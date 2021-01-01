« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1116939 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 02:58:22 pm
I don't see anything wrong with either var decision. Not sure why the ref took so long to reverse the first penalty decision when the foul on Endo was so obvious. I would have expected him to take longer with the second penalty decision.

Nothing wrong with either intervention in isolation. The first definitely wasn't a penalty and the second probably was (although you'll see 5 similar instances where VAR doesn't get involved this weekend).

The problem was with the fucking time it took. The referee inexplicably took 2 minutes of looking at the first one, and VAR inexplicably took 2 minutes to ask the referee to review the second one. It's madness.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,703
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm
Nothing wrong with either intervention in isolation. The first definitely wasn't a penalty and the second probably was (although you'll see 5 similar instances where VAR doesn't get involved this weekend).

The problem was with the fucking time it took. The referee inexplicably took 2 minutes of looking at the first one, and VAR inexplicably took 2 minutes to ask the referee to review the second one. It's madness.

Worse for fans in stadium as no idea what is going on.

The first was obvious in real time and just seemed a huge faff.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm
Nothing wrong with either intervention in isolation. The first definitely wasn't a penalty and the second probably was (although you'll see 5 similar instances where VAR doesn't get involved this weekend).

The problem was with the fucking time it took. The referee inexplicably took 2 minutes of looking at the first one, and VAR inexplicably took 2 minutes to ask the referee to review the second one. It's madness.
I have to agree with this. I would have been upset if we'd scored and the play was called back for a Var review after such a long phase of play.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 03:35:34 pm »
What would happen if Palace score in the time it took VAR to award them the pen, would it just be chalked off?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,751
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21964 on: Yesterday at 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 03:35:34 pm
What would happen if Palace score in the time it took VAR to award them the pen, would it just be chalked off?
By definition that would be a goal, the harsher penalty superseeds.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,703
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21965 on: Yesterday at 03:50:46 pm »
VAR is shit and it feels made up with no consistency.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21966 on: Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm »
I thought both calls were spot on, but the time taken on the first was mad. It was a clear foul - barge from behind and a shirt pull.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21967 on: Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
I have to agree with this. I would have been upset if we'd scored and the play was called back for a Var review after such a long phase of play.

As I said earlier.. we literally scored twice last week against Fulham in the time it took VAR to come to a decision today. That's not an exaggeration either - we would have even had time to spare.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,888
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21968 on: Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:08:30 pm
Nothing wrong with either intervention in isolation. The first definitely wasn't a penalty and the second probably was (although you'll see 5 similar instances where VAR doesn't get involved this weekend).

The problem was with the fucking time it took. The referee inexplicably took 2 minutes of looking at the first one, and VAR inexplicably took 2 minutes to ask the referee to review the second one. It's madness.

VAR shouldn't get involved in penalty decisions IMO. Yes, it leaves to bad decisions standing (like the one he gave today) but it causes more problems than it solves.

That one that was overturned today was too subjective and doesn't deserve the reward of an 90% chance of a goal for what it was. It's a lottery with VAR of what they decide to give a pen and what they don't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21969 on: Yesterday at 04:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
VAR shouldn't get involved in penalty decisions IMO. Yes, it leaves to bad decisions standing (like the one he gave today) but it causes more problems than it solves.

That one that was overturned today was too subjective and doesn't deserve the reward of an 90% chance of a goal for what it was. It's a lottery with VAR of what they decide to give a pen and what they don't.

I want to agree with you, but last week Brighton got awarded a last minute penalty for a handball after it hit a Chelsea player on the head and the head only.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21970 on: Yesterday at 05:05:26 pm »
Paddy Power
@paddypower

VAR: We can't go back and give that Diaz goal, it happened over 30 seconds ago, Soz.

Also VAR: A minute and 45 seconds, no bother.  Of course we can give a penalty now.

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1733486546844627398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1733486546844627398%7Ctwgr%5E7e5a32c3c6f3fcb0beb7c32a9b4ed6351a89293b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scouser-tommy.com%2Fthreads%2F56254%2Fpage-4
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21971 on: Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm »
If that 4th goal for Bournemouth was handball, the handball was because of a clear foul against Ouattara. Should have been a penalty, then.

Id thought that was obvious, but not for VAR who seem to be able to process just one thought at a time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm by Lofty Ambitions »
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21972 on: Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:05:26 pm
Paddy Power
@paddypower

VAR: We can't go back and give that Diaz goal, it happened over 30 seconds ago, Soz.

Also VAR: A minute and 45 seconds, no bother.  Of course we can give a penalty now.

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1733486546844627398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1733486546844627398%7Ctwgr%5E7e5a32c3c6f3fcb0beb7c32a9b4ed6351a89293b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scouser-tommy.com%2Fthreads%2F56254%2Fpage-4

Very different scenarios as there was no restart of play, but it does highlight the absurdity that one is ok and the other isn't.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21973 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
I thought the officials were largely very good in our game, there were a few minor decisions I didn't agree with but that'll always be the case.

Am I right in thinking the reason they couldn't go back for the decision against Spurs but did for Palace is because the ball never went out of play against Palace? If it had they would have stopped it, completed the review and then continued? Not a rule I agree with but seems like the Palace officials at least handled the situation as the rules dictate.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,888
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21974 on: Yesterday at 05:38:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:23:49 pm
I want to agree with you, but last week Brighton got awarded a last minute penalty for a handball after it hit a Chelsea player on the head and the head only.

But then that's an objective decision. The ref has clearly got that wrong, that's a factual statement and not an opinion.

You'll never get a consensus on what's a foul and what isn't for the most part. It's opinion.

