« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 542 543 544 545 546 [547]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1112194 times)

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21840 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
Hooper calling that back the other day was indeed an awful decision, but it's probably not in the top 50 worst decisions this season. Not even close. Referees do that all the time and call back advantage when the team that should be benefitting still have the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21841 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:38:02 am
There is definitely corruption going on. There is also definitely incompetence going on.

Similar to our government.

Definitely. You can be corrupt and incompetent, the two are not mutually exclusive.
For some of the entities that own PL clubs, corruption is simply part of business.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21842 on: Today at 12:55:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Not really, do you really think Grealish would have scored? He'd either have been caught or fouled.

He'd have initiated contact in or around the box and dived.
As he is english all the pundits would have lauded it as clever play.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21843 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:17:23 am
Got some examples of the Wolves ones?

Absolutely.

They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 Luton

Onana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.

Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 Wolves

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves

Wolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.

These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21844 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Absolutely.

They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 Luton

Onana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.

Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 Wolves

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves

Wolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.

These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed

Not aware of a few of those as I don't pay much attention to Wolves, but I'd say them being on another planet is stretching it a bit. Maybe the same planet as us, but not another one.
For each of those there are comparable decisions against us. The difference being that we've won a couple of the games (Bournemouth and Saudi Arabia spring to mind) whereas it's cost them points.
We should've had a stonewall pen v Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1, and then there is the Spurs debacle when we got fucked over from the first whistle.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21845 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Fat Ange in bootlicking aceepting dreadful standards mode in his presser.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21846 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:50:00 am
Second clear and obvious penalty in 3 games the gunners didn't get.

Jesus shouldve got one against wolves, but yesterday on Gabriel was a lot worse, it doesnt get more nailed on, it doesnt make sense. What are they watching.

Expecting some more shockers tonight
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21847 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:49:57 pm
Not aware of a few of those as I don't pay much attention to Wolves, but I'd say them being on another planet is stretching it a bit. Maybe the same planet as us, but not another one.
For each of those there are comparable decisions against us. The difference being that we've won a couple of the games (Bournemouth and Saudi Arabia spring to mind) whereas it's cost them points.
We should've had a stonewall pen v Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1, and then there is the Spurs debacle when we got fucked over from the first whistle.

Just my opinion but I think we dont have anything that compares to this. How many penalties that shouldnt have been given have we had against us just as one example? Theres 4 in that last and possibly more, I dont watch all of their games. 4 pens conceded and 0 of which should have been is fucking obscene, I cant remember 1 for us

100% the Chelsea incident was a pen and Spurs was one fuck up after another to be honest. Ive been extremely vocal about how bad the officials are for years and we get some diabolical calls but I just dont see a comparison to Wolves across the league to be honest. They may aswell be starting some of their games 1-0 down
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21848 on: Today at 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:50:46 pm
Fat Ange in bootlicking aceepting dreadful standards mode in his presser.

Whats he said now?
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21849 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:58:42 pm
Just my opinion but I think we dont have anything that compares to this. How many penalties that shouldnt have been given have we had against us just as one example? Theres 4 in that last and possibly more, I dont watch all of their games. 4 pens conceded and 0 of which should have been is fucking obscene, I cant remember 1 for us

100% the Chelsea incident was a pen and Spurs was one fuck up after another to be honest. Ive been extremely vocal about how bad the officials are for years and we get some diabolical calls but I just dont see a comparison to Wolves across the league to be honest. They may aswell be starting some of their games 1-0 down

Like Barney said, we win most games, they clearly didn't cost us as many points as Wolves, so we forget and move on. I would argue that we'd have won at Brighton if the player who pulled Szoboszlai down for the penalty was sent off, and he should have been.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,524
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21850 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:38:33 pm

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves



Anthony Taylor got demoted (for one game) for that one.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21851 on: Today at 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 02:16:45 pm
Like Barney said, we win most games, they clearly didn't cost us as many points as Wolves, so we forget and move on. I would argue that we'd have won at Brighton if the player who pulled Szoboszlai down for the penalty was sent off, and he should have been.

Again there's plenty of shit calls but we aren't winning games where the opposition were gifted an undeserved penalty for example, in my personal opinion there's a large difference but again it's just my opinion.

Agree 100% on the Brighton call

Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:23:35 pm
Anthony Taylor got demoted (for one game) for that one.

Subsequently fucked up in the game he was demoted to and got rewarded with a huge premier league game after.

I bet Wolves felt so relieved with how it all panned out for them :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:13 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21852 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:23:35 pm
Anthony Taylor got demoted (for one game) for that one.

And made a complete fucking howler in the Championship game he was demoted to by giving a pen to a player that fell over while kicking the ball  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,524
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21853 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 02:26:50 pm
And made a complete fucking howler in the Championship game he was demoted to by giving a pen to a player that fell over while kicking the ball  ;D

I missed that - so they fucking put him back in the PL? :butt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21854 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:38:41 pm
And the last minute penalty at Sheffield Utd.

This one?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IpRxjuw6cY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IpRxjuw6cY8</a>

Just watched that for the first time.  They could have given the penalty twice.. first time for foot going over the ball (looked similar to Jones's in that respect), and the second was a moronic hack at the attacker.  I'd be furious if that was one of our players.  That's really the worst to go against them..

