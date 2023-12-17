Also not really a fan of "his" argument against a handball penalty, because while the ball might be deflected with his arm being in a natural position he then uses his arm to guide and basically stop the ball. It's not "bouncing" off his arm like it does in the incident he cites with Van Dijk against Brighton, where the ball clearly hits the arm and bounces off it. For me there's enough arm-movement with Shaw (in a way to deliberately play the ball) to make it a penalty. However, I get why it's not given looking at what teams were playing. Put a different shirt on our players and this would be a penalty or there would be outrage that it wasn't given. On German sky the commentator (who's a moron) and former football pro Mladen Petric where flabbergasted that this wasn't a penalty and the ref wasn't even sent to the monitor.