Got some examples of the Wolves ones?



Absolutely.They conceded a pen vs Luton after a Wolves player blocked a shor, which rebounded up and hit his hand, nothing he could do about it and the shot was taken from no more than a couple of yards from him. Wolves were 1-0 up, Luton scored the pen. Final score Wolves 1 - 1 LutonOnana came sprinting out of his goal to contest a cross with Wolves players, missed the ball completely, clattered a Wolves player completely wiping him out. Nothing given. Stonewall penalty while 1-0 down. Final score Man U 1 - 0 Wolves.Sheffield Utd attacking in the box, Fabio Silva contesting as the ball bounces around, Baldock steps in, Fabio Silva plants his foot behind him and Baldock obliges by throwing himself to the floor. Penalty given, never a pen the score is 1-1 and up steps Norwood to slam home. Final score Sheffield Utd 2 - 1 WolvesWolves vs Newcastle, Newcastle corner played towards the front post, Schar looks to set it back to a teammate, cut out by Hwang who takes a touch in his own box to control, looks up to assess his options, takes another touch and in rushes Schar who received the pass from the corner, Hwang initially starts to swing to clear but sees Schar step across and pulls out and makes no contact, Schar goes to ground screaming grabbing his foot. Penalty, scored final score Newcastle 2 - 2 WolvesWolves playing Fulham, they end up losing 3-2. Another penalty conceded, 5 points for guessing whether it was a legit pen!! Referee admits to ONeil it should have been overturned. Add to that Vinicius gets away with a headbutt he should have been dismissed for. Also admits Tim Ream should have been given a second yellow, so a non-penalty given against them and 2 players escaping reds all in one game which they lose by a 1 goal margin.These arent even just slight errors, theyre huge game changing decisions theyre suffering which are costing them points. Were getting some abysmal calls and nothing tops the Diaz goal but fuck me Wolves are on another planet when it comes to VAR fucking up in their games, their fans are rightly incensed