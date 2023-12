Sian Massey Ellis on the Fulham v Manchester United game sounds the most professional person I've heard since they've started releasing these audios.



I spoke highly of her in the past, but I'll say it again that I hold her in high regard because she deserves it. Years ago when I first saw a woman assistant referee, I was intrigued. For a woman to break through the ranks she must have been exceptional. And she was. I started watching games when she was AR even if I didn't care about the teams that played, and I don't recall ever seeing her call an offside decision wrongly. I'm sure she must have, but I don't recall one even though I was looking for it. On several occasions I would think she got that wrong, and the replay shows who was right (wasn't me...) I believe that she was asked to become a referee, but she declined. I wish she accepted; England would have had one decent referee...