« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1126701 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22120 on: December 17, 2023, 08:24:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 17, 2023, 06:53:28 pm
The penalty against Quansah the other day was after Mateta played the ball. VAR does give those...  ::)

Very true actually, good point mate

They do give them, just generally to us
Logged

Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,730
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22121 on: December 17, 2023, 08:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 17, 2023, 08:05:02 pm
It deflected off his body, those aren't given as penalties.

Yeah thats fair, was hard to tell and i didnt watch it back.

Pretty eventless game
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22122 on: December 17, 2023, 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 17, 2023, 06:57:33 pm
It was a bizarre decision to send Dalot off if we're being honest. Especially because it was actually their throw! He'd also already let Nunez get away with sarcastically applauding the linesmen after being booked in the first half. We'd been screaming blue murder at the inconsistency if that had happened to one of ours.

Not defending Dalot to be clear, the guy was an idiot.

Its consistent in that Virgil got a suspension and fine for the same reaction to a card.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22123 on: December 17, 2023, 10:30:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 17, 2023, 06:57:33 pm
It was a bizarre decision to send Dalot off if we're being honest. Especially because it was actually their throw! He'd also already let Nunez get away with sarcastically applauding the linesmen after being booked in the first half. We'd been screaming blue murder at the inconsistency if that had happened to one of ours.

I'm guessing that while we got a shot of Nunez applauding on the screen, Oliver didn't actually see it. I know I was screaming at Nunez to stop. ;D

What was laughable about it was that Neville thought he was booked for the foul, and then they brought in Mike Dean to confirm "the foul was a clear booking, good decision", while Michael Oliver clearly booked him for kicking the ball away.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2023, 10:39:52 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,166
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22124 on: December 17, 2023, 10:40:18 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on December 17, 2023, 10:30:00 pm
I'm guessing that while we got a shot of Nunez applauding on the screen, Oliver didn't actually see it. I know I was screaming at Nunez to stop. ;D

What was laughable about it was that Neville thought he was booked for the foul, and then they brought in Mike Deen to confirm "the foul was a clear booking, good decision", while Michael Oliver clearly booked him for kicking the ball away.

What's even funnier about Neville's "punditry" was the ball hitting Endo's arm in the first half and him bitching about "if that's in the box though VAR gives a pen" and then when it hits Shaw's hand in the box it's "never a pen, hits his body first". He's a scumbag.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22125 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 am »
Only thing from yesterday I thought was iffy, was how quickly they moved on from the penalty check on Diaz. That looked like nailed on for me, but it was dismissed out of hand.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22126 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:56:09 am
Only thing from yesterday I thought was iffy, was how quickly they moved on from the penalty check on Diaz. That looked like nailed on for me, but it was dismissed out of hand.

Yep, just because he's taken his shot, doesn't give a free pass to being absolutely destroyed half a second later. That said, not looking at is is very consistent with similiar incidents over the past week.

The handball was a funny one. I can see the argument that his hand was low. However, he clearly traps the ball between hand/leg and hold it a second, which stops a goalscoring opportunity (VVD air kicking where the ball would have been). I think that deserved a longer look.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22127 on: Yesterday at 09:06:49 am »
Yeah it didnt simply strike his arm off his body, he ended up controlling it with his arm and gaining possession. If that was given as a pen against us it would be unlucky but Id struggle to have too many complaints. And the one on Diaz is 100% a foul and free kick anywhere else on the pitch, its always a bizarre one to be allowed to get away with.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22128 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on December 17, 2023, 08:05:02 pm
It deflected off his body, those aren't given as penalties.

Its didn't just deflect though, he then used his arm to control it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,471
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22129 on: Yesterday at 09:34:21 am »
Has the incident been discussed when someone was proper forearmed in the West Ham v Wolves game and nothing was given?
Surely a smash that could break a players jaw should have been reviewed by VAR.
Any gifs?
Logged

Offline Woody Boyd

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22130 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:34:21 am
Has the incident been discussed when someone was proper forearmed in the West Ham v Wolves game and nothing was given?
Surely a smash that could break a players jaw should have been reviewed by VAR.
Any gifs?

No gif, but a video from the twitter. Crazy challenge.
https://twitter.com/touremanju/status/1736399152383209695
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,471
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22131 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 am »
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
No gif, but a video from the twitter. Crazy challenge.
https://twitter.com/touremanju/status/1736399152383209695
Ta woody mate. It's outrageous that VAR didn't intervene and ask the ref to review the incident. Players have to be protected from assaults like that, it could have broke the lads jaw.
Another failure and another explanation required from Howard Webb.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,749
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22132 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:34:21 am
Has the incident been discussed when someone was proper forearmed in the West Ham v Wolves game and nothing was given?
Surely a smash that could break a players jaw should have been reviewed by VAR.
Any gifs?
They really dislike Wolves manager and seem to be punishing him/his side weekly.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22133 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 am »
Wolves getting fucked over again
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22134 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Ta woody mate. It's outrageous that VAR didn't intervene and ask the ref to review the incident. Players have to be protected from assaults like that, it could have broke the lads jaw.
Another failure and another explanation required from Howard Webb.
Fucking hell, that's bonkers.

