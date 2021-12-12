It was to someone else who spoke about the Jones incident or at least I think he did



First look in slo mo, absolutely no contact with the ball, grabs Endo's shirt in the tussle, so you can see the foul, full speed clear slam in the back - that's 30 secs at most, it took over 3 minutes to make the decision.



fair dos am lost myself now! soz if i misinterpreted!yes but if we are someone who wants VAR to remain (so.. not me) and doesn't like how inconsistent it is, shouldnt we be commending a ref for asking the replay technician to help them avoid replay bias? (and accept that the quicker alternative, better for match going supporters, inherently increases the risk of bias like Jones's red did.Like I said, we have the exact same thoughts on the foul and the result but the ref may have only partially seen the foul in real time so wanted another view. and even though theres clear contact and no ball, it's not like it was a slide tackle and also its a contact sport so that doesn't 100% guarantee its a foul. although with VAR super slo mos, and hyper sensitivity to contact, it does more often than not get given as a foul if any contact at all is shown (eg Robertson 'foul' on wellbeck at Brighton)there's obvious shoulder to shoulders where there can be strong contact, but no foul (unless its lovren aginst a diving champion). then theres times when players almost go through the back of a player (more similar to the endo foul) when the ball is being sheparded out, where it's not always a foul despite the contact and no ball