VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:44:27 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 09:23:27 am
Thats blue nose levels of paranoia there lad. Theyre shit, theyre not smart enough to be bent/corrupt etc.

That's a huge amount of delusion, you have there fella!

They are bent as fuck.  Stupid if you think that's not possible!  The league is as bent as it comes!  Corruption in football, is rife.
Marv Murchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:28:52 am
Cast your mind back to the Diaz disallowed goal, crys of corruption, its bent etc, they then played the tape, all it did was highlight how shit they are at doing what they are meant to be doing correctly. Theyre just shit, nothing more.
If you think its bent, crack on then.
Dr. Beaker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,526
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:48:44 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 11:28:52 am
Cast your mind back to the Diaz disallowed goal, crys of corruption, its bent etc, they then played the tape, all it did was highlight how shit they are at doing what they are meant to be doing correctly. Theyre just shit, nothing more.
If you think its bent, crack on then.
Doesn't it appear suspect to you that they go to the middle east, all expenses paid, to ref a game for thirty grand, and that that may influence their decisions (if they want to stay on the gravy train).
Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

wenlock

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:08:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2023, 10:26:54 pm
I could possibly get behind sin bins if the players have to stand on the touchline with a placard: "I was wasting time", "I faked an injury", "I kept fouling my opponents", "I swore at the referee".



Brainstorming eh?

I like your suggestion but could we tweak that a little? No one ever thinks of the crowd with these new rule changes and directives. Someone has just gotten away with something on the pitch and cheated if we have sin bins. If we are not sending off these fun spoilers then you are just encouraging negative and boring play.

Your suggestion is good but for repeat offenders I would like to send them in to a pit bin instead. There they would sit on a seat while oposition fans throw fake poo (I presume it's fake) at them for 9 minutes. They then get 1 minute to shower off and be blow dried in a car wash tunnel like section before getting off the seat and reentering the field of play?
Marv Murchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:52:10 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:48:44 pm
Doesn't it appear suspect to you that they go to the middle east, all expenses paid, to ref a game for thirty grand, and that that may influence their decisions (if they want to stay on the gravy train).
Its hilarious, so Liverpool fans say its corrupt, bent etc, as do the blues, mancs, Geordies, cockneys, brummies - everyone is calling foul on corruption every time something doesnt go their way.
Its comical at best, and disturbing at worst, that people have become so conspiracy theorised, because their team somehow has been, in their eyes - cheated, mistreated or wrongful dealt with or punished.

If everyone is being cheated, then who is actually gaining Pete Price and the lizard's?


The officiating, the governance and strategic planning of this league, its assets and the football clubs - is shite, and ran by people who quite simply, are fucking useless.
This golden goose of a league will get up and walk off, if it continually is looked after and managed like it is currently.

Its not conspiracy, its shitness.
Jm55

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:58:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:27 am
That's a huge amount of delusion, you have there fella!

They are bent as fuck.  Stupid if you think that's not possible!  The league is as bent as it comes!  Corruption in football, is rife.

If theyre bent, whats the plan? Who are they trying to favour with their decisions?

People dont just get paid money to fuck people over with no plan or goal, because people always tell me its city but then today they got done by a shocking decision and their fans are surprisingly now claiming the league is corrupt and the goal is to stop them winning 4 in a row.

Its almost like a religion this stuff where everyone thinks that their team are genuinely the victim of corrupt officials but all the others are just mental weirdos talking shite.
Marv Murchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,939
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:01:53 pm
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:05:06 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:17:25 am
I dont. They are bent.

A bad day for takes like this. A really bad day.
Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:11:27 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 09:52:10 pm
Its hilarious, so Liverpool fans say its corrupt, bent etc, as do the blues, mancs, Geordies, cockneys, brummies - everyone is calling foul on corruption every time something doesnt go their way.
Its comical at best, and disturbing at worst, that people have become so conspiracy theorised, because their team somehow has been, in their eyes - cheated, mistreated or wrongful dealt with or punished.

If everyone is being cheated, then who is actually gaining Pete Price and the lizard's?


The officiating, the governance and strategic planning of this league, its assets and the football clubs - is shite, and ran by people who quite simply, are fucking useless.
This golden goose of a league will get up and walk off, if it continually is looked after and managed like it is currently.

Its not conspiracy, its shitness.

There's no organised conspiracy but these PL officials have inbuilt biases that affect their decision making. It doesn't take much to work out that fellas from Manchester probably aren't going to like LFC, as an example.

And it would seem Darren England was a little bit too obvious (as Tierney and Kavanagh have been in the past).

I think an issue with fans in general is they can't accept decisions going against them and because VAR interventions are often so subjective, it just enrages all the more.