Even Moysie was grimacing at that.  :o
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22135 on: Yesterday at 12:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Woody Boyd on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
No gif, but a video from the twitter. Crazy challenge.
https://twitter.com/touremanju/status/1736399152383209695

Fucking hell, that's a Red in Rugby, never mind footy.

Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:02:52 am
They really dislike Wolves manager and seem to be punishing him/his side weekly.

Did the Wolves manager shag Webbs missus or something?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22136 on: Yesterday at 12:36:19 pm »
That's only one step removed from Ben Thatcher really.

Meanwhile, Jimenez sticking his arse in someone's face does get reviewed and a red card given.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,414
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22137 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:36:19 pm
That's only one step removed from Ben Thatcher really.

Meanwhile, Jimenez sticking his arse in someone's face does get reviewed and a red card given.
Yeah that's the same as Thatchers - only reason Thatcher's was punished differently was because of the damage it caused Mendes.

Didn't know Jimenez was sent off only by VAR - but that's an excellent decision and intervention.

He Schumacher'd the guy. And the face he even potentially tried to pull out but couldnt prevent the horrible full bodied collision shows exactly why refs need to punish that with a red and disincentives dangerous gamesmanship play like that (same should have happened to harry kane the second time he pulled his dangerous 'turn over a guy in a headed challenge to cheat and try and claim a free')
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,418
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22138 on: Yesterday at 12:48:48 pm »
That two minutes stoppage time in the first half was the biggest piss take in football this season.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,121
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22139 on: Yesterday at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Yeah that's the same as Thatchers - only reason Thatcher's was punished differently was because of the damage it caused Mendes.

Didn't know Jimenez was sent off only by VAR - but that's an excellent decision and intervention.

He Schumacher'd the guy. And the face he even potentially tried to pull out but couldnt prevent the horrible full bodied collision shows exactly why refs need to punish that with a red and disincentives dangerous gamesmanship play like that (same should have happened to harry kane the second time he pulled his dangerous 'turn over a guy in a headed challenge to cheat and try and claim a free')

He was charging into Virgil throughout our game, I think Virgil had a word with the ref about it at one point. No intention to go for the ball, just leaping into Virgil every time.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22140 on: Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 12:48:48 pm
That two minutes stoppage time in the first half was the biggest piss take in football this season.

I know. It was 2 minutes too long.

It was a shite half with almost nothing of note to happen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,418
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22141 on: Yesterday at 01:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm
I know. It was 2 minutes too long.

It was a shite half with almost nothing of note to happen.

So you are saying they weren't timewasting from the first minute on?

Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22142 on: Yesterday at 01:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 01:39:42 pm
So you are saying they weren't timewasting from the first minute on?

They were dicking about with goal kicks, but time doesn't get added for that in any game.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22143 on: Yesterday at 01:50:37 pm »
Just watched the handbags at the end of the Brentford v Villa game. No idea what Kamara did to get sent off. Looked to me like he was one of about 7 players to push someone and he's the only one to get sent off for it.

Although Martinez is a bellend, Maupay's antics were disgusting. Similar to Amrabat going down holding his head when Endo made a challenge and replays showed no contact at all.

There should be retrospective bans handed out for behaving like that.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22144 on: Yesterday at 01:50:45 pm »
yet Oliver held his watch and warned Onana at least 4 times but clearly didnt add any time on, not so bad really but pathetic when you see 4/5 mins in nearly every other game.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,808
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22145 on: Yesterday at 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:50:37 pm
Just watched the handbags at the end of the Brentford v Villa game. No idea what Kamara did to get sent off. Looked to me like he was one of about 7 players to push someone and he's the only one to get sent off for it.

Although Martinez is a bellend, Maupay's antics were disgusting. Similar to Amrabat going down holding his head when Endo made a challenge and replays showed no contact at all.

There should be retrospective bans handed out for behaving like that.

Did you miss the bit where earlier on Martinez did exactly the same thing?
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22146 on: Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:51:30 pm
Did you miss the bit where earlier on Martinez did exactly the same thing?

Only saw a 3 minute clip of the incident at the end, so no idea what Martinez did earlier.

As I said above, he's a bellend so it doesn't surprise me  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,808
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22147 on: Yesterday at 01:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm
Only saw a 3 minute clip of the incident at the end, so no idea what Martinez did earlier.