Compare that to say the Brighton game where Szoboslai was pulled back.  Surely the easiest red card that could ever have been given for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, at least when seeing what happened on a replay.  Szob 8 yards out just needed to pass the ball into the net and laughably wrenched to the ground by the scruff of his collar.  Of course we only go on to draw the game.  Good stuff from the ref (Manchester's Anthony Taylor), and the VAR official (Manchester's Chris Kavanagh).

Again I'm just not seeing this kind of stuff happening against other clubs.  Wish someone could show me!
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21855 on: Today at 02:50:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Absolutely.

They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 Luton

Onana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.

Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 Wolves

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves

Wolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.

These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed

First one..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE</a>

You genuinely don't think that's a penalty, with his hand flying above his head like that?  The only player I would expect to move to the ball like that is the goalkeeper.  Again if our player did that I would say it was completely stupid of them..

[/quote]
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,524
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21856 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:43:49 pm
This one?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IpRxjuw6cY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IpRxjuw6cY8</a>

Just watched that for the first time.  They could have given the penalty twice.. first time for foot going over the ball (looked similar to Jones's in that respect), and the second was a moronic hack at the attacker.  I'd be furious if that was one of our players.  That's really the worst to go against them..

Compare that to say the Brighton game where Szoboslai was pulled back.  Surely the easiest red card that could ever have been given for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, at least when seeing what happened on a replay.  Szob 8 yards out just needed to pass the ball into the net and laughably wrenched to the ground by the scruff of his collar.  Of course we only go on to draw the game.  Good stuff from the ref (Manchester's Anthony Taylor), and the VAR official (Manchester's Chris Kavanagh).

Again I'm just not seeing this kind of stuff happening against other clubs.  Wish someone could show me!

The player plants his foot solidly on the ball and he doesn't touch the Sheff Utd player, the second I felt the attacker puts himself between the player and the ball, looking to get kicked, not a pen for me.

That Brighton one was an utter joke, open goal yet not a clear goalscoring opportunity. Mad how the two Man Utd supporters didn't want to send the player off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,524
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21857 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:50:29 pm
First one..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE</a>

You genuinely don't think that's a penalty, with his hand flying above his head like that?  The only player I would expect to move to the ball like that is the goalkeeper.  Again if our player did that I would say it was completely stupid of them..



Try and lunge like that without lifting your arms. The ball is at floor level, you'd expect that having your hand 7ft in the air wouldn't be deemed handball.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21858 on: Today at 02:59:44 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:50:29 pm
First one..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE</a>

You genuinely don't think that's a penalty, with his hand flying above his head like that?  The only player I would expect to move to the ball like that is the goalkeeper.  Again if our player did that I would say it was completely stupid of them..



He's stepped and stretched to block a shot and the balls flown up off his foot to his hand :lmao he has one foot on the floor and is full stretch, where should his hands go in your opinion speaking in terms of body position? Have you played football and gone to block the ball (properly like this not that half ass I dont wanna get hit in the face so i'll half turn my back shite)

Sums up why you feel no one has it like us if you think these calls rightly went against Wolves. They're dogshit calls and cost them hugely

Maybe you're not seeing this stuff called against other clubs because you're so focused on us being hard done by that other peoples calls aren't even errors for you. Y
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:21 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21859 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:50:29 pm
First one..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G_rDdpL-6IE</a>

You genuinely don't think that's a penalty, with his hand flying above his head like that?  The only player I would expect to move to the ball like that is the goalkeeper.  Again if our player did that I would say it was completely stupid of them..

I don't think that's a pen. Every player's arms go up like that when stretching to block a cross or a shot. Completely natural body movement and that's before even considering the ball deflected off his leg onto his arm.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21860 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
So many people have never played the game at any level and it really shows when talking about things like that pen against Luton. You cannot go into a tackle or a block like that and have your hands anywhere else. You need to be able to control yourself and balance yourself and be able to protect yourself as well. It's never a penalty in a million years
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21861 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:59:44 pm
He's stepped and stretched to block a shot and the balls flown up off his foot to his hand :lmao he has one foot on the floor and is full stretch, where should his hands go in your opinion speaking in terms of body position? Have you played football and gone to block the ball (properly like this not that half ass I dont wanna get hit in the face so i'll half turn my back shite)

Well yeah, played a couple of times a week for over 20 years.  Don't really remember putting my hand as high as I can above my head very often, but maybe I do.  After watching a few more times it is on the harsh side, but seriously you outstretch your hand as high as it can go while desperately lunging in the area, and it's always going to be a risk.  In fact it reminds me of a few quality saves by Alisson who lunges like that with one arm up making himself big.

I'd be less miffed about that than the Mac Allister or van Dijk red cards.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,524
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21862 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 03:52:11 pm
Well yeah, played a couple of times a week for over 20 years.  Don't really remember putting my hand as high as I can above my head very often, but maybe I do.  After watching a few more times it is on the harsh side, but seriously you outstretch your hand as high as it can go while desperately lunging in the area, and it's always going to be a risk.  In fact it reminds me of a few quality saves by Alisson who lunges like that with one arm up making himself big.

