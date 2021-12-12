« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21840 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm
Hooper calling that back the other day was indeed an awful decision, but it's probably not in the top 50 worst decisions this season. Not even close. Referees do that all the time and call back advantage when the team that should be benefitting still have the ball.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21841 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:38:02 am
There is definitely corruption going on. There is also definitely incompetence going on.

Similar to our government.

Definitely. You can be corrupt and incompetent, the two are not mutually exclusive.
For some of the entities that own PL clubs, corruption is simply part of business.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21842 on: Today at 12:55:42 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Not really, do you really think Grealish would have scored? He'd either have been caught or fouled.

He'd have initiated contact in or around the box and dived.
As he is english all the pundits would have lauded it as clever play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21843 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:17:23 am
Got some examples of the Wolves ones?

Absolutely.

They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 Luton

Onana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.

Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 Wolves

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves

Wolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.

These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21844 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Absolutely.

They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 Luton

Onana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.

Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 Wolves

Wolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 Wolves

Wolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.

These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed

Not aware of a few of those as I don't pay much attention to Wolves, but I'd say them being on another planet is stretching it a bit. Maybe the same planet as us, but not another one.
For each of those there are comparable decisions against us. The difference being that we've won a couple of the games (Bournemouth and Saudi Arabia spring to mind) whereas it's cost them points.
We should've had a stonewall pen v Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1, and then there is the Spurs debacle when we got fucked over from the first whistle.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21845 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm
Fat Ange in bootlicking aceepting dreadful standards mode in his presser.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21846 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:50:00 am
Second clear and obvious penalty in 3 games the gunners didn't get.

Jesus shouldve got one against wolves, but yesterday on Gabriel was a lot worse, it doesnt get more nailed on, it doesnt make sense. What are they watching.

Expecting some more shockers tonight
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21847 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:49:57 pm
Not aware of a few of those as I don't pay much attention to Wolves, but I'd say them being on another planet is stretching it a bit. Maybe the same planet as us, but not another one.
For each of those there are comparable decisions against us. The difference being that we've won a couple of the games (Bournemouth and Saudi Arabia spring to mind) whereas it's cost them points.
We should've had a stonewall pen v Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1, and then there is the Spurs debacle when we got fucked over from the first whistle.

Just my opinion but I think we dont have anything that compares to this. How many penalties that shouldnt have been given have we had against us just as one example? Theres 4 in that last and possibly more, I dont watch all of their games. 4 pens conceded and 0 of which should have been is fucking obscene, I cant remember 1 for us

100% the Chelsea incident was a pen and Spurs was one fuck up after another to be honest. Ive been extremely vocal about how bad the officials are for years and we get some diabolical calls but I just dont see a comparison to Wolves across the league to be honest. They may aswell be starting some of their games 1-0 down
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #21848 on: Today at 02:01:25 pm
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:50:46 pm
Fat Ange in bootlicking aceepting dreadful standards mode in his presser.

Whats he said now?
