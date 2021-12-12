« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22000 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Find it odd those saying the ref had a good game yesterday. He seemed extremely reluctant to disallow penalty in first half.

I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22001 on: Today at 12:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 11:20:34 am
Yeah they definitely got lucky Salah's deflected effort resulted in a goal. He should probably still have been booked, but clearly the ref took no action because we scored anyway.

It's funny that in both of our last 2 games, the opposition fans were accusing the ref of being biased towards us and booing him, yet I can't think of any major decisions they got wrong.

What are the actual rules surrounding that? I assume the rule is that it cant be unless they rule out the goal and give the foul? Seems stupid to me if thats the case. It was a dangerous tackle , late and quite reckless. And high too. One of those that theyd describe as an orange.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22002 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:35:08 am
From the replay I've seen Quansah did kick Mateta and not the ball but it's a funny one as Mateta's first touch was effectively a clearance that fell to one of our players with no Palace player within five metres.  Even without Quansah's contact there was absolutely no way he was getting the ball and him ending up on his backside made no meaningful difference to the game.  It felt like a strange one for VAR to get involved with but, as usual, they seemingly focussed on about five slow-mo frames of action rather than the wider context.

https://dubz.co/v/wjv6s6 (courtesy of Oojason, of course!)

There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22003 on: Today at 12:42:30 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:37:29 pm
I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
Even on Sky yesterday they seemed like he was against VAR's decision.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1733486229075730868/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1733486229075730868&currentTweetUser=SkySportsPL

It was clear that it was a foul. There can be no other explanation except from he didn't think it was enough of a foul (the player didn't touch the ball on his challenge to Endo iirc).

It is very concerning that he couldn't see that like you said and the "ability" of these officials who get mentioned week in, week out
 I personally think the Premier League has alot to answer for. They just sit in blind ignorance allowing this ineptitude to continue.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22004 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:39:31 pm
What are the actual rules surrounding that? I assume the rule is that it cant be unless they rule out the goal and give the foul? Seems stupid to me if thats the case. It was a dangerous tackle , late and quite reckless. And high too. One of those that theyd describe as an orange.

This reads to me like he should have seen a second yellow

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

Quote
Advantage

If the referee plays the advantage for an offence for which a caution/sending-off would have been issued had play been stopped, this caution/sending-off must be issued when the ball is next out of play. However, if the offence was denying the opposing team an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, the player is cautioned for unsporting behaviour; if the offence was interfering with or stopping a promising attack, the player is not cautioned.

Advantage should not be applied in situations involving serious foul play, violent conduct or a second cautionable offence unless there is a clear opportunity to score a goal. The referee must send off the player when the ball is next out of play but if the player plays the ball or challenges/interferes with an opponent, the referee will stop play, send off the player and restart with an indirect free kick, unless the player committed a more serious offence.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22005 on: Today at 01:04:45 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 12:41:28 pm
There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.


They'll defend it though. They always do.

We had Dale Johnson briefing that VAR won't get involved in situations where the player can't win the ball (someone asked about the almost constant fouling in the box from Sheffield United at our corners) yet in that instance yesterday they can't wait to get involved.

I just don't think it's a penalty. If it takes the nerds that long to recommend a review it's not clear and obvious. But we know it'll be backed up from the PGMOL's cosey relationship with ESPN.

Also how anyone can watch the lead up to the first penalty and not immediately see a push on Endo is ludicrous
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22006 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:37:29 pm
I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:05 pm by classycarra »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22007 on: Today at 05:44:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:39:02 pm
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22008 on: Today at 05:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.

We of all people should be aware of how video tech can distort what happens. Its good if he wanted normal speed. Still dont think it needed to take that long but he made the right call, which is what matters. If hed spent more time on the 2nd one it probably wouldnt have been given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22009 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:55:27 pm
We of all people should be aware of how video tech can distort what happens. Its good if he wanted normal speed.
Didn't answer the question. If it is at normal speed how does it affect the fact that he didn't touch the ball? What is different? It's not like the Jones incident.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22010 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:39:02 pm
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?