I'd be less miffed about that than the Mac Allister or van Dijk red cards.

You'd think though, that with the ball being blasted at under a foot off the deck, you'd be safe with your hand up in the air. I hated John Terry for the shit he got away with, but his hands were always were a keeper would have them trying to block a shot. I've just lunged across the carpet and my arms natuarlly shot up, its just a balance thing



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21863 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 03:52:11 pm
Well yeah, played a couple of times a week for over 20 years.  Don't really remember putting my hand as high as I can above my head very often, but maybe I do.  After watching a few more times it is on the harsh side, but seriously you outstretch your hand as high as it can go while desperately lunging in the area, and it's always going to be a risk.  In fact it reminds me of a few quality saves by Alisson who lunges like that with one arm up making himself big.

I'd be less miffed about that than the Mac Allister or van Dijk red cards.

It's not something that's done often because players tend not to lunge for the ball often like that but that doesn't make it a pen. The point was that when moving like that you generally move a certain way!! This is like moaning at a player who has used his arms for leverage when jumping, you dont jump with your arms by your side, it's a natural movement. The ball was kicked from a yard or two away and struck hard enough to take the ball that high and yet apparently that's a pen :lmao Never in a million years. Out of interest since you say you play often, what should he have done since moving naturally in that scenario is 'a risk and how often have you stretched for the ball and thought 'it might ricochet off my foot to my hand so I better move my arms to a different position?' Lunge right now like your blocking a football with one foot of the ground and let us know what happens with your hands?

It's taken less than the duration of a game for your view on it to change completely, sums up the ridiculousness of the penalty call quite well.

That's great but again you're focusing on us and you conveniently ignored the majority of the wolves calls. I'll repeat again they're on another planet in terms of bad calls. You've rushed to dismiss them so much you're acting like the refereeing is good in those calls when in reality they're amazing examples of what's WRONG with officiating and VAR right now.

Officiating is awful and everyones suffering but those Wolves calls are insane and that's only a select few, there's likely plenty more
« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:55 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21864 on: Today at 04:31:33 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 04:21:28 pm
You'd think though, that with the ball being blasted at under a foot off the deck, you'd be safe with your hand up in the air. I hated John Terry for the shit he got away with, but his hands were always were a keeper would have them trying to block a shot. I've just lunged across the carpet and my arms natuarlly shot up, its just a balance thing





These examples look a lot more 'natural' in the flow of the game for an outfield player.  Gomez's problem was his hand being that much higher while his arm was pointing vertically, I actually don't think his other arm did him any favours either.  At the point of impact the whole thing looked a bit too much like a goalkeeper which I reckon is what done for him.
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21865 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:29:51 pm
It's not something that's done often because players tend not to lunge for the ball often like that but that doesn't make it a pen. The point was that when moving like that you generally move a certain way!! This is like moaning at a player who has used his arms for leverage when jumping, you dont jump with your arms by your side, it's a natural movement. The ball was kicked from a yard or two away and struck hard enough to take the ball that high and yet apparently that's a pen :lmao Never in a million years. Out of interest since you say you play often, what should he have done since moving naturally in that scenario is 'a risk and how often have you stretched for the ball and thought 'it might ricochet off my foot to my hand so I better move my arms to a different position?' Lunge right now like your blocking a football with one foot of the ground and let us know what happens with your hands?

It's taken less than the duration of a game for your view on it to change completely, sums up the ridiculousness of the penalty call quite well.

That's great but again you're focusing on us and you conveniently ignored the majority of the wolves calls. I'll repeat again they're on another planet in terms of bad calls. You've rushed to dismiss them so much you're acting like the refereeing is good in those calls when in reality they're amazing examples of what's WRONG with officiating and VAR right now.

Officiating is awful and everyones suffering but those Wolves calls are insane and that's only a select few, there's likely plenty more

My only real point is that these calls aren't as bad as what we've seen against Liverpool - during this season or previous seasons - and nothing here is making me think any differently.  Lunge that wildly in the box with your arms fully stretched out trying to block the ball and you're running the risk even if it can seem harsh.  Watch it again and imagine he's a goalkeeper on his line.. we'd all be saying world class save.  Not quite on a level with the Diaz offside this season or Rashford offside last season, but what is..
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21866 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 04:52:22 pm
My only real point is that these calls aren't as bad as what we've seen against Liverpool - during this season or previous seasons - and nothing here is making me think any differently.  Lunge that wildly in the box with your arms fully stretched out trying to block the ball and you're running the risk even if it can seem harsh.  Watch it again and imagine he's a goalkeeper on his line.. we'd all be saying world class save.  Not quite on a level with the Diaz offside this season or Rashford offside last season, but what is..

:lmao ball off his foot onto his hand and you're calling world class save

I'll leave it there
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,416
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21867 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm »
That was an awful call as the ball ricochets up on it's way to gather some snow and hits his arm. Jesus at worse let the game play on but officiating again stinks to high heaven.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 542 543 544 545 546 [547]   Go Up
« previous next »
 