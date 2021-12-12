From the replay I've seen Quansah did kick Mateta and not the ball but it's a funny one as Mateta's first touch was effectively a clearance that fell to one of our players with no Palace player within five metres. Even without Quansah's contact there was absolutely no way he was getting the ball and him ending up on his backside made no meaningful difference to the game. It felt like a strange one for VAR to get involved with but, as usual, they seemingly focussed on about five slow-mo frames of action rather than the wider context.



https://dubz.co/v/wjv6s6 (courtesy of Oojason, of course!)



There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.