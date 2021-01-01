I could possibly get behind sin bins if the players have to stand on the touchline with a placard: "I was wasting time", "I faked an injury", "I kept fouling my opponents", "I swore at the referee".







Brainstorming eh?I like your suggestion but could we tweak that a little? No one ever thinks of the crowd with these new rule changes and directives. Someone has just gotten away with something on the pitch and cheated if we have sin bins. If we are not sending off these fun spoilers then you are just encouraging negative and boring play.Your suggestion is good but for repeat offenders I would like to send them in to a pit bin instead. There they would sit on a seat while oposition fans throw fake poo (I presume it's fake) at them for 9 minutes. They then get 1 minute to shower off and be blow dried in a car wash tunnel like section before getting off the seat and reentering the field of play?