Doesn't it appear suspect to you that they go to the middle east, all expenses paid, to ref a game for thirty grand, and that that may influence their decisions (if they want to stay on the gravy train).
Its hilarious, so Liverpool fans say its corrupt, bent etc, as do the blues, mancs, Geordies, cockneys, brummies - everyone is calling foul on corruption every time something doesnt go their way.
Its comical at best, and disturbing at worst, that people have become so conspiracy theorised, because their team somehow has been, in their eyes - cheated, mistreated or wrongful dealt with or punished.
If everyone is being cheated, then who is actually gaining
Pete Price and the lizard's?
The officiating, the governance and strategic planning of this league, its assets and the football clubs - is shite, and ran by people who quite simply, are fucking useless.
This golden goose of a league will get up and walk off, if it continually is looked after and managed like it is currently.
Its not conspiracy, its shitness.