As I said above, he's a bellend so it doesn't surprise me  ;D

He basically did the same thing as Maupay- hence why Maupay did what he did (taking the piss).
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,857
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22148 on: Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:50:37 pm
Just watched the handbags at the end of the Brentford v Villa game. No idea what Kamara did to get sent off. Looked to me like he was one of about 7 players to push someone and he's the only one to get sent off for it.


Thought he grabbed or shoved someone by the throat
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,414
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22149 on: Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:54:17 pm
He was charging into Virgil throughout our game, I think Virgil had a word with the ref about it at one point. No intention to go for the ball, just leaping into Virgil every time.
Yeah i thought the same, and thought that he was looking to foul the newcastle player similarly but realised midway through he'd miscalculated or was off balance.

might be a useful reminder to refs that they have a resonsibilit to protect players safety (as should have been happening during fulham game)
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22150 on: Yesterday at 03:58:09 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:34:03 am
Its didn't just deflect though, he then used his arm to control it.

Describe it any way you like, there is no world where a cross which deflects off a defenders body and onto his arm should be given as a penalty. This is purely random, could literally happen to anyone despite them doing nothing wrong. Sometimes it'll be a kind bounce off the arm that results in them 'controlling' it. Sometimes the slow mo will make it look far, far, worse than it is. Whatever. It's not a penalty, should never be given as a penalty, could never be given as a penalty except for VAR being absurdly pedantic and interfering.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,808
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22151 on: Yesterday at 04:01:57 pm »
The Shaw one would have been a penalty in the CL but not in the PL.
Logged

Offline Santa nMe® stitting in a tree

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,353
  • Legend
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22152 on: Yesterday at 04:11:24 pm »
Feel sorry for Brentford, no idea how VAR doesn't see McGinn fouling their player and not award a penalty, to add insult they then increase the yellow to red!
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22153 on: Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
Thought he grabbed or shoved someone by the throat

Just read Dale Johnson's weekly backing up of every refereeing decision. He said Kamara pushed someone in the face. I missed that so fair enough.

He's just exlained away Amrabat's challenge on Diaz by saying he was trying to block a shot. So for future reference wiping out a player in the box is fine as long as you're trying to block a shot.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22154 on: Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm
Just read Dale Johnson's weekly backing up of every refereeing decision. He said Kamara pushed someone in the face. I missed that so fair enough.

He's just exlained away Amrabat's challenge on Diaz by saying he was trying to block a shot. So for future reference wiping out a player in the box is fine as long as you're trying to block a shot.

Don't know why you bother. His articles are literally written by PGMOL, he just puts his name on them.
Logged

Offline Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,442
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22155 on: Yesterday at 06:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm
Just read Dale Johnson's weekly backing up of every refereeing decision. He said Kamara pushed someone in the face. I missed that so fair enough.

He's just exlained away Amrabat's challenge on Diaz by saying he was trying to block a shot. So for future reference wiping out a player in the box is fine as long as you're trying to block a shot.

I'm sure Arsenal got one for something similar last season against Man City.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,171
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22156 on: Yesterday at 06:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 06:26:31 pm
I'm sure Arsenal got one for something similar last season against Man City.

Yeah, but they change the interpretation of the Laws every 5 minutes so you need to keep up.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22157 on: Yesterday at 07:18:30 pm »
Also not really a fan of "his" argument against a handball penalty, because while the ball might be deflected with his arm being in a natural position he then uses his arm to guide and basically stop the ball. It's not "bouncing" off his arm like it does in the incident he cites with Van Dijk against Brighton, where the ball clearly hits the arm and bounces off it. For me there's enough arm-movement with Shaw (in a way to deliberately play the ball) to make it a penalty. However, I get why it's not given looking at what teams were playing. Put a different shirt on our players and this would be a penalty or there would be outrage that it wasn't given. On German sky the commentator (who's a moron) and former football pro Mladen Petric where flabbergasted that this wasn't a penalty and the ref wasn't even sent to the monitor.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22158 on: Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm »
The ball came from wide, bounced off his knee onto the ground then up for him to control it with his arm.
It wasn't like it came at him unexpectedly from 2 yards away then deflected straight onto his arm from his knee.

It should've been a penalty. End of story. I'd be calling one of our defenders a daft c*nt for not moving their arm out of the way if it was the other way round.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,166
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22159 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm
The ball came from wide, bounced off his knee onto the ground then up for him to control it with his arm.
It wasn't like it came at him unexpectedly from 2 yards away then deflected straight onto his arm from his knee.

It should've been a penalty. End of story. I'd be calling one of our defenders a daft c*nt for not moving their arm out of the way if it was the other way round.

If it doesn't hit his arm, VVD has a shot at goal from the 6 yard box.

I'd be willing to bet my last pound coin that if the roles were reversed and stadiums were reversed it's given.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Up
« previous next »
 