First look in slo mo, absolutely no contact with the ball, grabs Endo's shirt in the tussle, so you can see the foul, full speed clear slam in the back - that's 30 secs at most, it took over 3 minutes to make the decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22011 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.
it wouldn't, and i didn't say it would. did you not see i was asking a question about the consistent application of VAR across games?

edit: i see you've also entirely misinterpreted that you think i said it was like the jones incident? recommend a quick reread, because those are two points you've leapt to that aren't in that short post!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22012 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:33:46 pm
it wouldn't, and i didn't say it would. did you not see i was asking a question about the consistent application of VAR across games?

edit: i see you've also entirely misinterpreted that you think i said it was like the jones incident? recommend a quick reread, because those are two points you've leapt to that aren't in that short post!
Think you need to reread as I didn't mention the Jones incident in reply to you?

It's already well established they don't do things consistently across the board.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22013 on: Today at 06:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:40:35 pm
Think you need to reread as I didn't mention the Jones incident in reply to you?

It's already well established they don't do things consistently across the board.
;D you literally said it in a post off the back of asking me a question about Endo in your reply to me - but ok lets pretend!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22014 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:43:20 pm
;D you literally said it in a post off the back of asking me a question about Endo in your reply to me - but ok lets pretend!
It was to someone else who spoke about the Jones incident or at least I think he did ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22015 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:44:42 am
I thought their penalty was extremely soft. Both players went for the ball , not all contact is a foul. It certainly wasnt a clear and obvious error that required the ref to actually stop the game almost 2 minutes later. The var has sat there there for almost 2 minutes looking at the same angle trying to decide if it was a foul, that in itself tells you its not clear and obvious. Absolute joke.
I thought the ref himself wasnt too bad, prob felt pressured to give the pen given the ridiculous circumstances of var telling him to stop the game.

The player himself didn't even appeal for a peno.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22016 on: Today at 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 06:47:15 pm
It was to someone else who spoke about the Jones incident or at least I think he did ::)
fair dos am lost myself now! soz if i misinterpreted!

Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 06:31:02 pm
First look in slo mo, absolutely no contact with the ball, grabs Endo's shirt in the tussle, so you can see the foul, full speed clear slam in the back - that's 30 secs at most, it took over 3 minutes to make the decision.
yes but if we are someone who wants VAR to remain (so.. not me ;) ) and doesn't like how inconsistent it is, shouldnt we be commending a ref for asking the replay technician to help them avoid replay bias? (and accept that the quicker alternative, better for match going supporters, inherently increases the risk of bias like Jones's red did.

Like I said, we have the exact same thoughts on the foul and the result but the ref may have only partially seen the foul in real time so wanted another view. and even though theres clear contact and no ball, it's not like it was a slide tackle and also its a contact sport so that doesn't 100% guarantee its a foul. although with VAR super slo mos, and hyper sensitivity to contact, it does more often than not get given as a foul if any contact at all is shown (eg Robertson 'foul' on wellbeck at Brighton)

there's obvious shoulder to shoulders where there can be strong contact, but no foul (unless its lovren aginst a diving champion). then theres times when players almost go through the back of a player (more similar to the endo foul) when the ball is being sheparded out, where it's not always a foul despite the contact and no ball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22017 on: Today at 07:38:56 pm »
Is Howard Webb on accountability duty anywhere tomorrow?

He needs to explain the debacle and duration of the analysis of the foul on Endo. Why the ref failed to blow, why VAR reviewed the incident for so long, then why the ref had to see it another 9 times to call the foul. A fucking blind man on a horse on the moon could see it was a push.

