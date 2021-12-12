« previous next »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Find it odd those saying the ref had a good game yesterday. He seemed extremely reluctant to disallow penalty in first half.

I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 11:20:34 am
Yeah they definitely got lucky Salah's deflected effort resulted in a goal. He should probably still have been booked, but clearly the ref took no action because we scored anyway.

It's funny that in both of our last 2 games, the opposition fans were accusing the ref of being biased towards us and booing him, yet I can't think of any major decisions they got wrong.

What are the actual rules surrounding that? I assume the rule is that it cant be unless they rule out the goal and give the foul? Seems stupid to me if thats the case. It was a dangerous tackle , late and quite reckless. And high too. One of those that theyd describe as an orange.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:35:08 am
From the replay I've seen Quansah did kick Mateta and not the ball but it's a funny one as Mateta's first touch was effectively a clearance that fell to one of our players with no Palace player within five metres.  Even without Quansah's contact there was absolutely no way he was getting the ball and him ending up on his backside made no meaningful difference to the game.  It felt like a strange one for VAR to get involved with but, as usual, they seemingly focussed on about five slow-mo frames of action rather than the wider context.

https://dubz.co/v/wjv6s6 (courtesy of Oojason, of course!)

There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:37:29 pm
I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
Even on Sky yesterday they seemed like he was against VAR's decision.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1733486229075730868/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1733486229075730868&currentTweetUser=SkySportsPL

It was clear that it was a foul. There can be no other explanation except from he didn't think it was enough of a foul (the player didn't touch the ball on his challenge to Endo iirc).

It is very concerning that he couldn't see that like you said and the "ability" of these officials who get mentioned week in, week out
 I personally think the Premier League has alot to answer for. They just sit in blind ignorance allowing this ineptitude to continue.
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:39:31 pm
What are the actual rules surrounding that? I assume the rule is that it cant be unless they rule out the goal and give the foul? Seems stupid to me if thats the case. It was a dangerous tackle , late and quite reckless. And high too. One of those that theyd describe as an orange.

This reads to me like he should have seen a second yellow

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

Quote
Advantage

If the referee plays the advantage for an offence for which a caution/sending-off would have been issued had play been stopped, this caution/sending-off must be issued when the ball is next out of play. However, if the offence was denying the opposing team an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, the player is cautioned for unsporting behaviour; if the offence was interfering with or stopping a promising attack, the player is not cautioned.

Advantage should not be applied in situations involving serious foul play, violent conduct or a second cautionable offence unless there is a clear opportunity to score a goal. The referee must send off the player when the ball is next out of play but if the player plays the ball or challenges/interferes with an opponent, the referee will stop play, send off the player and restart with an indirect free kick, unless the player committed a more serious offence.
Quote from: vicar on Today at 12:41:28 pm
There is contact but you are right there was no advantage to us (or disadvantage to them) as he cleared the ball. This is why its bizarre that VAR get involved. Their job is not to search for contact surely? By these measures its even more inconsistent that Jesus doesn't get a penalty when his leg was kicked but Palace do, as Jesus was still in possession. I think they have wrapped themselves up in knots and some VAR's are just looking for contact, some are looking to back the ref and some are not even watching. It needs to be independent and not re-refereeing everything.


They'll defend it though. They always do.

We had Dale Johnson briefing that VAR won't get involved in situations where the player can't win the ball (someone asked about the almost constant fouling in the box from Sheffield United at our corners) yet in that instance yesterday they can't wait to get involved.

I just don't think it's a penalty. If it takes the nerds that long to recommend a review it's not clear and obvious. But we know it'll be backed up from the PGMOL's cosey relationship with ESPN.

Also how anyone can watch the lead up to the first penalty and not immediately see a push on Endo is ludicrous
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:37:29 pm
I couldn't believe how many times he looked at it, it was obvious from a single view it was a foul. I knew it was a foul from the live TV pics, he was a distance away so it could be difficult, but first view on the monitor it was so easy to see the foul. This is the big worry with these refs, if they struggle to determine a foul from a TV replay, how the fuck are they classed as qualified to be refereeing at PL level?
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:39:02 pm
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.

We of all people should be aware of how video tech can distort what happens. Its good if he wanted normal speed. Still dont think it needed to take that long but he made the right call, which is what matters. If hed spent more time on the 2nd one it probably wouldnt have been given.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:55:27 pm
We of all people should be aware of how video tech can distort what happens. Its good if he wanted normal speed.
Didn't answer the question. If it is at normal speed how does it affect the fact that he didn't touch the ball? What is different? It's not like the Jones incident.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:39:02 pm
While I agree with you, playing devils advocate a bit the comms said that it was because the ref asked to see the replay in real time (not slo mo or still photo).

We were obviously victims of bias from the still picture of Jones's roll over the ball red against Spurs - so for any people who want VAR to stay in football, shouldn't they be glad if refs are seeing normal speed replays (and understanding of the inevitable delay it causes) because it offsets some of the biases we've been victim of?

First look in slo mo, absolutely no contact with the ball, grabs Endo's shirt in the tussle, so you can see the foul, full speed clear slam in the back - that's 30 secs at most, it took over 3 minutes to make the decision.
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Is this for the Endo foul? If so, how would it being in real time affect anything he never got the ball either way.
it wouldn't, and i didn't say it would. did you not see i was asking a question about the consistent application of VAR across games?

edit: i see you've also entirely misinterpreted that you think i said it was like the jones incident? recommend a quick reread, because those are two points you've leapt to that aren't in that short post!
