Just watched the handbags at the end of the Brentford v Villa game. No idea what Kamara did to get sent off. Looked to me like he was one of about 7 players to push someone and he's the only one to get sent off for it.



Although Martinez is a bellend, Maupay's antics were disgusting. Similar to Amrabat going down holding his head when Endo made a challenge and replays showed no contact at all.



There should be retrospective bans handed out for behaving like that.