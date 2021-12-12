There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.
They'll defend it though. They always do.
We had Dale Johnson briefing that VAR won't get involved in situations where the player can't win the ball (someone asked about the almost constant fouling in the box from Sheffield United at our corners) yet in that instance yesterday they can't wait to get involved.
I just don't think it's a penalty. If it takes the nerds that long to recommend a review it's not clear and obvious. But we know it'll be backed up from the PGMOL's cosey relationship with ESPN.
Also how anyone can watch the lead up to the first penalty and not immediately see a push on Endo is ludicrous