Sunderland Echo:

"Being a female referee has never really been a problem. In reality, if anything, I was probably treated with a little more respect by the players because I was a female ref.

"For me, being a female referee has never been problematical. No one has ever voiced dissension directly towards me. The feedback has all been positive and the social media trolls have kept away."