I can just about live with VAR if it's remit is objective decisions that the ref has clearly missed/got wrong (forget clear and obvious which is a nonsense and ambiguous). And leave offsides to AI with the automated tech as long as it's a quick process. The whole point is it should be used as less as possible, the more it's used the worse it is. It can work as a failsafe against a clanger but it's never just going to be that. It's maximum interference for minimum benefit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:59 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,674
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21975 on: Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm »
Villa did exact same as Quansah and no penalty?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,751
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21976 on: Yesterday at 06:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
Villa did exact same as Quansah and no penalty?
Consistency...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21977 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
Villa did exact same as Quansah and no penalty?

Arsenal got a penalty for less, last year against us , for Thiago's 'challenge'
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,674
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21978 on: Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm »
Honestly the referees are a joke. They'll be doing a cosy chat with Michael Owen soon though to show how great they are.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21979 on: Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm »
Bizarre decision in the Dortmund v Leipzig game, ref gave Leipzig a penalty, but VAR decided it was outside the box, so Hummels got a red card instead. They showed a few replays, but none that clearly showed it was outside, if anything it looked clearly inside. Funny thing is the ref didn't even go to take a look, just took VAR's word for it.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,703
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21980 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
Villa did exact same as Quansah and no penalty?

There is zero consistency.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21981 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
Is anyone on to that Onyeka challenge for Brentford against Sheffield United? Nailed on red card not given, and another example of why I remain so angry about the Curtis Jones red.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,674
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21982 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
There is zero consistency.
That's the only consistent thing.

Do they not show the lines for offside anymore?
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21983 on: Today at 12:36:15 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm
Never seen it before, but the stopping the game seems to be a thing that's legal. VAR protocol says that the ref can blow the whistle for a VAR review, if play hasn't already stopped. The ball needs to be in a 'neutral' area or situation before he can do that though. That's what might have caused the delay, but I'm not really sure whether the ball hadn't gone to midfield before. Nothing wrong with the stopping of play therefore, I'm still not convinced though that that was a penalty. Other than that, it was clear once again that the ref and VAR were trying their best to fuck us over whenever possible.
Yes, there was nothing wrong with the stopping of the game for the penalty on-field review, and it was nothing like the Spurs situation or the issue about 'stopping the game after restarting' in that instance. Two totally different situations.

Not sure it should be a penalty, though. He made contact but I don't think that should be a foul. Jarell was trying to clear the ball, that's his job. He can't be timid and second guessing about doing his job on the off chance that the opposition player's foot might interfere.

This is rather like that pen against Brighton a couple of seasons ago when Robbo went to clear the ball and caught that ex-Manc player, (who proceeded to flop down about a week later), and I said the same back then as well.

Defenders have to be able to clear a ball without having to second guess what the oppo is going to do, IMO
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21984 on: Today at 02:12:40 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
If that 4th goal for Bournemouth was handball, the handball was because of a clear foul against Ouattara. Should have been a penalty, then.

Id thought that was obvious, but not for VAR who seem to be able to process just one thought at a time.

that goal is a perfect example of how much they've fucked around with the laws of the game that a perfectly good goal is scrubbed

i dont care whether the rules were applied correctly etc, to be honest i can't be arsed to go into all that shit, i just saw it as a good goal in any reasonable assessment of the game of footy and just another example that the law is an arse cos they fucked with it to death to accomodate a shite system that you could argue was worth trying, but has clearly failed the game from in so many aspects, esp the fan experience - which should be paramount
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:14 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21985 on: Today at 02:26:35 am »
It's time for a change clearly.  They can't be spending time staring at every little challenge and punishing people for the tiniest contacts of feet etc.

I still think they should put the responsibility with managers.  Let them make a few calls for review each game, just like it works in tennis.  Keep it honest by having them limited in number so they don't use the calls frivolously.  That would let the game flow without going back to the old way where a crap referee could decide the entire game with a couple of bad calls
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,751
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21986 on: Today at 07:29:21 am »
The Owl spewed a lot of garbage at the post match presser, but one thing I would agree with him 100%. One ref calls a penalty, the other (VAR) says no penalty. Then you have the reverse situation, the ref call peno, VAR says no. Who is refereeing the game?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,587
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21987 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm
I thought both calls were spot on, but the time taken on the first was mad. It was a clear foul - barge from behind and a shirt pull.

Ian Wright thinks the second was never a pen, close up looked like Quansah gets the ball and the Palace player just throws himself to the ground. I only watched the first half live, was screaming foul as soon as Endo got clattered, saw the pen on MOTD, though no pen due to the ridiculous exaggeration, looked like he'd been volleyed by a giant the way he went down.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21988 on: Today at 08:51:14 am »
On the Quansah penalty, what I saw on tv was utterly inconclusive. There is no way that one frontal wide angle was enough to tell them either who got the ball first, was there contact and how impactful this contact was. So unless the rule is every contact is a foul - how did they deem that definitely worthy of a penalty?

And the point isnt Liverpool is hard done by - the point is they are all casually ignoring the limits of technology.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,034
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21989 on: Today at 09:16:14 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:21 am
The Owl spewed a lot of garbage at the post match presser, but one thing I would agree with him 100%. One ref calls a penalty, the other (VAR) says no penalty. Then you have the reverse situation, the ref call peno, VAR says no. Who is refereeing the game?!

The referee.
The VAR doesn't award the penalty, the referee does.
The VAR only tells the referee to have a look and the final decision is the referee's whether to award it or reverse the award, so Hodgson is talking shite as usual.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,703
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21990 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:21 am
The Owl spewed a lot of garbage at the post match presser, but one thing I would agree with him 100%. One ref calls a penalty, the other (VAR) says no penalty. Then you have the reverse situation, the ref call peno, VAR says no. Who is refereeing the game?!

Video Assistant Referee should give him the clue he needs.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 