And then Romero's tackle today. Is Webb gonna justify that it was only a yellow card?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22018 on: Today at 07:42:11 pm »
Why bother, John, he will say that the process is good.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22019 on: Today at 07:49:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:56:27 pm
fair dos am lost myself now! soz if i misinterpreted!
yes but if we are someone who wants VAR to remain (so.. not me ;) ) and doesn't like how inconsistent it is, shouldnt we be commending a ref for asking the replay technician to help them avoid replay bias? (and accept that the quicker alternative, better for match going supporters, inherently increases the risk of bias like Jones's red did.

Like I said, we have the exact same thoughts on the foul and the result but the ref may have only partially seen the foul in real time so wanted another view. and even though theres clear contact and no ball, it's not like it was a slide tackle and also its a contact sport so that doesn't 100% guarantee its a foul. although with VAR super slo mos, and hyper sensitivity to contact, it does more often than not get given as a foul if any contact at all is shown (eg Robertson 'foul' on wellbeck at Brighton)

there's obvious shoulder to shoulders where there can be strong contact, but no foul (unless its lovren aginst a diving champion). then theres times when players almost go through the back of a player (more similar to the endo foul) when the ball is being sheparded out, where it's not always a foul despite the contact and no ball

The time taken for a professional referee to make a decision on a clear foul is my issue on this. By all means get it correct, but ffs, if a pro ref cannot see after two views its a clear foul then I give up.. Like John says, it took something like 9 views, my 13 yr old saw straight away the foul on Endo

This is from a Union game, the first one they're discussing a potential red card, from the start of reviewing the video to the decision is about 2 mins and while its an obvious foul, they're looking to see if its a high tackle. The second takes 60 seconds.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22020 on: Today at 07:54:37 pm »
A commentator a few days ago was pondering the recent increase in injuries in the premier league. The world cup in the middle of last season, the packed schedule, higher intensity of games, money-spinning international friendlies playing out on the other side of the globe, European friendlies being replaced with "competitive" league of nations football, none of this was considered.

What was blamed? VAR decisions taking too long, resulting in players getting cold.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22021 on: Today at 07:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:54:37 pm
A commentator a few days ago was pondering the recent increase in injuries in the premier league. The world cup in the middle of last season, the packed schedule, higher intensity of games, money-spinning international friendlies playing out on the other side of the globe, European friendlies being replaced with "competitive" league of nations football, none of this was considered.

What was blamed? VAR decisions taking too long, resulting in players getting cold.

:lmao

What bellend came up with that one?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22022 on: Today at 07:59:30 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 07:56:18 pm
:lmao

What bellend came up with that one?

No idea, they all just blend together.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #22023 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 07:49:57 pm
The time taken for a professional referee to make a decision on a clear foul is my issue on this. By all means get it correct, but ffs, if a pro ref cannot see after two views its a clear foul then I give up.. Like John says, it took something like 9 views, my 13 yr old saw straight away the foul on Endo

This is from a Union game, the first one they're discussing a potential red card, from the start of reviewing the video to the decision is about 2 mins and while its an obvious foul, they're looking to see if its a high tackle. The second takes 60 seconds.
same for me (although we were all watching from a clear angle from the tv (i have no recollection where the ref was). i can understand and empathise with a refs desire to make sure they check even obvious things now though. if they miss something obvious, everyone'll be up in arms they didn't check things they could have done. that's one of the unavoidable effects of always having access to footage and being willing to tolerate stoppages to check it

thing is, rugby union is a silly sport i don't care about with lots of stoppages, normalised low fluency and clock stoppages and low atmosphere/crowd interaction. people who watch rugby are more likely to be happy tolerating that.

for me, if they managed to reduce the amount of time to review and perform as well as rugby TMO supposedly performs (although they're not flawless themselves with subjective calls, and defintiely still inconsistent) it'd still be too much of a delay.

i don't want the sport to be interrupted this much. there's too much downside (delaying and inconsistency) guaranteed/built in to VAR for me to tolerate it for the sake of occasional but not guaranteed upside (improvement in some decisions)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:53 pm by classycarra »
