Never seen it before, but the stopping the game seems to be a thing that's legal. VAR protocol says that the ref can blow the whistle for a VAR review, if play hasn't already stopped. The ball needs to be in a 'neutral' area or situation before he can do that though. That's what might have caused the delay, but I'm not really sure whether the ball hadn't gone to midfield before. Nothing wrong with the stopping of play therefore, I'm still not convinced though that that was a penalty. Other than that, it was clear once again that the ref and VAR were trying their best to fuck us over whenever possible.



Yes, there was nothing wrong with the stopping of the game for the penalty on-field review, and it was nothing like the Spurs situation or the issue about 'stopping the game after restarting' in that instance. Two totally different situations.Not sure it should be a penalty, though. He made contact but I don't think that should be a foul. Jarell was trying to clear the ball, that's his job. He can't be timid and second guessing about doing his job on the off chance that the opposition player's foot might interfere.This is rather like that pen against Brighton a couple of seasons ago when Robbo went to clear the ball and caught that ex-Manc player, (who proceeded to flop down about a week later), and I said the same back then as well.Defenders have to be able to clear a ball without having to second guess what the oppo is going to do, IMO